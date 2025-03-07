Correlation Master

5




CORRELATION MASTER: DOPPELTE PAARE, HALBE RISIKO

Intelligenter Expert Advisor für negative Korrelation und automatisches Hedging

Correlation Master ist ein automatisierter Expert Advisor, der die Strategie negativer Korrelation zwischen Währungspaaren nutzt. Durch das Öffnen entgegengesetzter Positionen auf gegensätzliche Paare (z. B. EURUSD-Kauf und USDCHF-Verkauf) zielt dieser Expert Advisor darauf ab, Gewinne zu maximieren und gleichzeitig Risiken zu minimieren.

Mit flexiblem Risikomanagement und Multi-Pair-Einstellungen eignet sich dieser Expert Advisor für Trader, die eine intelligente, automatisierte Hedging-Strategie suchen.

Hauptfunktionen
Automatische Negativkorrelationsstrategie
Eröffnen Sie Kauf- und Verkaufspositionen für Paare, die sich in entgegengesetzte Richtungen bewegen.
Beispiel: EURUSD (Kauf) ↔ USDCHF (Verkauf)

Multi-Paar-Unterstützung
Kann mit bis zu 13 Paaren gleichzeitig verwendet werden, darunter:
EURUSD/USDCHF, GBPUSD/USDJPY, AUDUSD/USDCAD und weitere.

Dynamisches Risikomanagement
Gewinnziel einstellbar:

Global

Pro Set

Pro Layer
Lot kann fixiert oder im Martingale-Modus verwendet werden.

Handelszeit- und Tagessteuerung
Legen Sie aktive Handelszeiten und ausgewählte Handelstage (Montag bis Freitag) fest.

Haupteinstellungen
Einstiegsmodus: Kaufen oder Verkaufen

Max. Einstieg: Maximale Anzahl an Positionen

Zeitfilter: Start- und Endzeit festlegen

Lot-Einstellung: Anfangslot und Vielfache

Gewinnziel: Global, Set oder Layer

Alle schließen: Alle Positionen gleichzeitig schließen, sobald das Ziel erreicht ist

Spread-Filter: Ausführung bei hohen Spreads vermeiden

Vorteile
Automatisches & Smart Hedging
Nutzen Sie die Korrelation zwischen Währungspaaren für automatisches Hedging.

Flexibel: Scalping & Swing
Geeignet für verschiedene Handelsstile.

Benutzerfreundlich
Die Parameter sind einfach einzustellen und sowohl für Anfänger als auch für Profis geeignet.
Video Correlation Master
Bewertungen 2
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa
231
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa 2025.06.11 11:38 
 

Bought the EA yesterday it did not work on ICMarkets im getting errors i contacted the Dev and waiting for solution i will come back and edit if it works but i dont recommend it looks buggy and useless purchase.

Edit: The Dev Contacted me and sent me video to follow the problem partially solved 2 pairs from 13 opened positions waiting on the rest.

Edit2: Everything working very good now still on demo testing but looks promising

betorik
133
betorik 2025.04.08 13:39 
 

I already bought a bot for $800 here on mql5 and I only had losses, this is without a doubt the best I've ever had, for the price it's free, safe and very profitable, if I could I would give it 10 stars

