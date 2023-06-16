Early Retirement MT5

4.5


After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups. 

Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjective and discretioary, and let's be honest, few traders are able to stick to a discretionary trading strategy in the long run. The challenge with using algorithms to locate the optimal swing points, is that a computer program is static and does not have the creative response capabilities humans possess. 

Early Retirement EA solves these issues by using machine learning (ML) to scan for previous patterns in the price data with high likelihood of repeating in the future, ie. locating the optimal price points where a breakout is the most likely to take place based on statistical analysis of previous market behaviour. It provides the best of both discretionary and algorhitmic trading. It always follows the strategy without deviations but at the same time it is capable to adjust to market dynamics and locate entry areas with the highest probability of making profits in a dynamic and creative way, just like a human trader would. 


Early Retirement EA:

Does not use martingale, grid or any other risky strategies.

Every position has a stop loss and take profit order. 

It is trained to trade on EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD, but it can be used on any instrument. 

Is safe on all account sizes. Start with as little as 100$/€ account deposit.

This is a true "long term - set and forget" EA. No need for the trader to interfere. But be aware that this system will go through periods of stagnation and drawdown. It cannot be avoided, even when using sophisticated machine learning principles to analyse the market. It is advised to use several non-correlated trading systems to minimize these periods of drawdown and equity-stagnation. However, as Early Retirement EA trades three different symbols, drawdowns are very balanced and will not drain the account, even when using moderate to high risk settings. 


To test the EA: 

As with any scalping system, to get accurate testing results it is necessary to use a custom EURUSD symbol with 100% tick data to run the test on. Using broker-provided history data will not be sufficient to test this EA as there are lots of gaps in this data and Early Retirement EA trades at price levels where price typically moves very fast and the amount of ticks per bar is much higher than average. Here is a guide on how to test Early Retirement EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753185


To use the EA: 

1: Load the EA onto a M15 EURUSD chart.

2: In the input settings set the first input called “enable set and forget mode” to true.

3: Make sure the symbol tickers are written as they appear in your market watch. On most brokers this will be in thr format "EURUSD", but some brokers use a suffix, for exampel EURUSD.ecn. 

4: Adjust the risk settings to fit your needs. Below are some examples: 


Low risk/reward: 3% on EURUSD and 2% on GPBUSD and 2% on USDJPY. (use these settings if you have 1:30 leverage)

Moderate risk/reward: 5% on EURUSD, 3-4% on GBPUSD and USDJPY .(you need minimum 1:50 leverage with these settings)

High risk/reward = 8% on EURUSD, 5% on GBPUSD and USDJPY. (you need minimum 1:100 leverage with these settings)

Extreme risk/reward = 12% on EURUSD, 8% on GBPUSD and USDJPY (you need minimum 1:200 leverage with these settings)


5: Click ok, and the EA will start trading once in trading session. You can open GBPUSD and USDJPY charts so you can visually see the trades it takes on these pairs, but you do not need to do so.



Contact me after purchase if you have any questions related to setting up the EA. I can also tell you which risk settings I suggest based on your broker and account leverage.

Use the EA on a true ECN broker. 


Explanation of the user inputs: 


===  USER MODE === :

Enable “Set and forget” mode

Set to true to use the EA as it is intended. If it is set to false you can create your own custom settings

=== MONEY MANAGEMENT  ===

Risk Model

Choose between risking a fixed lot or a percentage of your account balance per position

=== SET AND FORGET MODE ===

Below you can choose risk settings for each symbol traded using the “set and forget” mode.

EURUSD ticker (ex EURUSD.r/EURUSD.HKT etc)

Write the symbol ticker of EURUSD as it is written in your brokers marketwatch. 

Trade EURUSD

Set to true to trade EURUSD, set to false to not trade EURUSD

Fixed lots on EURUSD

If the Risk Model is set to “fixed lot”, then this volume will be used on every position for EURUSD

risk % of account balance on EURUSD

If risk Model is set to “Percentage” then this input will be what you risk in percentage terms based on your balance per trade on EURUSD

USDJPY ticker (ex USDJPY .r/USDJPY .HKT etc)

Write the symbol ticker of USDJPY as it is written in your brokers marketwatch. 

