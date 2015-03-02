AD Trend line
- Indicators
- Pavel Shutovskiy
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 2 February 2022
AD Trend line draws trend lines on the basis of A/D indicator (Accumulation/Distribution).
When A/D indicator breaks a trend line, the probability of the trend reversal is very high. This is a multitimeframe indicator which can display values from higher timeframes.
Parameters
- Time-frame — Select a timeframe; zero is the current timeframe of the chart;
- Trend Line — Display lines on the chart;
- Apply to — Apply lines to close the candle's highest/lowest value;
- Width line — Width of the line;
- Style line — Style of the line;
- Color up trend line — Color of the upper trend line;
- Color down trend line — Color of the lower trend line.
