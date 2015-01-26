Fibo

5

The script sets Fibonacci levels on the chart using maximums and minimums visible on the chart.

The script names Fibo with such timeframe on which it has been launched (Fibo D1 or Fibo M30, etc.), therefore preserving previously constructed levels on different time charts.

This instrument will be useful for those who start studying Fibonacci levels and those who need to form these levels in a speedy fashion.

The script does not have additional settings. Fibonacci lines can be amended in standard Fibo grid.

uborschik7
24
uborschik7 2016.01.04 09:51 
 

Первое что сказал после перетаскивания Fibo на график - "Класс!" Эта штука сама денег не заработает а "уровни я и сам проведу"... Да ни чего подобного! Этот инструмент экономит время. Но главное - на сильно уменьшенном графике не приходится долго целиться на нужную свечу. Класс! Класс! КЛАСС!!!

Спасибо! Успехов!

Matthew Todorovski
Ali irwan
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Roman Skovorodka
