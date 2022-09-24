MACD Expert Advisor for Prop Firms

MACD EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to overcome Proprietary Firms challenges such as MyForexFunds to obtain a founded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by the companies that offer managed accounts.





- It is based on a strategy with MACD and EMA indicators that signals to the EA when to open positions





- Works on all Forex pairs, recommended on M5, M6, M10 timeframes.





- The EA should work on VPS 24/7





- Write to me privately to get the parameters already optimized by me for the various challenges and the presets to optimize





Functions for prop firm:

Daily and monthly drawdown control

Possibility to set a maximum profit target in which the EA stops (for example the 8% required by MFF to pass the first phase)

Possibility to backtest the number of past months in which it would have passed the challenge (via custom max, e.g. 31001 -> 31 months passed the challenge, 1 month closed positively)

If drawdown is reached, the EA stops and the combination of parameters is discarded (the custom max value is set to 0)

Additional features:

Choice of percentage to risk of the capital

Choice of risk and return

Choice of operating days and times

Possibility to breakeven

Possibility to set one or two partial TPs

Limit the number of maximum or minimum pips for the stop loss setting to avoid too long trades



