Maps
- Indicators
- Pavel Shutovskiy
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 2 February 2022
The indicator displays on the chart a map, on which markers show the current trading session, as well as shows a text.
The indicator provides two types of background display: white and black. The indicator is displayed as the background and does not hinder tracking the current market situation.
Parameters:
- GMT - the time difference of the terminal and GMT.
- Background - selection of background - black or white.
Rating is true, it'll adjust time-zone wise to its center-point, GMT.