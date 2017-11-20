Jaguar tac

The indicator uses the Envelopes channel in its calculations, which allows working with dynamic support and resistance levels.

It also considers the direction and strength of the trend, as well as the mathematical calculation that determines the percent range of the price channel, which is generally formed at the time of the accumulation of positions. It first generates a preliminary signal in the form of a round arrow. Then it is necessary to wait for a normal arrow and enter the market only after that.

Take profit is from 15 to 50 points. Stop loss is placed beyond the local High and Low levels.





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