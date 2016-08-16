OsMA Arrow MTF

3.9

The indicator displays crossing zero level by Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) in the form of arrows. The this is a multi-timeframe indicator, and it displays signals from other timeframes.

The indicator notifies about a signal by means of a pop-up Alert window, or sending notification to e-mail.


Parameters

  • Time-frame - select timeframe to show indicator signals.
  • Fast EMA Period - fast EMA. This is an exponential moving average from a price with a short period.
  • Slow EMA Period - slow EMA. This is also an exponential moving average of a market price but with a longer period.
  • Signal SMA Period - MACD SMA. This is a signal line which is a simple moving average of MACD values. This line smooths MACD histogram.
  • Apply to - price used for the indicator calculation.
  • Bars - number of bars on the history.
  • Notification - select Alert notification, sending a signal to e-mail.
Reviews 17
AA1GS3
14
AA1GS3 2023.01.06 19:20 
 

Отличный самодостаточный индикатор. Работаю с этим индикатором.

Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2022.12.08 09:19 
 

Top, merci

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.20 17:05 
 

Very good indicator

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
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4.91 (659)
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ADX arrow The indicator displays crossings of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index) lines as dots simplifying detection of signals. The indicator also features pop-up and email alerts. Parameters Period - averaging period. Apply to - applied price: Open, Close, High, Low, Median, (high+low)/2, typical, (high+low+close)/3, weighted Close, (high+low+close+close)/4. Alert - enable/disable pop-up alerts. EMail - enable/disable email alerts.
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Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
Any chart has patterns of consolidation which are also called accumulation patterns. These are sections where the market has been on the same price level during significant amount of time, and thus it was accumulating positions. After such accumulation, positions are distributing, and the market passes from flat into trend. The Consolidation Levels indicator is a professional tool which identifies these sections and builds levels according to the price of the market at the moment of consolidatio
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Pavel Shutovskiy
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The indicator calculates the levels by ATR daily range using the equations: 1AR = Open + ATR -1AS = Open - ATR AR 1/2 = Open + (ATR / 2) AS -1/2 = Open - (ATR / 2) AR 1/4 = Open + (ATR / 4) AS -1/4 = Open - (ATR / 4) AR 3/4 = Open + ((ATR*3) / 4) AS -3/4 = Open - ((ATR*3) / 4) AR 2 = Open + (ATR*2) AS -2 = Open - (ATR*2) Parameters Period ATR - ATR period Shift time - shift by time for Open Color opening of day - Open line color Color 1AR, -1AS - 1AR, -1AS line color Color AR 1/2, AS -1/2 - AR 1
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Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator makes levels according to local maximums and minimums of a week, a month, or a year. Parameters: Week number - number of weeks for lines display Week level color - Week line color Month number - number of months for lines display Month level color - Month line color Year number - number of years for lines display Year level color - Year line color Width line - Width of lines Style line - Style of lines
AO AC Signal
Pavel Shutovskiy
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The indicator displays signals of different indicators (which can be selected in parameters) on a chart when zero level is crossed. AO, AC or AO+AC if signals of two indicators coincide. The indicator shows an Alert message (pop-up window) when a signal appears. Parameters: Indicators - Selection of the indicator AO, AC, AO+AC. Bars - Number of bars in history for display of signals. Alert - Pop-up window in case of a signal.
Reversal signal mtf
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Indicators
The indicator displays trend reversal in the form of arrows. The indicator does not change its values (is not redrawn) after a signal. The program notifies about arrows by means of a pop-up window, or sending notification to e-mail. This is a multitimeframe instrument. Values of the indicator may be displayed from higher timeframes. Parameters Time-frame - select time session; zero is the current timeframe (Time-frame cannot be lower than the current time interval). Bars - number of bars on the
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Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator builds levels from beginning of a week or a month, or according to local Highs and Lows. These levels are meant for detection of strong support and resistance levels on a chart. Most big players of the market are guided by particularly these data: opening of the week or opening of the month. Breakout of one or several Highs and price consolidation on these levels suggest that market intends to grow. Breakout of Lows and price consolidation bears evidence of market's intention to mo
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Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator is designed for scalping fans, it gives signals of an average of ten pips. The indicator is based on mathematical calculation, it determines the average range of the price channel, which is generally formed at the time of accumulation of positions. Once the price moves beyond its borders, a signal is generated in the form of an arrow. The indicator has a minimum of settings: the period for which you need to calculate, and the frequency of signals (the signal frequency is determined
Woltec
Pavel Shutovskiy
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator has been developed for scalping. The indicator is based on a mathematical calculation that determines the percent range of the price channel, which is generally formed at the time of the accumulation of positions. Once the price moves beyond its borders, a signal is generated in the form of dots. The indicator has a minimum of settings - the frequency of signals. Smaller values produce more signals. Parameters: Multiplier - the frequency of signals (with lower values signals are m
Jaguar tac
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator uses the Envelopes channel in its calculations, which allows working with dynamic support and resistance levels. It also considers the direction and strength of the trend, as well as the mathematical calculation that determines the percent range of the price channel, which is generally formed at the time of the accumulation of positions. It first generates a preliminary signal in the form of a round arrow. Then it is necessary to wait for a normal arrow and enter the market only af
ADX trend
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
This indicator displays the signals of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index) as points on the chart. This facilitates the visual identification of signals. The indicator also features alerts (pop-up message boxes) and sending signals to e-mail. Parameters Period - averaging period. Apply to - price used for calculations: Close, Open, High, Low, Median (high+low)/2, Typical (high+low+close)/3, Weighted Close (high+low+close+close)/4. Alert - enable/disable alerts. EMail - enable
ADX arrow N
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
ADX arrow   This indicator displays the signals of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index) as points on the chart. This facilitates the visual identification of signals. The indicator also features alerts (pop-up message boxes) and sends signals to e-mail. Parameters: Period  - averaging period. Apply to  - price used for calculations: Close, Open, High, Low, Median (high+low)/2, Typical (high+low+close)/3, Weighted Close (high+low+close+close)/4. Alert  - enable/disable alerts. E
ATR Pivots
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
The indicator calculates intraday levels based on the average daily price range, builds support and resistance levels that may be reversal. Parameters Period ATR - period of the ATR indicator Shift time - time offset for the opening of the day Color opening of day - color of the opening line of the day Color 1AR, -1AS - line color 1AR, -1AS Color AR 1/2, AS -1/2 - line color AR 1/2, AS Color AR 1/4, AS -1/4 - line color AR 1/4, AS -1/4 Color AR 3/4, AS -3/4 - line color AR 3/4, AS -3/4 Color
Filter:
PELBOLSA
24
PELBOLSA 2025.05.19 19:12 
 

