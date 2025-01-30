Overview:

The Coloured Parabolic SAR Indicator is a visually enhanced trading tool designed to make trend-following and trade identification easier. This customizable indicator provides clear visual cues with color-coded signals for bullish (buy) and bearish (sell) trends directly on your MT4 chart.

Key Features:

Color-Coded Signals: Lime green "o" symbol for Buy signals.

signals. Red "o" symbol for Sell signals. Customizable Inputs: Adjustable Step and Maximum parameters to fine-tune the Parabolic SAR calculation.

and parameters to fine-tune the Parabolic SAR calculation. Customizable line width and colors to suit your trading style and chart appearance. Simple and Effective Visualization: Easily identify bullish and bearish trends with distinct symbols plotted above or below the price candles.

Helps you quickly assess market conditions at a glance. Compatibility: Works on all MT4-supported symbols and timeframes.

Who Is It For?

Traders looking for a straightforward way to incorporate the Parabolic SAR into their trading strategy.

Ideal for trend-following strategies or as a confirmation tool alongside other indicators.

Inputs:

Step : Defines the sensitivity of the Parabolic SAR (default: 0.02).

: Defines the sensitivity of the Parabolic SAR (default: 0.02). Maximum : Sets the maximum value for the indicator (default: 0.2).

: Sets the maximum value for the indicator (default: 0.2). Line Width : Adjust the thickness of the plotted signals.

: Adjust the thickness of the plotted signals. Line Color Up : Choose the color for bullish signals (default: Lime).

: Choose the color for bullish signals (default: Lime). Line Color Down: Choose the color for bearish signals (default: Red).

How It Works:

The indicator calculates the Parabolic SAR values for each candle and displays:

Buy Signals : When the price closes above the SAR value, indicating a potential upward trend.

: When the price closes above the SAR value, indicating a potential upward trend. Sell Signals: When the price closes below the SAR value, indicating a potential downward trend.

Why Choose This Indicator?

Ease of Use : No clutter, just clear and concise signals.

: No clutter, just clear and concise signals. Customizable : Tailor it to match your trading needs and chart preferences.

: Tailor it to match your trading needs and chart preferences. Versatility: Effective for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.