Empfohlene Produkte
ADAM for FTMO 5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
Experten
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please find new Version here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113326 Unser 1. EA erstellt mit ChatGPT Technologie Handel nur mit GUTEN und geprüften PROP-FIRMEN Standard-Parameter für Challenge $100,000 Getestet nur auf EURUSD und GBPUSD Verwenden Sie 15MIN Time Frame Schließen Sie alle Geschäfte und Auto-Trading vor dem Wochenende um 12:00 GMT+3 Freitag Für Prop Firms MUSS spezieller Protector verwendet werden https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362
Cryptex Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experten
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Cryptex Scalper — Breakout-Expert Advisor für Kryptowährungen (M5) Running holiday special until 1Jan 2026. Thereafter the price will be restored.  Übersicht Cryptex Scalper ist ein Breakout-Expert Advisor, der speziell für den Handel mit Kryptowährungen wie BTCUSD, ETHUSD und LTCUSD entwickelt wurde. Er basiert auf einem bewährten Breakout-Framework, wurde jedoch an d
RSImaxmin
Carlos Andrés Moya Erazo
4.5 (10)
Indikatoren
Der Indikator zeigt an, wenn es zu Überpreisen und Divergenzen im RSI kommt. Darüber hinaus verfügt er über konfigurierbare Alarme, dynamische Überpreisniveaus und eine spezielle "RSI Cleaner"-Funktion. Der Indikator, der automatisch die Prämiensätze berechnet! RSImaxmin ist ein Indikator, der auf dem Relative Strength Index (RSI) Oszillator basiert, der effektiv Änderungen in Preistrends identifiziert, da er die relative Stärke von Aufwärtsbewegungen im Vergleich zu Abwärtsbewegungen widerspie
Swiss Guard
Kiryl Kisialiou
5 (1)
Experten
Swiss Guard - vollautomatischer Handelsroboter mit dynamischem Handelsalgorithmus. ️ Sicher & Transparent Alle Trades beinhalten einen versteckten Stop-Loss und Take-Profit , wobei Ihre individuellen Risikoeinstellungen strikt eingehalten werden. Aktualisiert & optimiert Getestet auf historischen Daten von 2017 bis 2024 , mit optimierten Parametern für USDCHF , die eine zuverlässige Performance auf Real- und Demokonten liefern. Key Features: Kein Martingale, Kein Grid Funktioniert am b
Price Action Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experten
Der Price Action Builder Basic Expert Advisor wurde mit dem primären Ziel entwickelt, eine kostenlose, konfigurierbare, einfach zu bedienende und anständig profitable automatisierte Handelsstrategie anzubieten. Gleichzeitig ist es ein ebenso wichtiges Ziel, einen niedrigen Drawdown zu gewährleisten und hohe Risiken zu vermeiden durch: Verwendung von automatisch gesetzten Stop-Loss-Orders für alle gestarteten Trades; Ermöglichung von maximal 1 verwalteten offenen Handel zu einem bestimmten Zeitp
FREE
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
Experten
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unbegrenzter Live-Handel auf allen Paaren und Zeitrahmen. Testen Sie die KOSTENLOSE Version auf Demokonten, bevor Sie auf PRO upgraden. Überblick Smart Exit Manager PRO berechnet automatisch das exakte Kursniveau, bei dem das Schließen aller Ihrer Positionen Ihren Zielgewinn erzielt. Die Ziellinie wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert, wenn Sie Positionen eröffnen oder schließen, wobei die Maklerprovisionen berücksichtigt werden und ein präziser Ausstiegspu
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experten
Das AO Trade-System ist speziell auf den Trendhandel zugeschnitten und nutzt Auktions- oder Nachrichtenzeiten als Referenzpunkte, um sie mit anderen spezifischen Bestellzeiten zu vergleichen und Markttrends vorherzusagen. **Alle Zeitparameter, die im EA verwendet werden, basieren auf Ihrer Terminalzeit. Unterschiedliche Broker können in verschiedenen GMT-Zeitzonen arbeiten, was sich aufgrund von Anpassungen an die Sommerzeit weiter unterscheiden kann.** **Bitte stellen Sie sicher, dass die Zei
Bukele UP
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Experten
---> Zeitplan des Brokers, den ich für Backtesting verwende <---- Zeitplan des für Backtesting verwendeten Brokers: UTC/GTM +2 Stunden. ---> Mindestkapital für den korrekten Betrieb <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategie <---- Es handelt sich um eine Range-Strategie, bei der bei Überschreiten des Maximums ein Kauf und bei Überschreiten des Minimums ein Verkauf getätigt wird. Diese Spanne wird jeden Tag erstellt und offene Geschäfte und Aufträge werden vor Marktschluss geschlossen. Beim Kauf liegt d
Trump Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Experten
----> Zeitplan des Brokers, den ich für Backtesting verwende <---- Zeitplan des Brokers, der für Backtesting verwendet wird: UTC/GTM +2 Stunden. ---> Mindestkapital für den korrekten Betrieb <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategie <---- Dies hat zwei Strategien in einem Expert Advisor: 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30 und 2) Grid in EURGBP 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30: Zuerst wird der allgemeine Trend in H1 durch Kreuzen von Emas und Parabolic Sar analysiert, dann wird ein Pull Back in M5 mit Hilfe
Zelenskyy Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Experten
----> Zeitplan des Brokers, den ich für Backtesting verwende <---- Zeitplan des Brokers, der für Backtesting verwendet wird: UTC/GTM +2 Stunden. ---> Mindestkapital für den korrekten Betrieb <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategie <---- Dieser Expert Advisor ist ein Bot, der durch EMA, AMA und ADX in längeren Zeiträumen analysiert, ob sich der Markt in einer Range befindet oder nicht. Nachdem er die Spanne erkannt hat, geht er in kleinere Zeitrahmen auf der Suche nach kleinen Pull-Backs mit dem
Sync In Many Ways MT5
Sa No Tsuyoshi Kokorozashi
Utilitys
Beschreibung This is a Utility tool for MT5 which will make our chart analysis task quite more efficient and save large amount of time. Was die Chartanalyse angeht, so beobachten einige mehrere Symbole gleichzeitig mit einem einzigen Zeitrahmen und andere handeln nur ein einziges Paar mit einer Multi-Timeframe-Analyse . Für beide ist ein häufiges Problem das "Scrollen des Charts, um zurückzublicken" oder das "Zeichnen von Chart-Objekten" in mehreren Charts gleichzeitig. Besonders für diejenigen,
Bitcoin Timer MA
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experten
Senden Sie mir eine Nachricht, damit ich Ihnen die Set-Datei zusenden kann. Ich empfehle, den Roboter drei Monate lang auf einem Demokonto in einem VPS zu testen (wenn ich Ihnen einen VPS für diesen Roboter empfehlen möchte, können Sie mir eine direkte Nachricht senden), damit Sie ihn an Ihre Bedürfnisse anpassen können. Beachten Sie, dass dieser Roboter ein Werkzeug ist und keine seit Jahren erprobte Strategie. Daher empfehle ich Ihnen Gold Trend Swing. Dieser Roboter eröffnet Transaktionen
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Indikatoren
