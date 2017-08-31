The indicator is designed for scalping fans, it gives signals of an average of ten pips. The indicator is based on mathematical calculation, it determines the average range of the price channel, which is generally formed at the time of accumulation of positions. Once the price moves beyond its borders, a signal is generated in the form of an arrow. The indicator has a minimum of settings: the period for which you need to calculate, and the frequency of signals (the signal frequency is determined by the channel width: the narrower the channel, the more signals will be produced; however it is recommended to only use lower values during flat periods, and it is better to increase the parameter during trend for more accurate signals).





Parameters