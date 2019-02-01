Strategy Builder

The Strategy Builder indicator allows you to create classic and individual strategies without loading the chart with a large number of indicators and without tracking many different indicators to identify the true signal. Strategy Builder displays signals in the form of arrows on 30 standard indicators, 23 indicators showing classical and hidden divergence, receiving signals from Fibonacci levels, horizontal, trend lines and rectangle. With the help of this indicator, you can receive signals from one indicator, as well as from several indicators by selecting the main and auxiliary indicators as a filter in the settings.

The indicators are duplicated, so it is possible to get the readings, for example, RSI from different timeframes, it is possible to receive signals when crossing the lines (Crossing) on 13 indicators.

Notification -enable notifications

-enable notifications Comment - to display a comment about the included indicators

- to display a comment about the included indicators Arrow Up - Font characters Wingdings for signal-up

- Font characters Wingdings for signal-up Arrow Down - Font characters Wingdings for signal down

- Font characters Wingdings for signal down Bars - The number of bars in the history to display indicator's signals

- The number of bars in the history to display indicator's signals Reverse - Reverse signals from all indicators

- Reverse signals from all indicators Signal - Select the method of the signal formation when using several indicators: strict rules-signals will be formed when several indicator signals coincide on one bar. easy rules-signals will be formed according to the rule of the indicator filter and the main indicator

All parameters are published in the discussion.

Calling the indicator in EA is limited by the number of iCustom input parameters to receive signals: the indicator must be set on the chart, signal reception is possible using the GlobalVariableGet function

an example of a function of receiving signals in EA: