Reversal signal mtf
- Indicators
- Pavel Shutovskiy
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 8 June 2017
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays trend reversal in the form of arrows. The indicator does not change its values (is not redrawn) after a signal.
The program notifies about arrows by means of a pop-up window, or sending notification to e-mail.
This is a multitimeframe instrument. Values of the indicator may be displayed from higher timeframes.
Parameters
- Time-frame - select time session; zero is the current timeframe (Time-frame cannot be lower than the current time interval).
- Bars - number of bars on the history.
- Notification - select a notification, alert, sending to e-mail.
- Message header UP - email header for the 'up' signals.
- Message content UP - email text for the 'up' signals.
- Message header Down - email header for the 'Down' signals.
- Message content Down - email text for the 'Down' signals.
