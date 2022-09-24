MACD Expert Advisor for Prop Firms

4

MACD EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to overcome Proprietary Firms challenges such as MyForexFunds to obtain a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by the companies that offer managed accounts.


- It is based on a strategy with MACD and EMA indicators that signals to the EA when to open positions

- Works on all Forex pairs, recommended on M5, M6, M10 timeframes.

- The EA should work on VPS 24/7

- Write to me privately to get the parameters already optimized by me for the various challenges and the presets to optimize

Functions for prop firm:
  • Daily and monthly drawdown control
  • Possibility to set a maximum profit target in which the EA stops (for example the 8% required by MFF to pass the first phase)
  • Possibility to backtest the number of past months in which it would have passed the challenge (via custom max, e.g. 31001 -> 31 months passed the challenge, 1 month closed positively)
  • If drawdown is reached, the EA stops and the combination of parameters is discarded (the custom max value is set to 0)
Additional features:
  • Choice of percentage to risk of the capital
  • Choice of risk and return
  • Choice of operating days and times
  • Possibility to breakeven
  • Possibility to set one or two partial TPs
  • Limit the number of maximum or minimum pips for the stop loss setting to avoid too long trades


Reviews 1
Livio Yves Chathuant
998
Livio Yves Chathuant 2023.07.21 20:40 
 

I will give my opinion later

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Livio Yves Chathuant
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Livio Yves Chathuant 2023.07.21 20:40 
 

I will give my opinion later

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