AD Trend line

5

AD Trend line draws trend lines on the basis of A/D indicator (Accumulation/Distribution).

When A/D indicator breaks a trend line, the probability of the trend reversal is very high. This is a multitimeframe indicator which can display values from higher timeframes.

Parameters

  • Time-frame — Select a timeframe; zero is the current timeframe of the chart;
  • Trend Line — Display lines on the chart;
  • Apply to — Apply lines to close the candle's highest/lowest value;
  • Width line — Width of the line;
  • Style line — Style of the line;
  • Color up trend line — Color of the upper trend line;
  • Color down trend line — Color of the lower trend line.
Recommended products
Buyers of this product also purchase
More from author
Filter:
Maksym Mudrakov
Richard Jehl
Natalya Gornaeva
Reply to review