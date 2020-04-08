Dynamic Support x Resistance

Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team

This indicator automates the identification of critical price levels based on higher timeframe market structure. It projects significant highs and lows directly onto your chart.

Looking for Fully Automated Trading?
While this tool helps with manual analysis, our institutional algorithms handle execution automatically. Copy our official signals here:

HOW IT WORKS
Forget drawing lines manually. This indicator uses objective logic: "If price breaks the high of the last X days, it is significant." It is simple, objective, and effective.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe: View Daily or Weekly levels on your H1 or M15 chart.
  • No Repainting: Levels are based on closed bars from the higher timeframe.
  • Clean Visualization: Clear Support (Green) and Resistance (Red) lines acting as price magnets.

Strategy Use Cases:

  • Breakouts: Use these levels to define entry points. If price crosses the Red line, look for momentum.
  • Bounces: Use levels as Take Profit zones or reversal areas.
  • Stop Loss: Place protective stops behind these structural key levels.

SVX Strategies | Chief Investment Officer: Alberto Boada
Disclaimer: Educational tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

