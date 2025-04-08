Candle Bot
- Experts
-
Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Welcome to the MT 5 Candle Bot
Simply set the Indicator Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you.
This Robot works on all frames time frames and all pairs, the bot places entry positions.
Features:
- Magic Number
- Spread Filter
- Take Profit
- Stop Loss
- Bar Shift
- Exit at opposite Signal
- Filter (adjustable)
- Trailing (adjustable)
- Martingale (adjustable)
and many more.
Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contact me.
The best is to run an optimization to get the best possible results for your broker,