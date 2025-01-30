Coloured Parabolic SAR

Overview:
The Coloured Parabolic SAR Indicator is a visually enhanced trading tool designed to make trend-following and trade identification easier. This customizable indicator provides clear visual cues with color-coded signals for bullish (buy) and bearish (sell) trends directly on your MT4 chart.

Key Features:

  1. Color-Coded Signals:
    • Lime green "o" symbol for Buy signals.
    • Red "o" symbol for Sell signals.
  2. Customizable Inputs:
    • Adjustable Step and Maximum parameters to fine-tune the Parabolic SAR calculation.
    • Customizable line width and colors to suit your trading style and chart appearance.
  3. Simple and Effective Visualization:
    • Easily identify bullish and bearish trends with distinct symbols plotted above or below the price candles.
    • Helps you quickly assess market conditions at a glance.
  4. Compatibility:
    • Works on all MT4-supported symbols and timeframes.

Who Is It For?

  • Traders looking for a straightforward way to incorporate the Parabolic SAR into their trading strategy.
  • Ideal for trend-following strategies or as a confirmation tool alongside other indicators.

Inputs:

  • Step: Defines the sensitivity of the Parabolic SAR (default: 0.02).
  • Maximum: Sets the maximum value for the indicator (default: 0.2).
  • Line Width: Adjust the thickness of the plotted signals.
  • Line Color Up: Choose the color for bullish signals (default: Lime).
  • Line Color Down: Choose the color for bearish signals (default: Red).

How It Works:
The indicator calculates the Parabolic SAR values for each candle and displays:

  • Buy Signals: When the price closes above the SAR value, indicating a potential upward trend.
  • Sell Signals: When the price closes below the SAR value, indicating a potential downward trend.

Why Choose This Indicator?

  • Ease of Use: No clutter, just clear and concise signals.
  • Customizable: Tailor it to match your trading needs and chart preferences.
  • Versatility: Effective for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.


