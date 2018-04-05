MultiPair Genius

I am selling this robot reluctantly because it works very well, but I need initial capital to make a living. Once my capital goal is reached, it will be priced exorbitantly to prevent purchases (9999999$). However, it will remain available and updated for previous buyers.

This robot trades three currency pairs simultaneously to hedge against market fluctuations.

Don't forget to send me a message to get the robot's .set file.

The robot trades EURUSD and EURGBP in the same direction and GBPUSD in the opposite direction.

The risk is automatically managed by the lot size relative to your capital, with an Equity Stop and Equity TakeProfit.

I recommend 0.01 lot for a maximum of 500 dollars. You can also set 0.01 lot for 1000 dollars to halve the risk without any issues.

A trading cycle can be completed in a maximum of three rounds. If the three rounds do not reach TP Equity, then it will be the Equity Stop.

Round 1: Lot of 0.01 with TP at 0.5% or proceed to Round 2.

Round 2: Lot of 0.02 with TP at 0.75% or proceed to Round 3.

Round 3: Lot of 0.02 with TP at 1% or SL at 3.8%.

Each round has different entry conditions.

I recommend using the broker Coinexx, as the robot performs well on it.

Since the robot uses three currency pairs simultaneously, it is impossible to backtest. I provide access to a live account where it is running on Coinexx.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me on "MQL5" or by email at broissartdylan0@gmail.com. If the question is relevant, I will add it to the description.




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Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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