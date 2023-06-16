Early Retirement MT5





After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.

Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjective and discretioary, and let's be honest, few traders are able to stick to a discretionary trading strategy in the long run. The challenge with using algorithms to locate the optimal swing points, is that a computer program is static and does not have the creative response capabilities humans possess.

Early Retirement EA solves these issues by using machine learning (ML) to scan for previous patterns in the price data with high likelihood of repeating in the future, ie. locating the optimal price points where a breakout is the most likely to take place based on statistical analysis of previous market behaviour. It provides the best of both discretionary and algorhitmic trading. It always follows the strategy without deviations but at the same time it is capable to adjust to market dynamics and locate entry areas with the highest probability of making profits in a dynamic and creative way, just like a human trader would.





Early Retirement EA:

Does not use martingale, grid or any other risky strategies.

Every position has a stop loss and take profit order.

It is trained to trade on EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD, but it can be used on any instrument.

Is safe on all account sizes. Start with as little as 100$/€ account deposit.

This is a true "long term - set and forget" EA. No need for the trader to interfere. But be aware that this system will go through periods of stagnation and drawdown. It cannot be avoided, even when using sophisticated machine learning principles to analyse the market. It is advised to use several non-correlated trading systems to minimize these periods of drawdown and equity-stagnation. However, as Early Retirement EA trades three different symbols, drawdowns are very balanced and will not drain the account, even when using moderate to high risk settings.





To test the EA:





To use the EA:

1: Load the EA onto a M15 EURUSD chart.

2: In the input settings set the first input called “enable set and forget mode” to true.

3: Make sure the symbol tickers are written as they appear in your market watch. On most brokers this will be in thr format "EURUSD", but some brokers use a suffix, for exampel EURUSD.ecn.

4: Adjust the risk settings to fit your needs. Below are some examples:





Low risk/reward: 3% on EURUSD and 2% on GPBUSD and 2% on USDJPY. (use these settings if you have 1:30 leverage)

Moderate risk/reward: 5% on EURUSD, 3-4% on GBPUSD and USDJPY .(you need minimum 1:50 leverage with these settings)

High risk/reward = 8% on EURUSD, 5% on GBPUSD and USDJPY. (you need minimum 1:100 leverage with these settings)

Extreme risk/reward = 12% on EURUSD, 8% on GBPUSD and USDJPY (you need minimum 1:200 leverage with these settings)





5: Click ok, and the EA will start trading once in trading session. You can open GBPUSD and USDJPY charts so you can visually see the trades it takes on these pairs, but you do not need to do so.









Contact me after purchase if you have any questions related to setting up the EA. I can also tell you which risk settings I suggest based on your broker and account leverage. Use the EA on a true ECN broker.



Explanation of the user inputs: