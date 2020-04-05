Keris Keramat is an indicator that gives you signals when to buy or sell.

It is a non repainting indicator.

It can be used on almost all instruments.

The time frame to use is M15.

For desktop MT4 only.

It’s good for Intraday or Swing Traders.

Very easy to use even for a rookie trader.

No need to change any parameter setting. Just plug & play.

The indicator will only paint arrows, whether upward pointing arrow (for buy) or downward pointing arrow (for sell). All arrows that painted on the chart are valid signals. So you don’t have to choose which one to trade.





Trading SOP:

1. Insert the indicator into your chart.

2. Change the time frame to M30 & H1 before change it to M15. (you can change the time frame to any other time frame but M30 & H1 is a must & please make sure that the last time frame is M15 because this indicator works best at this time frame).

3. Wait for signal.

For PC user: Pop-up window and an arrow will appear on your chart come with sound alert. Signal will only trigger when the last candle close. So you must strictly wait for the last candle to close before make any entry.

For smart phone or tab user, you need to use push notification function to receive the alert. When signal is triggered, it will send the alert to your phone or tab.

All signals are valid.

I highly recommend that you use push notification function to receive signals to your phone/ tab because it will make your life a lot easier since you don’t have to monitor the chart all the time. You can trade wherever you are as long as you bring your gadget with you.

4. Trade the signal.

After you receive a signal, you don’t need any other indicator or any condition or confirmation before entry.





Regards,

Faizal Che Omar



