AO AC Signal
- Indicators
- Pavel Shutovskiy
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays signals of different indicators (which can be selected in parameters) on a chart when zero level is crossed.
AO, AC or AO+AC if signals of two indicators coincide. The indicator shows an Alert message (pop-up window) when a signal appears.
Parameters:
- Indicators - Selection of the indicator AO, AC, AO+AC.
- Bars - Number of bars in history for display of signals.
- Alert - Pop-up window in case of a signal.
