Trade Visuals

Trade Visuals is a dynamic chart-based indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to visually display recent trades directly on the chart.

It includes:

  • Trade arrows for entry and exit points, color-coded by direction and profit/loss.
  • Dotted lines connecting open and closed trades.
  • Profit/loss labels in pips and currency.
  • Interactive toggle button to show/hide drawings.
  • Trade history panel showing time, ticket, type, lot size, pips, and P/L.
  • Customizable appearance via inputs for colors, fonts, and layout.

Handles both open positions and closed deals, with correct inversion logic for deal types.

This tool is ideal for traders who want a clear, visual summary of their trading activity without digging through the terminal history.

TradeVisualizer is a lightweight indicator.

It will not slow down MT4, even on older machines.

Why?

No heavy loops

No tick‑based processing

Only simple chart objects

Efficient cleanup

Minimal indicator handles (only ATR)
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Gordana Batic
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Instantly see your TP/SL levels with pip distances, profit in account currency, and risk‑reward ratio—fully customizable lines on the chart. Extended Description for Market Listing: The Enhanced TP/SL Indicator transforms your trading experience by displaying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels directly on the chart for each open position. No more guessing - every line shows the exact distance in pips, the expected profit/loss in your account currency, and even calculates the risk‑reward ratio.
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Gordana Batic
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FanfanLaTulipe
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FanfanLaTulipe 2026.04.06 16:52 
 

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