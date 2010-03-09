ADX trend
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This indicator displays the signals of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index) as points on the chart.
This facilitates the visual identification of signals. The indicator also features alerts (pop-up message boxes) and sending signals to e-mail.
Parameters
- Period - averaging period.
- Apply to - price used for calculations: Close, Open, High, Low, Median (high+low)/2, Typical (high+low+close)/3, Weighted Close (high+low+close+close)/4.
- Alert - enable/disable alerts.
- EMail - enable/disable sending signals to e-mail.