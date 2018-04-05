Otrx Fimathe Automatica MT5

LAUNCHING PROMOTION::

  • Only a few copies left at the current price!
  • CURRENT PRICE: $70 MONTH
  • Join our Telegram community to share ready-made setup files

Come use our EA that uses the Fimathe Strategy in an automated way.

Based on support and resistance zones, our EA was designed to provide you with a new experience.

The EA uses a calculation to track 2 possible breakout points. When it locates it, it immediately takes this channel to the starting point and waits for the trade to take place.

All trades have stoploss and takeprofit, in this EA you will not see martingale, grids or anything like that to break your account quickly.

The system is based on the very popular and proven strategy: trading breakouts of important support and resistance levels.

This Ea works for any parity, metals, indices and even Cryptocurrencies, everything that works on MT5 will work on it.


The system automatically adapts the trading frequency, but the channel size has to be chosen by you!

Backtests show a very stable growth curve, with very controlled drawdowns and quick recoveries.

This EA has been tested using multiple price feeds for multiple brokers


IMPORTANT NOTES!!!

Make your optimizations, this EA is new on the market and our users are sharing their experiences and creating new sets.

The backtest presents a similar result to OHLC or each tick based on a real tick, so there are no mistakes in the Backtests.

For guidance on setting up your EA run, please contact me via private message. I have explanatory videos and manuals.


Main Features:

  • Very easy to use: install it on the chart and define your settings that you found in the optimizations. The EA will do the rest completely automatically.
  • No network/No Martingale/No risky risk management.
  • good results on full historical data for any final parity USD, xauusd, eurusd, gbpusd, audusd.
  • Minimum account balance: $100

Backtesting: 

Simply run on XAUUSD using default settings. But search our groups for .set files suitable for each broker, some brokers have different scoring methods which can cause more or less (0) to be used in each configuration.

Parameters:

  • Channel Size -> Define the size of the Channel you want to operate (This size will determine the size of your gain and loss in each operation).
  • Maximum spread allowed: maximum spread allowed for opening orders.
  • MagicNumber -> the base magic number that will be used for all strategies.
  • Comment for negotiations -> the comment to be used for negotiations.
  • Lot size calculation method -> here you determine how the lot size should be calculated: Fixed lot size (use Initial Lot), or use the " (use Calculated Lot)
  • Initial Batch -> When this option is chosen. This parameter will be used as "minimum batch size" when using any of the other 2 options for batch size calculation
  • Calculated Lot -> When this option is chosen. This parameter will be used as "calculated lot size" and the lot will be based on the account size.
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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