MultiPair Genius

I am selling this robot reluctantly because it works very well, but I need initial capital to make a living. Once my capital goal is reached, it will be priced exorbitantly to prevent purchases (9999999$). However, it will remain available and updated for previous buyers.

This robot trades three currency pairs simultaneously to hedge against market fluctuations.

Don't forget to send me a message to get the robot's .set file.

The robot trades EURUSD and EURGBP in the same direction and GBPUSD in the opposite direction.

The risk is automatically managed by the lot size relative to your capital, with an Equity Stop and Equity TakeProfit.

I recommend 0.01 lot for a maximum of 500 dollars. You can also set 0.01 lot for 1000 dollars to halve the risk without any issues.

A trading cycle can be completed in a maximum of three rounds. If the three rounds do not reach TP Equity, then it will be the Equity Stop.

Round 1: Lot of 0.01 with TP at 0.5% or proceed to Round 2.

Round 2: Lot of 0.02 with TP at 0.75% or proceed to Round 3.

Round 3: Lot of 0.02 with TP at 1% or SL at 3.8%.

Each round has different entry conditions.

I recommend using the broker Coinexx, as the robot performs well on it.

Since the robot uses three currency pairs simultaneously, it is impossible to backtest. I provide access to a live account where it is running on Coinexx.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me on "MQL5" or by email at broissartdylan0@gmail.com. If the question is relevant, I will add it to the description.