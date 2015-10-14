ADX arrow
- Indicators
- Pavel Shutovskiy
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 2 February 2022
- Activations: 15
ADX arrow
The indicator displays crossings of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index) lines as dots simplifying detection of signals.
The indicator also features pop-up and email alerts.
Parameters
- Period - averaging period.
- Apply to - applied price: Open, Close, High, Low, Median, (high+low)/2, typical, (high+low+close)/3, weighted Close, (high+low+close+close)/4.
- Alert - enable/disable pop-up alerts.
- EMail - enable/disable email alerts.
The Feedback from Kubn is totally unfair. I did some testtrades, and they where all in profit in the 15 Min timeframe. This is the only ADX indicator, who gives timely entrys and exits as possible.
Very good work.
"677
kubn2 2016.09.13 18:55 #
DE
repaint when you reopen mt4 or change timeframes"