Trade USDJPY 

Set to true to trade USDJPY , set to false to not trade USDJPY 

Fixed lots on USDJPY 

If the Risk Model is set to “fixed lot”, then this volume will be used on every position for USDJPY 

risk % of account balance on USDJPY 

If risk Model is set to “Percentage” then this input will be what you risk in percentage terms based on your balance per trade on USDJPY 

GBPUSD ticker (ex GBPUSD .r/GBPUSD  .HKT etc)

Write the symbol ticker of GBPUSD as it is written in your brokers marketwatch. 

Trade GBPUSD 

Set to true to trade GBPUSD, set to false to not trade GBPUSD 

Fixed lots on GBPUSD 

If the Risk Model is set to “fixed lot”, then this volume will be used on every position for GBPUSD 

risk % of account balance on GBPUSD 

If risk Model is set to “Percentage” then this input will be what you risk in percentage terms based on your balance per trade on GBPUSD 

=== CUSTOM MM SETTINGS ===

The below settings will be used if 

Fixed lots

If the Risk Model is set to “fixed lot”, then this volume will be used on every position for the symbol you choose

risk % of account balance

If risk Model is set to “Percentage” then this input will be what you risk in percentage terms based on your balance per trade on the symbol you choose

=== CUSTOM ORDERS SETTINGS ===

Symbol traded

Insert the symbol you want to trade with custom settings here

Timeframe on which to scan for highs/lows

Which timeframe is used to look for swing highs and lows

TP in Pips

Take profit order in pips from entry

SL in Pips

Stop loss order in pips from entry

=== TRADING SESSION FILTER ===

Enable Trade session filter?

Set to true to enable the session filter

Monday session start hour

Monday session start hour

Tuesday to Friday session start hour

Tuesday to Friday session start hour

Monday to Thursday session end hour

Monday to Thursday session end hour

Friday session end hour

Friday session end hour

=== GENERAL SETTINGS ===

Allow buy positions?

Set to true to allow the EA to place buy orders

Allow sell positions?

Set to true to allow the EA to place sell orders

EA Magic number (ID)

EA Magic number (ID)
Reviews 7
Felix Yuwono
847
Felix Yuwono 2024.03.15 17:56 
 

Positive Review !

Nicholas James Mc Cluskey
1004
Nicholas James Mc Cluskey 2024.02.01 02:16 
 

one of the most stable EAs from one of the best creators on MQL5. Definitely recommend.

Crypterics
194
Crypterics 2024.01.12 20:21 
 

I bought this EA about an month ago and it works very well. first I put it on demo to see how it works, after an week of testing. I put it on a real account and i'm very pleased with it! Keep on the good work Jesper!

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Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
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4.08 (37)
Experts
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
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Chen Jia Qi
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MQL TOOLS SL
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TICK STACK LTD
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Brandon Adams
26
Brandon Adams 2025.08.10 01:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Felix Yuwono
847
Felix Yuwono 2024.03.15 17:56 
 

Positive Review !

Muhammad Arshad Durrani
427
Muhammad Arshad Durrani 2024.03.03 00:31 
 

Don’t buy, RR very bad. You can check signal. One SL and weeks of profit gone.

TICK STACK LTD
11877
Reply from developer Jesper Christensen 2024.03.03 09:14
As is written in the description, this EA has a negative RR. It takes about 4 winning trades to make break even after a loss. But due to the high win rate, it still makes more money than it loses over time.
Nicholas James Mc Cluskey
1004
Nicholas James Mc Cluskey 2024.02.01 02:16 
 

one of the most stable EAs from one of the best creators on MQL5. Definitely recommend.

Crypterics
194
Crypterics 2024.01.12 20:21 
 

I bought this EA about an month ago and it works very well. first I put it on demo to see how it works, after an week of testing. I put it on a real account and i'm very pleased with it! Keep on the good work Jesper!

Georgie Ella Mann
292
Georgie Ella Mann 2023.07.01 11:43 
 

I purchased this EA at the beginning of the week. I have had 11 trades, 10 of them profitable. Trades taken were the same as backtest results. Very happy with this EA. Well done Jesper.

TICK STACK LTD
11877
Reply from developer Jesper Christensen 2023.07.01 11:48
Thank you for your feedback
MThomas128
245
MThomas128 2023.06.29 04:13 
 

*Update* Unfortunately I started this EA right as it had several weeks of losses, so I stopped using it on my account, but based off of the signal it has performed very well

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