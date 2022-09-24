MACD Expert Advisor for Prop Firms
- Experts
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- Version: 3.8
- Updated: 21 July 2023
- Activations: 10
MACD EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to overcome Proprietary Firms challenges such as MyForexFunds to obtain a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by the companies that offer managed accounts.
- It is based on a strategy with MACD and EMA indicators that signals to the EA when to open positions
- Works on all Forex pairs, recommended on M5, M6, M10 timeframes.
- The EA should work on VPS 24/7
- Write to me privately to get the parameters already optimized by me for the various challenges and the presets to optimize
Functions for prop firm:
- Daily and monthly drawdown control
- Possibility to set a maximum profit target in which the EA stops (for example the 8% required by MFF to pass the first phase)
- Possibility to backtest the number of past months in which it would have passed the challenge (via custom max, e.g. 31001 -> 31 months passed the challenge, 1 month closed positively)
- If drawdown is reached, the EA stops and the combination of parameters is discarded (the custom max value is set to 0)
Additional features:
- Choice of percentage to risk of the capital
- Choice of risk and return
- Choice of operating days and times
- Possibility to breakeven
- Possibility to set one or two partial TPs
- Limit the number of maximum or minimum pips for the stop loss setting to avoid too long trades
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