Dieser Indikator zeigt Aussenstäbe (AS) im Chart in Kerzenform. Die Farben der Kerzen können individuell eingestellt werden. Auch unterschiedliche Farben für bärische und bullische Aussentäbe sind möglich. Zusätzlich ist auch die Farbe der Dochte bzw. Umrandung einstellbar. Aussenstäbe werden z.B. von Michael Voigt im Buch "Das große Buch der Markttechnik" erwähnt. Alle anderen Kerzen sind Innenstäbe.
Sinaleiro Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experten
Signal Trader ist ein Day-Trading-Roboter, der je nach Tageseröffnung mehrere Niveaus verwendet. So gibt der Roboter bei jedem Bruch der Niveaus Kauf- oder Verkaufsaufträge aus, je nach dem Trend. Die Stopps können je nach Levels fest oder dynamisch sein. Sie können den Abstand zum Signalgeber sowie die Handelszeiten und Wochentage konfigurieren. Ändern Sie den Parameter BR1 in BR.
HumaI Power Zones
Hagan Brown Afaawuah
Indikatoren
HumaI Power Zones – Präzise OHLC-Zonen für anspruchsvolle Trader Produktbeschreibung HumaI Power Zones ist ein präzise entwickelter Indikator, der die wichtigsten OHLC-Level (Open, High, Low, Close) auf den Zeitrahmen Täglich (D1) , Wöchentlich (W1) , Monatlich (MN1) und Jährlich (Y1) automatisch erkennt und auf dem Chart darstellt. Diese Levels werden in Echtzeit berechnet und mit absoluter Genauigkeit dargestellt, um dir eine klare Sicht auf die Marktstruktur zu geben – unabhängig davon, o
Aurum Quant Engine Pro
Javed Ali Khan Patan
Experten
Aurum Quant Engine Pro Ein diszipliniertes Ausführungsmodell, das für klare Entscheidungen, Trendausrichtung und präzise Signalfilterung entwickelt wurde. Trades werden nur dann ausgelöst, wenn die Preisstruktur, der Richtungskontext und die Stärke des Musters kohärent sind. Aurum Quant Engine Pro ist die verbesserte Version 2 der ursprünglichen Version Aurum Quant Engine , die jetzt mit fortschrittlichen Filterschichten für eine verbesserte Handelsqualität, präzise Eingänge und eine stärkere
Keys to Market
Anatolii Mel'sitov
Experten
Hallo! Ich bin ein professioneller Händler mit Erfahrung im Handel auf den Margenmärkten der Forex- und Moskauer Börse und handele insgesamt seit etwa 14 Jahren. Während der ganzen Zeit des Handels habe ich enormes Wissen, Erfahrung und Verständnis für das Wesen des Marktes gewonnen. Ich möchte Ihnen sagen, dass der Markt für einen Anfänger ein Ort zu sein scheint, an dem Sie leicht Gewinne erzielen können. Aber das ist eine Illusion und ein großer Fehler. Der Markt ändert sich ständig, die Vola
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experten
Explosive Breakout Hunter ist ein Expert Advisor (EA), der darauf abzielt, durch das Erkennen starker Breakouts maximale Gewinne zu erzielen. Mit einer Trefferquote von etwa 50 % und nur wenigen Trades pro Monat legt dieser EA mehr Wert auf Qualität als auf Quantität. Er wartet geduldig auf die besten Gelegenheiten und sammelt dabei kontinuierlich bedeutende Gewinne. Die Ergebnisse der Backtests können Sie anhand von Screenshots überprüfen, um das Gewinnpotenzial einzuschätzen. Außerdem laden wi
Vision AGI
Franck Martin
4.78 (9)
Experten
Vision AGI ist das Ergebnis von über einem Jahr Entwicklungsarbeit, um diesen Experten zu schaffen. Ausgestattet mit einem fortschrittlichen Algorithmus und einer Kombination aus personalisierten Indikatoren ist diese neue Version noch leistungsfähiger und macht ihn zu einem der vollständigsten Roboter seiner Generation. Mit seiner intelligenten Echtzeit-Technologie und seiner von den besten Tradern inspirierten Handelsstrategie bietet er einen zuverlässigen, langfristigen Handel und weiß sich
TrendCore Adaptives FX5
Sabina Fik
Experten
TrendCore Adaptive FX - Intelligenter Expert Advisor für sicheres und adaptives Forex Trading TrendCore Adaptive FX ist ein leistungsstarker, vollautomatischer Handelsroboter, der für eine beständige Performance auf dem Forex-Markt entwickelt wurde. Er kombiniert trendbasierte technische Analyse, adaptives Lot-Management und solide Kapitalschutzstrategien, um einen robusten und effizienten Handel unter realen Marktbedingungen zu gewährleisten. Ob Sie ein professioneller Händler oder ein lang
Otrx Fimathe Automatica MT5
Fabio Rocha
Experten
EINFÜHRUNGSAKTION:: Nur noch wenige Exemplare zum aktuellen Preis! AKTUELLER PREIS: $70 MONATLICH Treten Sie unserer Telegram-Community bei, um fertige Setup-Dateien zu teilen Nutzen Sie unseren EA, der die Fimathe-Strategie auf automatisierte Weise verwendet . Basierend auf Unterstützungs- und Widerstandszonen, wurde unser EA entwickelt, um Ihnen eine neue Erfahrung zu bieten. Der EA verwendet eine Berechnung, um 2 mögliche Ausbruchspunkte zu verfolgen. Wenn er sie findet, nimmt er diesen Kan
BitBull EA
Arseny Potyekhin
4.6 (5)
Experten
Liebe Trader, Ich freue mich sehr, Ihnen unser neuestes Projekt vorzustellen. EA BitBull. Echtes Kryptowährungstrading ist jetzt Realität! Da diese Strategie so einzigartig ist, möchte ich nur eine begrenzte Anzahl von Lizenzen verkaufen. Daher wird der Preis stetig steigen, um den Verkauf zu begrenzen. Der nächste Preis beträgt 790 USD. Mit der Hilfe unserer geschätzten Partner aus aller Welt ist es uns gelungen, eine innovative Krypto-Strategie zu entwickeln. Diese Strategie vereint nahtlos
StudentK Sync Chart
Chui Yu Lui
Indikatoren
--- StudentK Sync Chart --- 1. Diagramme zur gleichen Zeit verschieben 2. Cross-Check zwischen verschiedenen Symbolen und Timeframes 3. Planen Sie Ihre eigenen Handelsstrategien --- Kontext --- StudentK wird nicht als Meister oder K Sir für eine erfahrene Person bezeichnet, die behauptet, immer zu gewinnen. (Aber viele Trader sollten die Tatsache kennen, dass dies selten der Wahrheit entspricht, besonders in schwankenden Zeiträumen) StudentK ist eine Gruppe langjährig erfahrener Trader, die e
Indicator summary
Evgeny Raspaev
Indikatoren
Zusammenfassung der Indikatoren Das Indikator-Dashboard zeigt Werte und Handelsaktionen sowie zusammenfassende Informationen über Handelsaktionen auf der Grundlage von 11 integrierten Indikatoren an. Eingebaute Indikatoren: RSI (Relative Strength Index ) - das Überschreiten der überkauften Zone von oben nach unten ist ein Verkaufssignal. Das Überschreiten der überverkauften Zone von unten nach oben ist ein Kaufsignal. Beim Schwanken in der Zone zwischen überkauft und überverkauft wird das Signa
Market Entry Bot
David Macharia Kamau
Experten
Der Automated Market Launcher ist ein unkomplizierter Expert Advisor, der sorgfältig für die MetaTrader 5-Plattform entwickelt wurde. Dieser Bot bietet eine einfache und dennoch leistungsstarke Lösung für Händler, die einen direkten, automatischen Markteinstieg benötigen. Er ist so konfiguriert, dass er sofort einen einzelnen Handel initiiert, sobald er an einen Chart angehängt wird, und ist somit ein ideales Tool für Strategien, die eine schnelle Platzierung der ersten Position ohne manuelles E
Neuro Trader EA
Roman Lomaev
Experten
Neuro Trader EA ist ein mit künstlicher Intelligenz entwickelter Expert Advisor, der für die Analyse und den automatisierten Handel auf den Finanzmärkten konzipiert wurde. Der Advisor konzentriert sich auf die Nutzung eines neuronalen Netzwerks, das flexiblere und präzisere Reaktionen auf Marktveränderungen ermöglicht. Der Algorithmus analysiert das Marktverhalten anhand von Gewichtungskoeffizienten und passt sich dynamisch an die sich ändernden Bedingungen an, was ihn besonders effektiv für den
