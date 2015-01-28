Max Min Levels
- Indicators
- Pavel Shutovskiy
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator makes levels according to local maximums and minimums of a week, a month, or a year.
Parameters:
- Week number - number of weeks for lines display
- Week level color - Week line color
- Month number - number of months for lines display
- Month level color - Month line color
- Year number - number of years for lines display
- Year level color - Year line color
- Width line - Width of lines
- Style line - Style of lines
User didn't leave any comment to the rating