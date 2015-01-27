MA 2 Histogram
- Indicators
- Pavel Shutovskiy
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 26 March 2020
The indicator is based on two Moving Averages. Its only difference from traditional indicators is that it is presented as a histogram.
The histogram has four colors; each color represents a MA with its own period.
In case of a descending trend, if a price is lower than a moving average, the indicator displays a value lower than the red zero level. In case of ascending trend, the indicator value is higher than the green zero level.
Parameters:
- Period MA 1 - Period of the first moving average.
- MA 1 method: - Method of the first moving average (SMA - simple averaging, EMA - exponential averaging, SMMA - smoothed averaging, LWMA - linearly weighed averaging).
- Apply to: - Application to the price of the first moving average (Close price - price of closing, Open price - price of opening, High price - maximum price for a period, Low price - minimum price for a period, Median price - meridian price, (high+low)/2, Typical price, (high+low+close)/3, Weighted price - weighed average price, (high+low+close+close)/4).
- Period MA 2 - Period of the second moving average.
- MA 2 method: - Method of the first moving average (SMA - simple averaging, EMA - exponential averaging, SMMA - smoothed averaging, LWMA - linearly weighed averaging).
- Apply to: - Application to the price of the second moving average (Close price - price of closing, Open price - price of opening, High price - maximum price for a period, Low price - minimum price for a period, Median price - meridian price, (high+low)/2, Typical price, (high+low+close)/3, Weighted price - weighed average price, (high+low+close+close)/4).
Very useful indicator - works perfectly and it's free. Thanks!