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Utilitys
Timeless Charts ist eine fortschrittliche Charting-Lösung, die für professionelle Trader entwickelt wurde, die maßgeschneiderte Charts / benutzerdefinierte Zeitrahmen benötigen – einschließlich Sekunden-Charts / Sekunden-Zeiträumen, Renko-Charts / Renko-Balken, Cluster-Charts / Footprint-Charts und erweiterte Werkzeuge, wie sie in den beliebtesten Plattformen zu finden sind. Im Gegensatz zu traditionellen Offline-Charts oder einfachen benutzerdefinierten Indikatoren erstellt diese Lösung vollstä
Breakout Scalper EA
Parthasarathi C
Experten
Eigenschaften dieses EA Dies ist ein voll automatisierter Handelsroboter / Expert Advisor für MT5. Er setzt kein Raster, Martingal, Mittelwertbildung oder andere riskante Dinge ein. Er integriert mehrere Trendhandelsstrategien, die es ihm ermöglichen, sich schnell an volatile Preistrends anzupassen . Dieser EA kann Orders zu Ihrer eigenen Magic Number platzieren. Er ist sowohl für Anfänger als auch für erfahrene Trader geeignet. Bitte geben Sie mir Ihre wertvollen Kommentare.
MeditationSeed
AppTechGo
Utilitys
Meditation Saatgut: Meditation ist eine Praxis, bei der eine Person eine Technik anwendet - wie Achtsamkeit oder die Konzentration des Geistes auf ein bestimmtes Objekt, einen Gedanken oder eine Aktivität -, um Aufmerksamkeit und Bewusstsein zu schulen und einen geistig klaren und emotional ruhigen und stabilen Zustand zu erreichen.[1][2][3][4][web 1][web 2] Meditation wird in zahlreichen religiösen Traditionen praktiziert. Die frühesten Aufzeichnungen über Meditation (Dhyana) finden sich in den
FREE
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experten
VERWENDEN SIE ES NUR MIT DEN DATEIEN, DIE ICH IM KOMMENTARBEREICH GEPOSTET HABE. Youtube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp; t=2s Dies ist das größte Update im Leben des Imperium Pattern EA, es hat neue Funktionen und Motor. ---Es hat das offizielle TheNomadTrader Dynamic Engine System zusammen mit einem guten Risiko:Belohnungsverhältnis ---Neue Funktion, die es dem Händler erlaubt, dem EA mitzuteilen, nach wie viel Zeit (X-Wert in Minuten) der EA den Handel durch dynami
Käufer dieses Produkts erwarben auch
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experten
Hallo Trader! Ich bin   Quantum Queen   , das Kronjuwel des gesamten Quantum-Ökosystems und der bestbewertete und meistverkaufte Expert Advisor in der Geschichte von MQL5. Mit einer nachweislichen Erfolgsbilanz von über 20 Monaten Live-Trading habe ich mir meinen Platz als unangefochtene Königin von XAUUSD redlich verdient. Meine Spezialität? GOLD. Meine Mission? Konstante, präzise und intelligente Handelsergebnisse liefern – immer und immer wieder. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experten
LIVE-SIGNAL MIT ECHTEM HANDELSKONTO: Standard MT4 (Mehr als 7 Monate Live-Handel): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mehr als 5 Monate Live-Handel): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel auf MQL5: Treten Sie meinem MQL5-Kanal bei, um die neuesten Nachrichten von mir zu erhalten. Meine Community mit über 14.000 Mitgliedern auf MQL5 . NUR NOCH 3 VON 10 EXEMPLARE ZUM PREIS VON 399 $ VERFÜGBAR! Danach steigt der Preis auf 499 $. Der Expert Advisor
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Experten
AOT MT5 - KI-Multi-Währungs-System der nächsten Generation Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   WICHTIG! Senden Sie mir nach dem Kauf eine private Nachricht, um das Installationshandbuch und die Einrichtungsanweisungen zu erhalten: Ressource Beschreibung Verständnis der AOT-Handelsfrequenz Warum der Bot nicht jeden Tag handelt So richten Sie den AOT Bot ein Schritt-für-Schritt-Installationsanleitung Set files AOT MT5 ist ein fortschr
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experten
Jedes Mal, wenn das Live-Signal um 10 % zunimmt, wird der Preis erhöht, um die Exklusivität von Zenox zu wahren und die Strategie zu schützen. Der Endpreis beträgt 2.999 US-Dollar. Live-Signal IC Markets Konto, sehen Sie die Live-Performance selbst als Beweis! Benutzerhandbuch herunterladen (Englisch) Zenox ist ein hochmoderner KI-basierter Multi-Pair-Swing-Trading-Roboter, der Trends folgt und das Risiko über sechzehn Währungspaare diversifiziert. Jahrelange, engagierte Entwicklung hat zu eine
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experten
Hybrid-Handelsstrategie für XAUUSD – Kombination aus News-Sentiment & Orderbuch-Imbalance Die vorgestellte Strategie kombiniert zwei selten genutzte, jedoch hochwirksame Handelsansätze zu einem hybriden System, das nur für den Handel mit XAUUSD (Gold) im 30-Minuten-Chart entwickelt wurde. Während herkömmliche Expert Advisors meist auf fest definierte Indikatoren oder einfache charttechnische Strukturen zurückgreifen, basiert dieses System auf einem intelligenten Marktzugangsmodell, das aktuelle
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (88)
Experten
Quantum King EA – Intelligente Leistung, optimiert für jeden Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Sondereinführungspreis Live-Signal:       KLICKEN SIE HIER MT4-Version:   HIER KLICKEN Quantum King-Kanal:       Klicken Sie hier ***Kaufen Sie Quantum King MT5 und Sie erhalten Quantum StarMan möglicherweise kostenlos!*** Fragen Sie privat nach weiteren Einzelheiten! Beherrschen Sie   Ihren Ha
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experten
LIVE-SIGNAL MIT ECHTEM HANDELSKONTO: Standardeinstellungen: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5: Treten Sie meinem MQL5-Kanal bei, um die neuesten Nachrichten von mir zu erhalten. Meine Community mit über 14.000 Mitgliedern auf MQL5. NUR NOCH 3 VON 10 EXEMPLARE FÜR 399 $ VERFÜGBAR! Anschließend wird der Preis auf 499 $ erhöht. Der EA wird in begrenzter Stückzahl verkauft, um die Rechte aller Käufer zu gewährleisten. AI Gold Trading nutzt das fortschrittlic
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experten
Wichtiger Hinweis: Um vollständige Transparenz zu gewährleisten, stelle ich Zugang zum echten Investorenkonto bereit, das mit diesem EA verbunden ist, sodass Sie seine Leistung live ohne Manipulation überwachen können. Innerhalb von nur 5 Tagen wurde das gesamte Anfangskapital vollständig abgehoben, und seitdem handelt der EA ausschließlich mit Gewinnmitteln, ohne jegliche Exposition zum ursprünglichen Saldo. Der aktuelle Preis von $199 ist ein limitiertes Einführungsangebot und wird nach dem V
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experten
Aura Ultimate – Der Höhepunkt des Handels mit neuronalen Netzwerken und der Weg zur finanziellen Freiheit. Aura Ultimate ist der nächste Evolutionsschritt in der Aura-Familie – eine Synthese aus modernster KI-Architektur, marktadaptiver Intelligenz und risikokontrollierter Präzision. Aufbauend auf der bewährten DNA von Aura Black Edition und Aura Neuron geht es noch einen Schritt weiter, indem es deren Stärken in einem einheitlichen Multi-Strategie-Ökosystem vereint und gleichzeitig eine völli
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experten
