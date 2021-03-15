Shooting Target MT5

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Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it! 

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This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. It is all controlled by yourself and you can use it to build your own winning strategies.

After you bought this product, you will be invited to join our PRIVATE Telegram Group for discussion and sharing of winning strategies. 

Although this EA is powerful, if you have some strategies would like to be implemented in it, welcome to contact Author. Our team is welcome to listen any new ideas and methods to enhance EA to all customers. Our goal is helping our customers to be success in trading. It is FREE to implement your strategies if they are accepted. New features will be included in newer versions.

Our team promises you this EA is one of the best EAs in the world which will be updated form time to time with enhancements.

Wish you guys and gals enjoy it with positive feedbacks.


P.S. NO CHEATING on Back Test Result

P.S. The first 10 users who buy/rent this EA may get the setting of screenshot.

P.S. Strategy is same with MT4


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Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK Sync Chart  --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies === Simple (Free) Version === 1. Allow USDJPY only 2. Support M5 and M15 3. * Contact StudentK for unlocking all timeframes * --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated per
FREE
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
EA Alert
Chui Yu Lui
Utilities
****************** ******* ******* *** FREE Trail for Demo *** ****************** ******* ******* 1. Search "ShootingAlert_bot in Telegram 2. Start it 3. Enjoy it EA Alert is using Telegram to do various actions: 1. Check Account Info 2. Check Order 3. Place Order 4. Modify Order 5. Switch user to help trade 6. Check Market Info 7. Show Chart 8. Show Chart with your template It is very useful for order management, especially while you are Working at office or Dine out with friends . It use
StudentK Sync Chart
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK Sync Chart --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming
StudentK RVI
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK RVI --- 1. Advanced strategy based on RVI 2. EA adapted (especially for StudentK's EA) --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming helping people getting out of "The Rat Race" by u
StudentK CCI
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK CCI --- 1. Advanced strategy based on CCI 2. EA adapted (especially for StudentK's EA) --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming helping people getting out of "The Rat Race" by u
StudentK MACD
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK MACD --- 1. Advanced strategy based on  MACD 2. EA adapted (especially for StudentK's EA) --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming helping people getting out of "The Rat Race" b
StudentK Strategy EA
Chui Yu Lui
Utilities
--- StudentK Strategy EA --- 1. Various strategies available 2. Private channel for discussion 3. Keep going improvements for opportunities 4. Adapt StudentK's Indicators for advanced usage 5. ** Price must be increased from time to time (old 1-year members will get discount) ** --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated p
StudentK Ict Smc Structure
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK Ict Smc Structure --- 1. Inner Circle Trading 2. Smart Money Concept 3. Structure --- What are included in tool --- 1. Market Session Box 2. Kill Zone 3. High/Low 4. Imbalance 5. FU Candle 6. Thicker Wick + Doji Candlestick 7. StudentK's Structure Line 8. Pivot Point --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated
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