Consolidation levels

Any chart has patterns of consolidation which are also called accumulation patterns.

These are sections where the market has been on the same price level during significant amount of time, and thus it was accumulating positions. After such accumulation, positions are distributing, and the market passes from flat into trend.

The Consolidation Levels indicator is a professional tool which identifies these sections and builds levels according to the price of the market at the moment of consolidation. And these levels represent significant support and resistance levels.

The indicator is designed for intraday trading. Chart period is from 15 minutes to 4 hours. The indicator notifies when the price touches lines. It also has a pop-up Alert window, sends notifications to Email, and makes Push-notifications (Android and iOS smartphones).

Recommended to use on a 30 minutes chart of any trading instrument.

Indicator input parameters:

  • Days - Number of days to display lines.
  • Color line - Color of lines.
  • Width line - Width of lines.
  • Style line - Style of lines.
  • Label - Display of comments to date and price lines.
  • Notification - Select a notification, alert, sending to Email, Push-notifications
Recommended products
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicators
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
RTSPattern
Tomas Belak
Indicators
The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
PZ 123 Pattern
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
Easy Trade indicator
Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
Indicators
Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag
Sergey Efimenko
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The indicator shows harmonic patterns on the chart without repainting with the minimum possible lag. The search for indicator tops is based on the wave principle of price analysis. Advanced settings allow you to choose parameters for your trading style. At the opening of a candle (bar), when a new pattern is formed, an arrow of the probable direction of the price movement is fixed, which remains unchanged. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butter
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicators
Risk Management and Limit Monitoring Indicator for Professional Traders and Evaluation Accounts (Prop) This tool only displays precise risk management and limit information on the chart to help you make more focused decisions. The indicator does not open/close/modify trades and does not interfere with Expert Advisors (EAs). Features Monitoring daily and total drawdown Calculates and displays daily and total drawdown based on Balance or Equity (configurable). Shows the remaining percentage to th
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Mirror
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator predicts rate changes based on the chart display principle. It uses the idea that the price fluctuations consist of "action" and "reaction" phases, and the "reaction" is comparable and similar to the "action", so mirroring can be used to predict it. The indicator has three parameters: predict - the number of bars for prediction (24 by default); depth - the number of past bars that will be used as mirror points; for all depth mirroring points an MA is calculated and drawn on the ch
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Break Moment
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (2)
Indicators
Break Moment is a unique proprietary indicator with extensive capabilities and a variety of settings. It can be used as a signal generator or as an auxiliary tool. For the calculations, the price channel is determined. When it is broken, if all conditions of the additional filter are met, it displays a signal in the form of a histogram. Break Moment can be used to determine the main trend, as it has 2 filters for determining it in addition to everything else. If these filters are activated, the
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicators
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
TBP All in One
Dmitry Fedoseev
5 (2)
Indicators
All patterns from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski in one indicator. It draws an up or down arrow whenever a pattern is identified. Patterns are selected in the drop-down list of the Pattern variable (located at the beginning of the properties window). The indicator has numerous external parameters, some of them apply to all patterns, while others are selective. To see more information on the parameters used for the selected pattern, enable the ShowHelp variable (located at
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
Indicators
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and a
More from author
ADX arrow
Pavel Shutovskiy
5 (1)
Indicators
ADX arrow The indicator displays crossings of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index) lines as dots simplifying detection of signals. The indicator also features pop-up and email alerts. Parameters Period - averaging period. Apply to - applied price: Open, Close, High, Low, Median, (high+low)/2, typical, (high+low+close)/3, weighted Close, (high+low+close+close)/4. Alert - enable/disable pop-up alerts. EMail - enable/disable email alerts.
OsMA Arrow
Pavel Shutovskiy
3.83 (6)
Indicators