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold/US-Dollar) Zeitraum (Timeframe) H1-M15 (beliebig) Unterstützung für Einzelhandel JA Mindesteinzahlung 500 USD (oder entsprechender Betrag in anderer Währung) Kompatibel mit allen Brokern JA (unterstützt 2- oder 3-stellige Preise, jede Kontowährung, Symbolname und GMT-Zeit) Funktioniert ohne Voreinstellung JA Wenn Sie sich für maschinelles Lernen interessieren, abonnieren Sie den Kanal: Abonnieren! Hauptmerkmale des Mad Turtle Projekts: Echtes Maschinelles Lernen Dieser Ex
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (12)
Experten
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptives Hybrides Handelssystem Zeitlich begrenzter Rabatt. Nur noch 7 von 20 verfügbar — fast ausverkauft. Der aktuelle Angebotspreis beträgt 149 USD und wird bald wieder auf 999 USD steigen. Démonstration de fonctionnement Echtkonto-Performance Bitte denken Sie nach dem Kauf daran, uns eine private Nachricht zu senden, um die empfohlenen Parameter, Anleitungen, Hinweise, Nutzungstipps und weitere Informationen zu erhalten. Vielen Dank für Ihre Unterstützung. 1. Überblic
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experten
Wir stellen vor       Quantum Emperor EA   , der bahnbrechende MQL5-Expertenberater, der die Art und Weise, wie Sie mit dem prestigeträchtigen GBPUSD-Paar handeln, verändert! Entwickelt von einem Team erfahrener Händler mit über 13 Jahren Handelserfahrung. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Kaufen Sie Quantum Emperor EA und Sie erhalten  Quantum StarMan    kostenlos! *** Fragen Sie privat nach weiteren
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experten
S onderpreis von  $109  (regulärer Preis: $365) . Einrichtungs- und Nutzungsanleitung :  ABS Channel . Echtzeit-Überwachung:   ABS Signal .  Einrichtungsdatei vom Live-Signal Grundlegende Einrichtungsdatei Was ist ABS EA? ABS EA ist ein professioneller Handelsroboter, der speziell für XAUUSD (Gold) im H1-Zeitrahmen entwickelt wurde. Er basiert auf einem Martingale-System mit integrierten Risikokontrollen . Entwickelt für neue und erfahrene Händler, ist ABS EA einfach einzurichten, vollaut
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experten
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% RABATT Nur 24 Stunden gültig. Der Sale endet am 29. November. Dies wird der einzige Sale für dieses Produkt sein. Vorstellung von Syna Version 4 - Das erste agentische KI-Handelsökosystem der Welt Ich freue mich, Syna Version 4 vorstellen zu können, das erste echte Multi-EA-agentische Koordinationssystem der Forex-Handelsbranche . Diese bahnbrechende Innovation ermöglicht es mehreren Expert Advisors, als einheitliches Intelligenznetzwerk über verschiedene MT5-Terminals und
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experten
Langfristiges Wachstum. Beständigkeit. Widerstandsfähigkeit. Pivot Killer EA ist kein System für schnelle Gewinne – es ist ein professioneller Handelsalgorithmus, der darauf ausgelegt ist, Ihr Konto langfristig und nachhaltig zu vergrößern . Speziell für XAUUSD (GOLD) entwickelt, ist Pivot Killer das Ergebnis jahrelanger Forschung, Tests und disziplinierter Entwicklung. Es verkörpert eine einfache Philosophie: Beständigkeit schlägt Glück . Dieses System wurde in verschiedenen Marktzyklen, bei Sc
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experten
AI Forex Robot - Die Zukunft des automatisierten Handels. AI Forex Robot wird von einem System der nächsten Generation künstlicher Intelligenz angetrieben, das auf einem hybriden neuronalen LSTM-Transformer-Netz basiert und speziell für die Analyse der Preisbewegungen von Gold (XAUUSD) auf dem Devisenmarkt entwickelt wurde. Das System analysiert komplexe Marktstrukturen, passt seine Strategie in Echtzeit an und trifft datengestützte Entscheidungen mit einem hohen Maß an Präzision. AI Forex Robot
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experten
Wir sind stolz darauf, Ihnen unseren innovativen Roboter, den Big Forex Players EA , zu präsentieren, der entwickelt wurde, um Ihr Handelspotenzial zu maximieren, den emotionalen Handel zu minimieren und intelligentere Entscheidungen zu treffen, die von modernster Technologie unterstützt werden. Das gesamte System dieses EA hat uns viele Monate gekostet, um es zu entwickeln, und dann haben wir viel Zeit damit verbracht, es zu testen. Dieser einzigartige EA enthält drei verschiedene Strategien, d
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (4)
Experten
Cryon X-9000 — Autonomes Handelssystem mit Quantengestütztem Analyse-Kern ECHTES SIGNAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Viele Trader manipulieren heutzutage ihre Ergebnisse, indem sie Expert Advisors auf Cent-Konten oder mit sehr kleinen Guthaben laufen lassen – was in Wahrheit zeigt, dass sie ihren eigenen Systemen nicht vertrauen . Dieses Signal hingegen wird auf einem echten Live-Konto mit 20.000 USD betrieben. Es steht für eine tatsächliche Kapitalverpflichtung und bietet eine tra
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.25 (4)
Experten
Der weltweit erste öffentliche Arbitrage-Algorithmus zwischen Gold und Bitcoin! Angebote täglich verfügbar! Live-Signal –   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Empfohlene Broker im Laufe der Zeit:   IC Markets Gehandelte Paare:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol für Anhang:   XAUUSD H1 Vergewissern Sie sich, dass   die gehandelten Währungspaare im Marktübersichtsfenster hinzugefügt wurden   ! Kontotyp: ECN/Rohspread Präfixeinstellungen: Wenn Ihr Broker ein Währungspaar mit einem Symbolpräfix anbi
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experten
Ein neuer Schritt nach vorn | KI-gesteuerte Präzision trifft Marktlogik Mit Argos Rage wird ein neues Level der Trading-Automatisierung eingeführt – angetrieben von einem integrierten DeepSeek-KI-System , das Marktverhalten in Echtzeit analysiert. Aufbauend auf den Stärken von Argos Fury verfolgt dieses EA jedoch einen anderen strategischen Ansatz: mehr Flexibilität, breitere Interpretation und stärkere Marktteilnahme. Live Signal Zeitrahmen: M30 Hebel:  min. 1:20 Kapital:  min. $100 Symbole
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experten
Aura Black Edition ist ein vollautomatischer EA, der nur für den Handel mit GOLD entwickelt wurde. Expert zeigte im Zeitraum 2011-2020 stabile Ergebnisse bei XAUUSD. Keine gefährlichen Methoden des Geldmanagements verwendet, kein Martingal, kein Raster oder Scalp. Geeignet für alle Brokerbedingungen. EA, trainiert mit einem mehrschichtigen Perceptron. Das neuronale Netzwerk (MLP) ist eine Klasse von Feedforward-künstlichen neuronalen Netzwerken (KNN). Der Begriff MLP wird mehrdeutig verwendet, m
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experten
Übersicht Golden Hen EA ist ein Expert Advisor, der speziell für XAUUSD entwickelt wurde. Er arbeitet durch die Kombination von acht unabhängigen Handelsstrategien, die jeweils durch unterschiedliche Marktbedingungen und Zeitrahmen (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) ausgelöst werden. Der EA ist so konzipiert, dass er seine Einstiege und Filter automatisch verwaltet. Die Kernlogik des EA konzentriert sich auf die Identifizierung spezifischer Signale. Golden Hen EA verwendet keine Grid-, Martingale- oder
