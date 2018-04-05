Otrx Fimathe Automatica MT5

LAUNCHING PROMOTION:: Only a few copies left at the current price!

CURRENT PRICE: $70 MONTH



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Come use our EA that uses the Fimathe Strategy in an automated way .

Based on support and resistance zones, our EA was designed to provide you with a new experience.

The EA uses a calculation to track 2 possible breakout points. When it locates it, it immediately takes this channel to the starting point and waits for the trade to take place.

All trades have stoploss and takeprofit, in this EA you will not see martingale, grids or anything like that to break your account quickly.

The system is based on the very popular and proven strategy: trading breakouts of important support and resistance levels.

This Ea works for any parity, metals, indices and even Cryptocurrencies, everything that works on MT5 will work on it.





The system automatically adapts the trading frequency, but the channel size has to be chosen by you!

Backtests show a very stable growth curve, with very controlled drawdowns and quick recoveries.

This EA has been tested using multiple price feeds for multiple brokers





IMPORTANT NOTES!!! Make your optimizations, this EA is new on the market and our users are sharing their experiences and creating new sets. The backtest presents a similar result to OHLC or each tick based on a real tick, so there are no mistakes in the Backtests. For guidance on setting up your EA run, please contact me via private message. I have explanatory videos and manuals.



Main Features:



Very easy to use: install it on the chart and define your settings that you found in the optimizations. The EA will do the rest completely automatically.

No network/No Martingale/No risky risk management.



good results on full historical data for any final parity USD, xauusd, eurusd, gbpusd, audusd.

Minimum account balance: $100