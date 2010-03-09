ATR Pivots
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The indicator calculates intraday levels based on the average daily price range, builds support and resistance levels that may be reversal.
Parameters
- Period ATR - period of the ATR indicator
- Shift time - time offset for the opening of the day
- Color opening of day - color of the opening line of the day
- Color 1AR, -1AS - line color 1AR, -1AS
- Color AR 1/2, AS -1/2 - line color AR 1/2, AS
- Color AR 1/4, AS -1/4 - line color AR 1/4, AS -1/4
- Color AR 3/4, AS -3/4 - line color AR 3/4, AS -3/4
- Color AR 2, AS -2 - color of lines AR 2, AS -2
- Style line - line style
- Label - display the signature of the lines