The indicator displays crossing zero level by Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) in the form of arrows. The indicator notifies about a signal by means of a pop-up Alert window, or sending notification to e-mail. Parameters Fast EMA Period - fast EMA. This is an exponential moving average from a price with a short period. Slow EMA Period - slow EMA. This is also an exponential moving average of a market price but with a longer period. Signal SMA Period - MACD SMA. This is a signal line which is
FREE
OsMA Arrow MTF
Pavel Shutovskiy
3.9 (10)
Indicators
The indicator displays crossing zero level by Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) in the form of arrows. The this is a multi-timeframe indicator, and it displays signals from other timeframes. The indicator notifies about a signal by means of a pop-up Alert window, or sending notification to e-mail. Parameters Time-frame - select timeframe to show indicator signals. Fast EMA Period - fast EMA. This is an exponential moving average from a price with a short period. Slow EMA Period - slow EMA. Th
FREE
AC Arrow
Pavel Shutovskiy
4 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays zero level Accelerator Oscillator (AC) crossover in the form of dots on the chart. In indicator settings one can specify number of bars in the history to display signals, as well as shift of dots with respect to a bar. Parameters Bars — number of bars in the history to display indicator's signals; Shift — shift of dots with respect to bars.
FREE
Beacon
Pavel Shutovskiy
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator determines overbought/oversold zones on various timeframes. Arrows show market trend in various time sessions: if the market leaves the overbought zone, the arrow will indicate an ascending trend (arrow up), if the market leaves the oversold zone, the arrow will indicate a descending trend (arrow down). Situation on the timeframe, where the indicator is located, is displayed in the lower right window. Information on the market location (overbought or oversold zone), as well as the
FREE
Maps
Pavel Shutovskiy
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The indicator displays on the chart a map, on which markers show the current trading session, as well as shows a text. The indicator provides two types of background display: white and black. The indicator is displayed as the background and does not hinder tracking the current market situation. Parameters: GMT -  the time difference of the terminal and GMT. Background - selection of background - black or white.
FREE
AD Trend line
Pavel Shutovskiy
5 (1)
Indicators
AD Trend line draws trend lines on the basis of A/D indicator (Accumulation/Distribution). When A/D indicator breaks a trend line, the probability of the trend reversal is very high. This is a multitimeframe indicator which can display values from higher timeframes. Parameters Time-frame — Select a timeframe; zero is the current timeframe of the chart; Trend Line — Display lines on the chart; Apply to — Apply lines to close the candle's highest/lowest value; Width line — Width of the line; Style
FREE
Trend following
Pavel Shutovskiy
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The EA in the form of histogram displays up and down trends. This tool is recommended to be used as a filter. Its readings will help to detect beginning, end, and continuation of a trend. This additional tool will suit any trading system. Parameters Period — indicator period; Bars — number of bars on the history.
FREE
Fibo
Pavel Shutovskiy
5 (2)
Utilities
The script sets Fibonacci levels on the chart using maximums and minimums visible on the chart. The script names Fibo with such timeframe on which it has been launched (Fibo D1 or Fibo M30, etc.), therefore preserving previously constructed levels on different time charts. This instrument will be useful for those who start studying Fibonacci levels and those who need to form these levels in a speedy fashion. The script does not have additional settings. Fibonacci lines can be amended in standard
FREE
MA 2 Histogram
Pavel Shutovskiy
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator is based on two Moving Averages. Its only difference from traditional indicators is that it is presented as a histogram. The histogram has four colors; each color represents a MA with its own period. In case of a descending trend, if a price is lower than a moving average, the indicator displays a value lower than the red zero level. In case of ascending trend, the indicator value is higher than the green zero level. Parameters: Period MA 1 - Period of the first moving average. MA
FREE
ATR Pivot
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator calculates the levels by ATR daily range using the equations: 1AR = Open + ATR -1AS = Open - ATR AR 1/2 = Open + (ATR / 2) AS -1/2 = Open - (ATR / 2) AR 1/4 = Open + (ATR / 4) AS -1/4 = Open - (ATR / 4) AR 3/4 = Open + ((ATR*3) / 4) AS -3/4 = Open - ((ATR*3) / 4) AR 2 = Open + (ATR*2) AS -2 = Open - (ATR*2) Parameters Period ATR - ATR period Shift time - shift by time for Open Color opening of day - Open line color Color 1AR, -1AS - 1AR, -1AS line color Color AR 1/2, AS -1/2 - AR 1
Max Min Levels
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator makes levels according to local maximums and minimums of a week, a month, or a year. Parameters: Week number - number of weeks for lines display Week level color - Week line color Month number - number of months for lines display Month level color - Month line color Year number - number of years for lines display Year level color - Year line color Width line - Width of lines Style line - Style of lines