Resulta cómodo, sencillo y alta fiabilidad de las señales

Tim Marco Talarowski
651
Tim Marco Talarowski 2025.02.16 11:40 
 

arrows repainting

AA1GS3
14
AA1GS3 2023.01.06 19:20 
 

Отличный самодостаточный индикатор. Работаю с этим индикатором.

Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2022.12.08 09:19 
 

Top, merci

Pavel Shutovskiy
20296
Reply from developer Pavel Shutovskiy 2022.12.30 03:11
Thanks
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.20 17:05 
 

Very good indicator

Duane Brown
596
Duane Brown 2021.10.30 20:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

runmousa
364
runmousa 2019.03.12 15:58 
 

Definitely repaints

Shaheen Hassanali
6839
Shaheen Hassanali 2018.12.14 14:50 
 

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.16 02:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.05.27 21:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

omega6
423
omega6 2017.04.24 12:34 
 

One of the best indis ! Thank you very much.

lapigna
345
lapigna 2017.04.08 13:31 
 

I can confirm what rainwalker wrote. On DAX M5 is the best indicator I have seen, but there are only 2 remarks:

1.sometimes the signal appear not at the candle cose (for instance minute 33 instead 30 or 48 instead 45, M5 backtest) because OSMA cross calculation;

2.rarely the arrow disappear after its signal and notification. This is the main issue, because I can't have notification of this disappear,ì. It's the only problem that this free wonderful indicator has and if it's possible to have an alert when this disappear happens (in back test rarely happens but it happens) will be the BEST indicator for me.

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2017.03.14 15:56 
 

I cannot believe, what some people wrting here!

I did test this indicator today on German30 Indizes, and it works better, than most of the bullshit indicators on the market.

And the author offers this indi for free :-)

Pavel, if you can make it a little bit more stable it would be great. Good Work

kubn2
661
kubn2 2017.02.26 21:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maksym Mudrakov
30051
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.30 12:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ivan Lysenkov
1128
Ivan Lysenkov 2016.08.18 09:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Igor Dervuk
820
Igor Dervuk 2016.08.16 15:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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