The indicator builds levels from beginning of a week or a month, or according to local Highs and Lows.

These levels are meant for detection of strong support and resistance levels on a chart.

Most big players of the market are guided by particularly these data: opening of the week or opening of the month.

Breakout of one or several Highs and price consolidation on these levels suggest that market intends to grow.

Breakout of Lows and price consolidation bears evidence of market's intention to move down.

The idea of this indicator belongs to Ilgiz Kamaev.

Parameters: