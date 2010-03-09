ADX trend

This indicator displays the signals of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index) as points on the chart.

This facilitates the visual identification of signals. The indicator also features alerts (pop-up message boxes) and sending signals to e-mail.


Parameters

  • Period - averaging period.
  • Apply to - price used for calculations: Close, Open, High, Low, Median (high+low)/2, Typical (high+low+close)/3, Weighted Close (high+low+close+close)/4.
  • Alert - enable/disable alerts.
  • EMail - enable/disable sending signals to e-mail.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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ADX arrow
Pavel Shutovskiy
5 (1)
Indicators
ADX arrow The indicator displays crossings of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index) lines as dots simplifying detection of signals. The indicator also features pop-up and email alerts. Parameters Period - averaging period. Apply to - applied price: Open, Close, High, Low, Median, (high+low)/2, typical, (high+low+close)/3, weighted Close, (high+low+close+close)/4. Alert - enable/disable pop-up alerts. EMail - enable/disable email alerts.
OsMA Arrow MTF
Pavel Shutovskiy
3.9 (10)
Indicators
The indicator displays crossing zero level by Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) in the form of arrows. The this is a multi-timeframe indicator, and it displays signals from other timeframes. The indicator notifies about a signal by means of a pop-up Alert window, or sending notification to e-mail. Parameters Time-frame - select timeframe to show indicator signals. Fast EMA Period - fast EMA. This is an exponential moving average from a price with a short period. Slow EMA Period - slow EMA. Th
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Strategy Builder
Pavel Shutovskiy
5 (1)
Indicators
Strategy Builder The Strategy Builder indicator allows you to create classic and individual strategies without loading the chart with a large number of indicators and without tracking many different indicators to identify the true signal. Strategy Builder displays signals in the form of arrows on 30 standard indicators, 23 indicators showing classical and hidden divergence, receiving signals from Fibonacci levels, horizontal, trend lines and rectangle. With the help of this indicator, you can
AC Arrow
Pavel Shutovskiy
4 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays zero level Accelerator Oscillator (AC) crossover in the form of dots on the chart. In indicator settings one can specify number of bars in the history to display signals, as well as shift of dots with respect to a bar. Parameters Bars — number of bars in the history to display indicator's signals; Shift — shift of dots with respect to bars.
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AD Trend line
Pavel Shutovskiy
5 (1)
Indicators
AD Trend line draws trend lines on the basis of A/D indicator (Accumulation/Distribution). When A/D indicator breaks a trend line, the probability of the trend reversal is very high. This is a multitimeframe indicator which can display values from higher timeframes. Parameters Time-frame — Select a timeframe; zero is the current timeframe of the chart; Trend Line — Display lines on the chart; Apply to — Apply lines to close the candle's highest/lowest value; Width line — Width of the line; Style
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OsMA Arrow
Pavel Shutovskiy
3.83 (6)
Indicators
The indicator displays crossing zero level by Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) in the form of arrows. The indicator notifies about a signal by means of a pop-up Alert window, or sending notification to e-mail. Parameters Fast EMA Period - fast EMA. This is an exponential moving average from a price with a short period. Slow EMA Period - slow EMA. This is also an exponential moving average of a market price but with a longer period. Signal SMA Period - MACD SMA. This is a signal line which is
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Beacon
Pavel Shutovskiy
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator determines overbought/oversold zones on various timeframes. Arrows show market trend in various time sessions: if the market leaves the overbought zone, the arrow will indicate an ascending trend (arrow up), if the market leaves the oversold zone, the arrow will indicate a descending trend (arrow down). Situation on the timeframe, where the indicator is located, is displayed in the lower right window. Information on the market location (overbought or oversold zone), as well as the
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Trend following
Pavel Shutovskiy
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The EA in the form of histogram displays up and down trends. This tool is recommended to be used as a filter. Its readings will help to detect beginning, end, and continuation of a trend. This additional tool will suit any trading system. Parameters Period — indicator period; Bars — number of bars on the history.
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MA 2 Histogram
Pavel Shutovskiy
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator is based on two Moving Averages. Its only difference from traditional indicators is that it is presented as a histogram. The histogram has four colors; each color represents a MA with its own period. In case of a descending trend, if a price is lower than a moving average, the indicator displays a value lower than the red zero level. In case of ascending trend, the indicator value is higher than the green zero level. Parameters: Period MA 1 - Period of the first moving average. MA
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Maps
Pavel Shutovskiy
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The indicator displays on the chart a map, on which markers show the current trading session, as well as shows a text. The indicator provides two types of background display: white and black. The indicator is displayed as the background and does not hinder tracking the current market situation. Parameters: GMT -  the time difference of the terminal and GMT. Background - selection of background - black or white.
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Fibo
Pavel Shutovskiy
5 (2)
Utilities
