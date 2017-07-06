Shark Surfer is a new generation indicator applying a well-established trend-following trading. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading.

Shark Surfer analyzes a selected symbol and shows the recommended market entry, take profit and stop loss levels.

Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. It also features email and push notifications concerning the new trading signals.

The indicator searches for suitable market entry points on an already formed trend. The indicator has a high percentage of successful trades.





Features

The indicator displays trading stats on a screen. Simply launch the indicator on the chart, and it will calculate the number of potential trades on history defining % of profitable trades and average profit and calculating the total amount of trades.

The indicator highlights the trade route following a buy or sell signal and never re-paints.

For more convenience, you are able to change the colors of the arrow and price movement routes after you start trading, as well as re-locate the displayed statistics to any convenient place on a screen and change the background color.

The breakeven level is customizable, and trades can be displayed with its help.

The indicator also features a timely technical support.





Parameters

colorBuy – buy arrow color.

– buy arrow color. colorSell – sell arrow color.

– sell arrow color. clrTrendUp - fill buy routes with color.

- fill buy routes with color. clrTrendDn - fill sell routes with color.

- fill sell routes with color. Path Width – filling line width.

– filling line width. Breakeven (true=on,false=off) – enable/disable breakeven.

– enable/disable breakeven. Breakeven level (0.1 - 0.9) – breakeven level.

– breakeven level. xCoord for statistic – stats location horizontal coordinates.

– stats location horizontal coordinates. yCoord for statistic – stats location vertical coordinates.

– stats location vertical coordinates. clrBackGr – stats background color.

– stats background color. clrStatistic – stats color.

– stats color. E-mail notification – email notifications.

– email notifications. Push notification – push notifications.





Currency pairs recommended for trading