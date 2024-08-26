AW Donchian Trend

5

AW Donchian Trend is a trend indicator based on the Donchian channel. The indicator can calculate TakeProfit and StopLoss levels, has advanced statistics on the success of signals, as well as three types of notifications about the received signal.

Setup Guide and Instructions - Here / MT5 Version - Here

How to trade with the indicator:

Trading with AW Donchian Trend is just three easy steps:

Step 1 - Opening a position

A buy signal is received with a success rate of more than 70% on the M15 timeframe, we check the trend direction on H1 and D1, we open a position when the signal direction and trend on higher timeframes match

    Step 2 - Definition   StopLoss  

    Select StopLoss by opposite signal or dynamic calculation of StopLoss level

      Step 3 - Defining the TakeProfit Strategy

      Strategy 1: Close the entire position when TP1 is reached
      Strategy 2: Close 50% of the position when TP1 is reached and the remaining 50% when TP2 is reached
      Strategy 3: Close the entire position when the trend reverses

      Advantages:

      • Dynamic calculation of entry and exit levels
      • TakeProfit calculation based on current volatility for more accurate entries
      • Three types of notifications about the appearance of a new signal
      • Does not redraw signals and history
      • Advanced statistics module

        Statistics module:

        For the best choice of trading symbol, use the built-in statistics calculations.

        Calculate trades - Total number of signals for which statistics are given

        Success rating - The percentage of signals that reached TP1, or when turning, those in profit

        TakeProfit1 Hit - Percentage of signals that reached TP1

        TakeProfit2 Hit - Percentage of signals that reached TP2

        ExitProfit - percentage of signals that have not reached TP1, but are in profit when a new signal appears

        ExitLoss - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but when a new signal appears, those who are at a loss


        Reviews 1
        mlamuli01
        462
        mlamuli01 2024.10.24 17:31 
         

        I enjoy using this indicator, it blends very well with my strategy. With the notifications that the indicator is sending into my cell phone, I get to know what the market is doing without sitting in front of a computer. And the level of the support that the author is giving is great.

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        PZ TRADING SLU
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        Indicators
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        mlamuli01
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        mlamuli01 2024.10.24 17:31 
         

        I enjoy using this indicator, it blends very well with my strategy. With the notifications that the indicator is sending into my cell phone, I get to know what the market is doing without sitting in front of a computer. And the level of the support that the author is giving is great.

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