The script sets Fibonacci levels on the chart using maximums and minimums visible on the chart. The script names Fibo with such timeframe on which it has been launched (Fibo D1 or Fibo M30, etc.), therefore preserving previously constructed levels on different time charts. This instrument will be useful for those who start studying Fibonacci levels and those who need to form these levels in a speedy fashion. The script does not have additional settings. Fibonacci lines can be amended in standard
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Consolidation levels
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
Any chart has patterns of consolidation which are also called accumulation patterns. These are sections where the market has been on the same price level during significant amount of time, and thus it was accumulating positions. After such accumulation, positions are distributing, and the market passes from flat into trend. The Consolidation Levels indicator is a professional tool which identifies these sections and builds levels according to the price of the market at the moment of consolidatio
ATR Pivot
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator calculates the levels by ATR daily range using the equations: 1AR = Open + ATR -1AS = Open - ATR AR 1/2 = Open + (ATR / 2) AS -1/2 = Open - (ATR / 2) AR 1/4 = Open + (ATR / 4) AS -1/4 = Open - (ATR / 4) AR 3/4 = Open + ((ATR*3) / 4) AS -3/4 = Open - ((ATR*3) / 4) AR 2 = Open + (ATR*2) AS -2 = Open - (ATR*2) Parameters Period ATR - ATR period Shift time - shift by time for Open Color opening of day - Open line color Color 1AR, -1AS - 1AR, -1AS line color Color AR 1/2, AS -1/2 - AR 1
Max Min Levels
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator makes levels according to local maximums and minimums of a week, a month, or a year. Parameters: Week number - number of weeks for lines display Week level color - Week line color Month number - number of months for lines display Month level color - Month line color Year number - number of years for lines display Year level color - Year line color Width line - Width of lines Style line - Style of lines
AO AC Signal
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator displays signals of different indicators (which can be selected in parameters) on a chart when zero level is crossed. AO, AC or AO+AC if signals of two indicators coincide. The indicator shows an Alert message (pop-up window) when a signal appears. Parameters: Indicators - Selection of the indicator AO, AC, AO+AC. Bars - Number of bars in history for display of signals. Alert - Pop-up window in case of a signal.
Reversal signal mtf
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator displays trend reversal in the form of arrows. The indicator does not change its values (is not redrawn) after a signal. The program notifies about arrows by means of a pop-up window, or sending notification to e-mail. This is a multitimeframe instrument. Values of the indicator may be displayed from higher timeframes. Parameters Time-frame - select time session; zero is the current timeframe (Time-frame cannot be lower than the current time interval). Bars - number of bars on the
Beginning
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator builds levels from beginning of a week or a month, or according to local Highs and Lows. These levels are meant for detection of strong support and resistance levels on a chart. Most big players of the market are guided by particularly these data: opening of the week or opening of the month. Breakout of one or several Highs and price consolidation on these levels suggest that market intends to grow. Breakout of Lows and price consolidation bears evidence of market's intention to mo
F trend
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator is designed for scalping fans, it gives signals of an average of ten pips. The indicator is based on mathematical calculation, it determines the average range of the price channel, which is generally formed at the time of accumulation of positions. Once the price moves beyond its borders, a signal is generated in the form of an arrow. The indicator has a minimum of settings: the period for which you need to calculate, and the frequency of signals (the signal frequency is determined
Woltec
Pavel Shutovskiy
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator has been developed for scalping. The indicator is based on a mathematical calculation that determines the percent range of the price channel, which is generally formed at the time of the accumulation of positions. Once the price moves beyond its borders, a signal is generated in the form of dots. The indicator has a minimum of settings - the frequency of signals. Smaller values produce more signals. Parameters: Multiplier - the frequency of signals (with lower values signals are m
Jaguar tac
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator uses the Envelopes channel in its calculations, which allows working with dynamic support and resistance levels. It also considers the direction and strength of the trend, as well as the mathematical calculation that determines the percent range of the price channel, which is generally formed at the time of the accumulation of positions. It first generates a preliminary signal in the form of a round arrow. Then it is necessary to wait for a normal arrow and enter the market only af
ADX arrow N
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
ADX arrow   This indicator displays the signals of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index) as points on the chart. This facilitates the visual identification of signals. The indicator also features alerts (pop-up message boxes) and sends signals to e-mail. Parameters: Period  - averaging period. Apply to  - price used for calculations: Close, Open, High, Low, Median (high+low)/2, Typical (high+low+close)/3, Weighted Close (high+low+close+close)/4. Alert  - enable/disable alerts. E
ATR Pivots
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator calculates intraday levels based on the average daily price range, builds support and resistance levels that may be reversal. Parameters Period ATR - period of the ATR indicator Shift time - time offset for the opening of the day Color opening of day - color of the opening line of the day Color 1AR, -1AS - line color 1AR, -1AS Color AR 1/2, AS -1/2 - line color AR 1/2, AS Color AR 1/4, AS -1/4 - line color AR 1/4, AS -1/4 Color AR 3/4, AS -3/4 - line color AR 3/4, AS -3/4 Color
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