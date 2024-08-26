AW Donchian Trend is a trend indicator based on the Donchian channel. The indicator can calculate TakeProfit and StopLoss levels, has advanced statistics on the success of signals, as well as three types of notifications about the received signal.

Setup Guide and Instructions - Here / MT5 Version - Here

How to trade with the indicator:

Trading with AW Donchian Trend is just three easy steps:

Step 1 - Opening a position

A buy signal is received with a success rate of more than 70% on the M15 timeframe, we check the trend direction on H1 and D1, we open a position when the signal direction and trend on higher timeframes match

Step 2 - Definition StopLoss

Select StopLoss by opposite signal or dynamic calculation of StopLoss level

Step 3 - Defining the TakeProfit Strategy

Strategy 1: Close the entire position when TP1 is reached

Strategy 2: Close 50% of the position when TP1 is reached and the remaining 50% when TP2 is reached

Strategy 3: Close the entire position when the trend reverses

Advantages:

Dynamic calculation of entry and exit levels

TakeProfit calculation based on current volatility for more accurate entries

Three types of notifications about the appearance of a new signal

Does not redraw signals and history

Advanced statistics module

Statistics module:

For the best choice of trading symbol, use the built-in statistics calculations.

Calculate trades - Total number of signals for which statistics are given

Success rating - The percentage of signals that reached TP1, or when turning, those in profit

TakeProfit1 Hit - Percentage of signals that reached TP1

TakeProfit2 Hit - Percentage of signals that reached TP2

ExitProfit - percentage of signals that have not reached TP1, but are in profit when a new signal appears

ExitLoss - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but when a new signal appears, those who are at a loss



