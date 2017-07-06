Shark Surfer

Shark Surfer is a new generation indicator applying a well-established trend-following trading. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading.

Shark Surfer analyzes a selected symbol and shows the recommended market entry, take profit and stop loss levels.

Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. It also features email and push notifications concerning the new trading signals.

The indicator searches for suitable market entry points on an already formed trend. The indicator has a high percentage of successful trades.


Features

The indicator displays trading stats on a screen. Simply launch the indicator on the chart, and it will calculate the number of potential trades on history defining % of profitable trades and average profit and calculating the total amount of trades.

The indicator highlights the trade route following a buy or sell signal and never re-paints.

For more convenience, you are able to change the colors of the arrow and price movement routes after you start trading, as well as re-locate the displayed statistics to any convenient place on a screen and change the background color.

The breakeven level is customizable, and trades can be displayed with its help.

The indicator also features a timely technical support.


Parameters

  • colorBuy – buy arrow color.
  • colorSell – sell arrow color.
  • clrTrendUp - fill buy routes with color.
  • clrTrendDn - fill sell routes with color.
  • Path Width – filling line width.
  • Breakeven (true=on,false=off) – enable/disable breakeven.
  • Breakeven level (0.1 - 0.9) – breakeven level.
  • xCoord for statistic – stats location horizontal coordinates.
  • yCoord for statistic – stats location vertical coordinates.
  • clrBackGr – stats background color.
  • clrStatistic – stats color.
  • E-mail notification – email notifications.
  • Push notification – push notifications.


Currency pairs recommended for trading

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • AUDUSD
  • NZDUSD
  • USDJPY
  • USDCHF
  • USDCAD
  • XAUUSD
  • GBPJPY
  • EURGBP
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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
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Shark Surfer is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The trade period recommended by the developer is H1. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. It provides the option to force close all open trades at the specified time before the market closes, which helps avoid unnecessary gaps on Monday. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. I
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Zeenat G 2021.04.01 23:34 
 

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