Neuro Trader EA is an expert advisor developed using artificial intelligence, designed for analysis and automated trading in financial markets. The advisor focuses on utilizing a neural network, allowing for more flexible and precise responses to market changes. The algorithm analyzes market behavior using weight coefficients and dynamically adapts to changing conditions, making it particularly effective for short-term trading.

Features of the Advisor:

Neural Network for Decision-Making: The advisor employs a neural network to process market data, enabling it to detect hidden patterns and trends in prices.

The advisor employs a neural network to process market data, enabling it to detect hidden patterns and trends in prices. Automatic Position Closure: The built-in logic for closing trades efficiently manages risks and protects profits.

The built-in logic for closing trades efficiently manages risks and protects profits. Intelligent Signal Filtering: It uses the RSI indicator to confirm trading signals, minimizing false entries into the market.

It uses the RSI indicator to confirm trading signals, minimizing false entries into the market. Ease of Setup and Use.

This advisor is suitable for both novice and experienced traders looking to take advantage of the benefits of automated trading with artificial intelligence.

Optimization Parameters for the Advisor:

Trading Interval: To accurately assess the advisor's performance, it is recommended to select a period starting from the beginning of the year. A longer interval reduces the risk of curve fitting and provides more reliable results.

Trading Mode: Use the "open price only" mode. Since the advisor analyzes the last 10 values of the indicator, testing on all ticks is unnecessary. This will also shorten the testing time.

Optimization Method: To speed up the process, the genetic algorithm can be chosen. It is suitable for quick analysis and preliminary evaluation of the algorithm. If the results are positive, it is recommended to conduct more precise testing with a full parameter sweep to obtain final values.

Forward Period: Set the forward period to half of the test period or more. This allows for assessing the advisor's stability and determines how long it can operate with the current parameters before the next re-optimization.

Timeframe and Currency Pair: These parameters can be selected based on the user’s preferences and strategy.

These optimization settings will help accurately select parameters for stable operation of the AI-based advisor.



