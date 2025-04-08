Welcome to the MT 5 Candle Bot

Simply set the Indicator Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you.

This Robot works on all frames time frames and all pairs, the bot places entry positions.

Features:

- Magic Number

- Spread Filter

- Take Profit

- Stop Loss

- Bar Shift

- Exit at opposite Signal

- Filter (adjustable)

- Trailing (adjustable)

- Martingale (adjustable)

and many more.

Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contact me.

The best is to run an optimization to get the best possible results for your broker,