AO AC Signal
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator displays signals of different indicators (which can be selected in parameters) on a chart when zero level is crossed. AO, AC or AO+AC if signals of two indicators coincide. The indicator shows an Alert message (pop-up window) when a signal appears. Parameters: Indicators - Selection of the indicator AO, AC, AO+AC. Bars - Number of bars in history for display of signals. Alert - Pop-up window in case of a signal.
Reversal signal mtf
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator displays trend reversal in the form of arrows. The indicator does not change its values (is not redrawn) after a signal. The program notifies about arrows by means of a pop-up window, or sending notification to e-mail. This is a multitimeframe instrument. Values of the indicator may be displayed from higher timeframes. Parameters Time-frame - select time session; zero is the current timeframe (Time-frame cannot be lower than the current time interval). Bars - number of bars on the
Beginning
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator builds levels from beginning of a week or a month, or according to local Highs and Lows. These levels are meant for detection of strong support and resistance levels on a chart. Most big players of the market are guided by particularly these data: opening of the week or opening of the month. Breakout of one or several Highs and price consolidation on these levels suggest that market intends to grow. Breakout of Lows and price consolidation bears evidence of market's intention to mo
F trend
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator is designed for scalping fans, it gives signals of an average of ten pips. The indicator is based on mathematical calculation, it determines the average range of the price channel, which is generally formed at the time of accumulation of positions. Once the price moves beyond its borders, a signal is generated in the form of an arrow. The indicator has a minimum of settings: the period for which you need to calculate, and the frequency of signals (the signal frequency is determined
Woltec
Pavel Shutovskiy
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator has been developed for scalping. The indicator is based on a mathematical calculation that determines the percent range of the price channel, which is generally formed at the time of the accumulation of positions. Once the price moves beyond its borders, a signal is generated in the form of dots. The indicator has a minimum of settings - the frequency of signals. Smaller values produce more signals. Parameters: Multiplier - the frequency of signals (with lower values signals are m
Jaguar tac
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator uses the Envelopes channel in its calculations, which allows working with dynamic support and resistance levels. It also considers the direction and strength of the trend, as well as the mathematical calculation that determines the percent range of the price channel, which is generally formed at the time of the accumulation of positions. It first generates a preliminary signal in the form of a round arrow. Then it is necessary to wait for a normal arrow and enter the market only af
ADX trend
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays the signals of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index) as points on the chart. This facilitates the visual identification of signals. The indicator also features alerts (pop-up message boxes) and sending signals to e-mail. Parameters Period - averaging period. Apply to - price used for calculations: Close, Open, High, Low, Median (high+low)/2, Typical (high+low+close)/3, Weighted Close (high+low+close+close)/4. Alert - enable/disable alerts. EMail - enable
Strategy Builder
Pavel Shutovskiy
5 (1)
Indicators
Strategy Builder The Strategy Builder indicator allows you to create classic and individual strategies without loading the chart with a large number of indicators and without tracking many different indicators to identify the true signal. Strategy Builder displays signals in the form of arrows on 30 standard indicators, 23 indicators showing classical and hidden divergence, receiving signals from Fibonacci levels, horizontal, trend lines and rectangle. With the help of this indicator, you can
ADX arrow N
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
ADX arrow   This indicator displays the signals of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index) as points on the chart. This facilitates the visual identification of signals. The indicator also features alerts (pop-up message boxes) and sends signals to e-mail. Parameters: Period  - averaging period. Apply to  - price used for calculations: Close, Open, High, Low, Median (high+low)/2, Typical (high+low+close)/3, Weighted Close (high+low+close+close)/4. Alert  - enable/disable alerts. E
ATR Pivots
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator calculates intraday levels based on the average daily price range, builds support and resistance levels that may be reversal. Parameters Period ATR - period of the ATR indicator Shift time - time offset for the opening of the day Color opening of day - color of the opening line of the day Color 1AR, -1AS - line color 1AR, -1AS Color AR 1/2, AS -1/2 - line color AR 1/2, AS Color AR 1/4, AS -1/4 - line color AR 1/4, AS -1/4 Color AR 3/4, AS -3/4 - line color AR 3/4, AS -3/4 Color
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review