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experten
PROP-FIRMA BEREIT!   (   SETFILE herunterladen   ) WARNING : Nur noch wenige Exemplare zum aktuellen Preis verfügbar! Endpreis: 990$ Erhalten Sie 1 EA kostenlos (für 2 Handelskonten) -> kontaktieren Sie mich nach dem Kauf Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Willkommen im Gold Reaper! Aufbauend auf dem sehr erfolgreichen Goldtrade Pro wurde dieser EA für die gleichzeitige Ausführung in mehreren Zeitrahmen konzipiert und bietet die Möglichkeit, die
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experten
PROP FIRM READY!  STARTAKTION: SEHR BEGRENZTE ANZAHL VON EXEMPLAREN ZUM AKTUELLEN PREIS VERFÜGBAR! Endpreis: 990 $ Ab 349 $: Wählen Sie 1 EA gratis! (für maximal 2 Handelskontonummern) Ultimatives Kombi-Angebot     ->     hier klicken ÖFFENTLICHER GRUPPE BEITRETEN:   Klicken Sie hier   LIVE RESULTS UNABHÄNGIGE ÜBERPRÜFUNG Willkommen bei „The ORB Master“   :   Ihr Vorteil beim Öffnen von Range Breakouts Entfesseln Sie die Leistungsfähigkeit der Opening Range Breakout (ORB)-Strategie mit dem
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experten
Remstone ist kein gewöhnlicher Expert Advisor.   Es vereint jahrelange Forschung und Vermögensverwaltung. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Seit 2018   hat mein letztes Unternehmen Armonia Capital das ARF-Signal an Darwinex, einen von der FCA regulierten Vermögensverwalter, gesendet und so 750.000 aufgebracht. Meistern Sie 4 Anlageklassen mit einem einzigen Berater! Keine Versprechungen, keine Kurvenanpassung, ke
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experten
WICHTIG   : Dieses Paket wird nur in einer sehr begrenzten Anzahl zum aktuellen Preis verkauft.    Der Preis wird sehr schnell auf 1499 $ steigen    +100 Strategien enthalten   und es kommen noch mehr! BONUS   : Ab einem Preis von 999 $ --> wählen Sie  5     meiner anderen EAs kostenlos aus!  ALLE SET-DATEIEN VOLLSTÄNDIGE EINRICHTUNGS- UND OPTIMIERUNGSANLEITUNG VIDEOANLEITUNG LIVE-SIGNALE BEWERTUNG (Drittanbieter) Willkommen beim ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! Ich freue mich, das Ultimate Breakout
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experten
Golden Synapse EA ist ein präzises Handelssystem, das eine fortschrittliche Strategie mit strenger technischer Analyse kombiniert, um eine konsistente und risikoarme Performance zu erzielen. Es wurde entwickelt, um diszipliniert zu handeln, vermeidet riskante Ansätze und konzentriert sich ganz auf Qualität statt Quantität. Jeder Handel wird sorgfältig ausgewählt und immer durch einen Stop-Loss geschützt. Golden Synapse verwendet niemals Grid- oder Martingale-Systeme. Es wird immer nur eine Posit
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experten
Live-Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site+Signale+Mein Öffentlicher Kanal https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp; Ultimativer Puls ***Launch-Preis endet am 6. Januar**** Überblick Ultimate Pulse ist ein Expert Advisor, der entwickelt wurde, um Gewinne aus natürlichen Marktbewegungen zu ziehen. Er nimmt Gewinne aus jeder Position einzeln oder in Gittern je nach Bedingungen mit. Einfach, methodisch, effektiv. Optimiert für XAUUSD (Gold) auf dem 30-Minuten-Zei
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experten
Begrenzter Bestand zum aktuellen Preis! Endpreis: $1999 --> PROMO: Von $299 --> Der Preis wird alle 5 Käufe steigen, nächster Preis : $399 Golden Mirage ist ein robuster Goldhandelsroboter , der für Händler entwickelt wurde, die Zuverlässigkeit, Einfachheit und professionelle Leistung schätzen. Angetrieben von einer bewährten Kombination aus RSI, gleitendem Durchschnitt, ADX und High/Low Level Indikatoren liefert Golden Mirage qualitativ hochwertige Signale und vollautomatischen Handel auf dem
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experten
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — ein professioneller Handelsberater für den Handel mit beliebigen Assets ohne Martingale oder Grids vom Autor mit über 25 Jahren Erfahrung. Die meisten Top-Berater arbeiten mit steigendem Gold. Sie sehen brillant in Tests aus... solange Gold steigt. Aber was passiert, wenn der Trend sich erschöpft? Wer schützt Ihr Depot? HTTP EA glaubt nicht an ewiges Wachstum — es passt sich dem sich ändernden Markt an und ist so konzipiert, dass es Ihr Investment-Portfolio breit div
Weitere Produkte dieses Autors
Mirror Copier Client MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilitys
TRADE COPIER – INVESTORENPASSWORT – COPY TRADE – MT4 x MT5 PLATTFORMÜBERGREIFEND Hinweis: Sie benötigen sowohl „Mirror Copier Master“ auf dem Masterkonto, auf das das Kundenkonto folgt, als auch „Mirror Copier Client“ auf dem Kundenkonto, das auf das Masterkonto folgt Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 SO FUNKTIONIERT ES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4-Version Master: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
Rebate Hunter MT5
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Beschreibung des Expert Advisors „Rebate Hunter“: Wir stellen den Expert Advisor „Rebate Hunter“ vor, ein hochmodernes Tool, das sorgfältig für versierte Händler entwickelt wurde, die durch strategische Absicherungs- und Durchschnittstechniken maximale Renditen erzielen möchten. Dieser hochentwickelte Algorithmus funktioniert nahtlos innerhalb der MetaTrader-Plattform und führt k
Virtual Reality MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (2)
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103400 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103401 Der Virtual Reality Expert Advisor (EA) ist ein ausgeklügeltes Handelstool, das die Margenauslastung bei der Ausführung von Positionen auf den Finanzmärkten optimieren soll. Seine einzigartige Strategie umfasst einen zweistufigen Prozess: die Eröffnung einer virtuellen Position, gefolgt von einer entsprechenden realen Position, mit dem Ziel, die Margenanforderungen zu minimier
Supply and Demand Assistant
Agus Santoso
4.89 (19)
Utilitys
KOSTENLOSER MT4-INDIKATOR: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 KOSTENLOSER MT4-ASSISTENT: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Bitte geben Sie eine 5-Sterne-Bewertung ab, wenn Ihnen dieses kostenlose Tool gefällt! Vielen Dank :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Wir stellen den Expert Advisor „Supply and Demand Assistant“ (EA) vor – Ihr ultimatives Tool, um sich präzise u
FREE
Mirror Copier Master MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilitys
TRADE COPIER – INVESTORENPASSWORT – COPY TRADE – MT4 x MT5 PLATTFORMÜBERGREIFEND Hinweis: Sie benötigen sowohl „Mirror Copier Master“ auf dem Masterkonto, auf das das Kundenkonto folgt, als auch „Mirror Copier Client“ auf dem Kundenkonto, das auf das Masterkonto folgt Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 SO FUNKTIONIERT ES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4-Version Master: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
