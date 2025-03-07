Correlation Master

CORRELATION MASTER：双倍货币对，一半风险

智能负相关性和自动对冲EA

Correlation Master是一款自动化EA，利用货币对之间的负相关性策略。通过对相反货币对开立反向仓位（例如，买入欧元/美元，卖出美元/瑞郎），该EA旨在最大化利润，同时最小化风险。

凭借灵活的风险管理和多货币对设置，该EA非常适合需要智能自动对冲策略的交易者。

主要功能
自动负相关策略
针对反向波动的货币对建立买入和卖出仓位。
示例：欧元/美元（买入）↔ 美元/瑞士法郎（卖出）

多货币对支持
最多可同时支持 13 个货币对，包括：
欧元/美元/瑞士法郎、英镑/美元/日元、澳元/美元/加元等。

动态风险管理
盈利目标可设置：

全局

每套

每层

可固定交易手数或使用马丁格尔模式。

交易时间和日期控制
设置活跃交易时间并选择交易日（周一至周五）。

主要设置
入场模式：买入或卖出

最大入场：最大持仓数量

时间过滤器：设置开始和结束时间

手数设置：初始手数及倍数

盈利目标：全局、设定或分层

全部平仓模式：达到目标后立即平仓

价差过滤器：避免在高价差时执行交易

优势
自动和智能对冲
利用货币对之间的相关性进行自动对冲。

灵活：剥头皮交易和波段交易
适用于各种交易风格。

用户友好
参数设置简单，适合初学者和专业人士。
评分 2
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa
231
Mohamed Fawzy Abdelazeim Mostafa 2025.06.11 11:38 
 

Bought the EA yesterday it did not work on ICMarkets im getting errors i contacted the Dev and waiting for solution i will come back and edit if it works but i dont recommend it looks buggy and useless purchase.

Edit: The Dev Contacted me and sent me video to follow the problem partially solved 2 pairs from 13 opened positions waiting on the rest.

Edit2: Everything working very good now still on demo testing but looks promising

betorik
133
betorik 2025.04.08 13:39 
 

I already bought a bot for $800 here on mql5 and I only had losses, this is without a doubt the best I've ever had, for the price it's free, safe and very profitable, if I could I would give it 10 stars

