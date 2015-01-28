Max Min Levels

The indicator makes levels according to local maximums and minimums of a week, a month, or a year.

Parameters:

  • Week number - number of weeks for lines display
  • Week level color - Week line color
  • Month number - number of months for lines display
  • Month level color - Month line color
  • Year number - number of years for lines display
  • Year level color - Year line color
  • Width line - Width of lines
  • Style line - Style of lines
Reply to review