FREE
Mirror Copier Client MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilitys
TRADE COPIER – INVESTORENPASSWORT – COPY TRADE – MT4 x MT5 PLATTFORMÜBERGREIFEND Hinweis: Sie benötigen sowohl „Mirror Copier Master“ auf dem Masterkonto, auf das das Kundenkonto folgt, als auch „Mirror Copier Client“ auf dem Kundenkonto, das auf das Masterkonto folgt Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 SO FUNKTIONIERT ES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4-Version Master: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
Marti Lovers
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114590 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120764 Der Expert Advisor (EA) „Marti Lovers“ ist ein anspruchsvolles und aggressives Handelssystem für erfahrene Trader, die mit risikoreichen Strategien umgehen können. Dieser EA vereint verschiedene Handelslogiken in einem leistungsstarken Tool und bietet einen einzigartigen und dynamischen Ansatz für den Devisenhandel. Aufgrund seines aggressiven Charakters erfordert „Marti Lovers
Fast Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110557 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110558 Live-Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2047369 Wir präsentieren den innovativen Expert Advisor „FAST SCALPER“: Entfesseln Sie die Macht der globalen Märkte mit Präzision und Kompetenz. Im dynamischen Forex-Handel erfordert es eine einzigartige Kombination aus Intelligenz und Technologie, um immer einen Schritt voraus zu sein. Der Expert Advisor „FAST SCALPER“ ist die Kr
Watermark MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilitys
Wasserzeichen MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120783 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120784 Logo MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121289 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121290 Das Skript „Wasserzeichen“ optimiert Ihren Handelschart, indem es wichtige Informationen direkt im Charthintergrund anzeigt. Es bietet eine übersichtliche und unaufdringliche Möglichkeit, wichtige Details wie das aktuelle Handelspaar, den Zei
FREE
Rebate Hunter
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Beschreibung des Expert Advisors „Rebate Hunter“: Wir stellen den Expert Advisor „Rebate Hunter“ vor, ein hochmodernes Tool, das sorgfältig für versierte Händler entwickelt wurde, die durch strategische Absicherungs- und Durchschnittstechniken maximale Renditen erzielen möchten. Dieser hochentwickelte Algorithmus funktioniert nahtlos innerhalb der MetaTrader-Plattform und führt k
Gold Buster
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Wir stellen den „Gold Buster“-EA vor: Dynamisches Support-Resistance- und Risikomanagementsystem der nächsten Generation Der „Gold Buster“-EA stellt die neueste Entwicklung unter den automatisierten Handelssystemen dar und nutzt die neuesten Fortschritte in der offenen Positionsverwaltung und Risikoanalysetechnologie, um neu zu definieren, wie Support- und Resistance-Levels au
Hedging Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 Der Hedging Breakout Expert Advisor ist ein hochentwickeltes Handelstool, das entwickelt wurde, um von Marktausbrüchen zu profitieren und gleichzeitig ein robustes Risikomanagement durch Absicherungsstrategien anzuwenden. Dieser EA wurde sorgfältig ausgearbeitet, um optimale Ausbruchsmöglichkeiten zu identifizieren und die erhöhte Marktliquidität zu nutzen, um das Handelspotenz
Multi Pair Currency Strength MT5
Agus Santoso
1 (1)
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90091 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93707 Der Expert Advisor (EA) „Multi Pair Currency Strength Meter“ ist ein fortschrittliches Handelstool für Forex-Händler, die ihre Handelsstrategien durch umfassende Marktanalysen und robuste Risikomanagementtechniken optimieren möchten. Dieser EA nutzt die Währungsstärkemethode und liefert einen klaren Hinweis auf die relative Stärke und Schwäche verschiedener Währungspaare basieren
Mirror Copier Master MT4
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilitys
TRADE COPIER – INVESTORENPASSWORT – COPY TRADE – MT4 x MT5 PLATTFORMÜBERGREIFEND Hinweis: Sie benötigen sowohl „Mirror Copier Master“ auf dem Masterkonto, auf das das Kundenkonto folgt, als auch „Mirror Copier Client“ auf dem Kundenkonto, das auf das Masterkonto folgt Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 SO FUNKTIONIERT ES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4-Version Master: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
FREE
Hedging Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilitys
Bitte bewerten Sie dieses kostenlose Tool mit 5 Sternen! Vielen Dank :) Die Expert Advisor Collection „Risk Management Assistant“ ist eine umfassende Suite von Tools zur Verbesserung Ihrer Handelsstrategien durch effektives Risikomanagement unter verschiedenen Marktbedingungen. Diese Sammlung umfasst drei Hauptkomponenten: Expert Advisors zur Mittelwertbildung, zum Switching und zur Absicherung. Jede dieser Komponenten bietet individuelle Vorteile für unterschiedliche Handelsszenarien. Dieser
FREE
Averaging Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilitys
Bitte bewerten Sie dieses kostenlose Tool mit 5 Sternen! Vielen Dank :) Die Expert Advisor Collection „Risk Management Assistant“ ist eine umfassende Suite von Tools zur Verbesserung Ihrer Handelsstrategien durch effektives Risikomanagement unter verschiedenen Marktbedingungen. Diese Sammlung umfasst drei Hauptkomponenten: Expert Advisors zur Mittelwertbildung, zum Switching und zur Absicherung. Jede dieser Komponenten bietet individuelle Vorteile für unterschiedliche Handelsszenarien. Dieser
FREE
Smart Trader MT4
Agus Santoso
2 (1)
Utilitys
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91169 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110193 Live-Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345410 Wir präsentieren den Trading-Assistenten „Smart Trader“ – das ultimative Tool, dem professionelle Trader weltweit aufgrund seiner beispiellosen Anpassungsfähigkeit und innovativen Risikomanagementstrategien vertrauen. Das Herzstück von „Smart Trader“ ist sein revolutionäres Risikomanagement-System, das sich dynamisch an die s
Trade Advisor MT4
Agus Santoso
3.5 (2)
Utilitys
Trade Advisor: Chart-Erfolg Der ultimative Expert Advisor (EA) für professionelle Trader VERSION MT4-Version | MT5-Version | Blogs v.3.0 - Telegram-Bot-Integration Hinweis: Die MT4-Version ist schlanker als die MT5-Version. Trade Advisor: Chart-Erfolg Trade Advisor ist ein fortschrittlicher Handelsassistent, der Handelsstrategien durch die Integration wichtiger Marktanalyse-Tools und nahtloser Funktionalität für Trader optimiert. Hier ist ein Überblick darüber, was Trade Advisor zu einem
Switching Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilitys
