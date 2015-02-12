OsMA Arrow
- Indicators
- Pavel Shutovskiy
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 2 February 2022
The indicator displays crossing zero level by Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) in the form of arrows.
The indicator notifies about a signal by means of a pop-up Alert window, or sending notification to e-mail.
Parameters
- Fast EMA Period - fast EMA. This is an exponential moving average from a price with a short period.
- Slow EMA Period - slow EMA. This is also an exponential moving average of a market price but with a longer period.
- Signal SMA Period - MACD SMA. This is a signal line which is a simple moving average of MACD values. This line smooths MACD histogram.
- Bars - number of bars on the history.
- Notification - select Alert notification, sending a signal to e-mail.
