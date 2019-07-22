Multi Trendlines

5

The Multi Trendlines indicator automatically draws the dominant trendlines on the current chart.

The indicator looks for the 5 best Up trends and the 5 best Down trends as at the current price, drawing each trendline if filter conditions are met.

The trendlines are named "Trendline"+[Direction]+Symbol()+TrendlineSequenceNumber

For example:

The second Up trendline on a EURUSD chart would be named "TrendlineUpEURUSD2". To get its current value would be: ObjectGet("TrendlineUpEURUSD2",OBJPROP_PRICE2)

The first Down trendline on a USDJPY chart would be named "TrendlineDownUSDJPY1". To get its current value would be: ObjectGet("TrendlineDownUSDJPY1",OBJPROP_PRICE2)

Potential EA use:

Trade bounce-back or break-out when the price is within material range of a trendline. Note that a trendline clears and recalculates if the price breaks through the trendline, so the EA would need to trigger a signal before the trendline level is crossed by the current price.


Reviews 9
fijazm
168
fijazm 2025.01.15 10:21 
 

Useful.

sukha2425
34
sukha2425 2023.06.08 22:47 
 

Perfecto

Francisco Garcia
223
Francisco Garcia 2022.12.17 18:22 
 

muy práctico, gran trabajo.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Sentiment Ratio
Robert Walker
Indicators
The Sentiment Ratio indicator gauges current Market Sentiment between -100% and 100%, where lower than -40% is considered Bearish and higher than 40% is Bullish. The channel between the two is considered Neutral. The indicator has been a very useful filter tool for signals within a trading system. Example call function:  int SentimentIndicator(double triggerLevel)//Return sentiment if trigger level is activated {   double sentimentRatio=iCustom(NULL,0,"Sentiment Ratio",0,0,0);   if(sentimentRat
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fijazm
168
fijazm 2025.01.15 10:21 
 

Useful.

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.11.13 17:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benkele Goitsemodimo
119
Benkele Goitsemodimo 2024.04.19 17:04 
 

bravooooo

sukha2425
34
sukha2425 2023.06.08 22:47 
 

Perfecto

Francisco Garcia
223
Francisco Garcia 2022.12.17 18:22 
 

muy práctico, gran trabajo.

Salami Olafunmishe
42
Salami Olafunmishe 2022.10.04 17:25 
 

Very handy and purposely good

Luis Munoz
93
Luis Munoz 2022.08.03 03:43 
 

Really Good Work. Thank You

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 04:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mihai Paul
28
Mihai Paul 2022.03.28 11:17 
 

Simple. Good.

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