Bitte bewerten Sie dieses kostenlose Tool mit 5 Sternen! Vielen Dank :) Die Expert Advisor Collection „Risk Management Assistant“ ist eine umfassende Suite von Tools zur Verbesserung Ihrer Handelsstrategien durch effektives Risikomanagement unter verschiedenen Marktbedingungen. Diese Sammlung umfasst drei Hauptkomponenten: Expert Advisors zur Mittelwertbildung, zum Switching und zur Absicherung. Jede dieser Komponenten bietet individuelle Vorteile für unterschiedliche Handelsszenarien. Dieser
FREE
Averaging Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilitys
Bitte bewerten Sie dieses kostenlose Tool mit 5 Sternen! Vielen Dank :) Die Expert Advisor Collection „Risk Management Assistant“ ist eine umfassende Suite von Tools zur Verbesserung Ihrer Handelsstrategien durch effektives Risikomanagement unter verschiedenen Marktbedingungen. Diese Sammlung umfasst drei Hauptkomponenten: Expert Advisors zur Mittelwertbildung, zum Switching und zur Absicherung. Jede dieser Komponenten bietet individuelle Vorteile für unterschiedliche Handelsszenarien. Dieser
FREE
Hedging Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilitys
Bitte bewerten Sie dieses kostenlose Tool mit 5 Sternen! Vielen Dank :) Die Expert Advisor Collection „Risk Management Assistant“ ist eine umfassende Suite von Tools zur Verbesserung Ihrer Handelsstrategien durch effektives Risikomanagement unter verschiedenen Marktbedingungen. Diese Sammlung umfasst drei Hauptkomponenten: Expert Advisors zur Mittelwertbildung, zum Switching und zur Absicherung. Jede dieser Komponenten bietet individuelle Vorteile für unterschiedliche Handelsszenarien. Dieser
FREE
Switching Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilitys
Bitte bewerten Sie dieses kostenlose Tool mit 5 Sternen! Vielen Dank :) Die Expert Advisor Collection „Risk Management Assistant“ ist eine umfassende Suite von Tools zur Verbesserung Ihrer Handelsstrategien durch effektives Risikomanagement unter verschiedenen Marktbedingungen. Diese Sammlung umfasst drei Hauptkomponenten: Expert Advisors zur Mittelwertbildung, zum Switching und zur Absicherung. Jede dieser Komponenten bietet individuelle Vorteile für unterschiedliche Handelsszenarien. Dieser
FREE
Grandmaster
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79803 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107840 „Grandmaster“ EA – Präzises One-Shot-Trading mit intelligenten Indikatoren Haben Sie genug von unübersichtlichen Strategien, Overtrading und unnötigen Risiken? Begrüßen Sie den Grandmaster EA – einen übersichtlichen, präzisen und sachlichen Expert Advisor für Trader, die mit intelligenter Entscheidungsfindung auf einen Schlag setzen. Angetrieben von der Dreifach-Indikator-Logi
Liquidity Side
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86275 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94339 Liquidity Side EA – Intelligenter Einstieg basierend auf institutioneller Liquidität Liquidity Side ist ein automatisierter Expert Advisor, der verborgene Liquiditätsbereiche im Markt erkennt – Bereiche, in denen Institutionen am wahrscheinlichsten handeln. Durch die Kombination technischer Indikatoren und Echtzeit-Nachrichtenfilter kann dieser EA Marktrauschen vermeiden und sic
Volatility Switching
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88159 MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104672 „Volatility Switching“ ist ein fortschrittlicher Expert Advisor (EA), der sorgfältig für Händler entwickelt wurde, die ihre Positionen in dynamischen Marktumgebungen optimieren möchten. Diese EA arbeitet nach dem Prinzip, Marktvolatilität zu erkennen und ihre Strategien dynamisch anzupassen, um Risiken zu mindern und die Rentabilität zu steigern. Durch den Einsatz der Open-Position-Methode m
Fibo SnR
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88381 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94573 Wir stellen den hochmodernen Expert Advisor „Fibo SnR“ vor – Ihren ultimativen Handelsbegleiter! Revolutionieren Sie Ihr Handelserlebnis mit dem neuesten und ausgereiftesten Expert Advisor (EA), dem Expert Advisor „Fibo SnR“. Dieses bahnbrechende Tool nutzt die Leistungsfähigkeit fortschrittlicher Algorithmen und die zeitlosen Prinzipien der Fibonacci-Levels, um Ihren Handelsbe
Wayang
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88605 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159106 „Wayang EA“ – Intelligentes Trading mit Trend- und S/R-Präzision Übersicht „Wayang EA“ ist ein intelligenter Expert Advisor, der Pending-Order-Strategie mit Support- und Resistance- sowie Trendanalyse kombiniert, um die besten Gelegenheiten auf dem Markt zu nutzen. Dieser EA wurde mit Algorithmen entwickelt, die unter verschiedenen Marktbedingungen getestet wurden, und eignet
KingKong MT4
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 Der „KingKong“ Expert Advisor (EA) ist ein hochentwickelter Handelsalgorithmus, der für den Forex-Markt entwickelt wurde und eine Breakout-Strategie nutzt, die in Zeiten erhöhter Marktliquidität aktiviert wird. Dieser EA ist so konzipiert, dass er von erheblichen Preisbewegungen profitiert, die auftreten, wenn das Handelsvolumen ansteigt, und so sicherstellt, dass Geschäfte z
Multi Pair Currency Strength
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90091 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93707 Der Expert Advisor (EA) „Multi Pair Currency Strength Meter“ ist ein fortschrittliches Handelstool für Forex-Händler, die ihre Handelsstrategien durch umfassende Marktanalysen und robuste Risikomanagementtechniken optimieren möchten. Dieser EA nutzt die Währungsstärkemethode und liefert einen klaren Hinweis auf die relative Stärke und Schwäche verschiedener Währungspaare basieren
Dynamite Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experten
MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90165 MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90469 Dynamite Breakout EA – intelligenter, auf Volatilität basierender Handelsalgorithmus Übersicht Der Dynamite Breakout EA ist ein fortschrittlicher Expert Advisor, der die Marktvolatilität ausnutzen soll, indem er Ausbruchszonen dynamisch anhand von Intraday-Preisbewegungen identifiziert. Dieser EA berechnet potenzielle Handelsbereiche auf intelligente Weise, indem er die Echtzeit-
Auswahl:
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa
231
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa 2025.06.11 11:38 
 

Bought the EA yesterday it did not work on ICMarkets im getting errors i contacted the Dev and waiting for solution i will come back and edit if it works but i dont recommend it looks buggy and useless purchase.

Edit: The Dev Contacted me and sent me video to follow the problem partially solved 2 pairs from 13 opened positions waiting on the rest.

Edit2: Everything working very good now still on demo testing but looks promising

Agus Santoso
35157
Antwort vom Entwickler Agus Santoso 2025.06.11 13:27
https://youtu.be/djT54DBJmng ... Hi Sir, watch this and follow step by step
Thank you
betorik
133
betorik 2025.04.08 13:39 
 

I already bought a bot for $800 here on mql5 and I only had losses, this is without a doubt the best I've ever had, for the price it's free, safe and very profitable, if I could I would give it 10 stars

Agus Santoso
35157
Antwort vom Entwickler Agus Santoso 2025.04.08 13:40
Thank you Sir
Antwort auf eine Rezension