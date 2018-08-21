X Forts

5

Trading robot X Forts


The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.).
The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6.
The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss. 
The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code. 

Trading robot settings

  • SL - stop loss
  • Lots - lot for trading
  • Pos_Market - number of pending orders in the market
  • TralDist - distance to move stop loss in profit zone
  • Bar - number of bars for calculation of pending orders placing
  • Spread - maximum allowed spread for trading
  • Mg - unique number for orders

Reviews 2
aves777
19
aves777 2019.04.16 11:25 
 

Очень достойный советник!!! Удивился, что результаты по прибыльности совпадают с советниками за 1к $. Как говорится: "Не всегда самое дорогое, значит самое лучшее". После ручной торговли была просадка в 10%, этот торговый робот уже вывел мой счёт в безубыток всего за пару недель. Ну и + Денис всегда отвечает на вопросы по настройке, установке и всё, что связано с этим роботом!

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RDI
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RDI 2020.01.14 18:30 
 

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aves777
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aves777 2019.04.16 11:25 
 

Очень достойный советник!!! Удивился, что результаты по прибыльности совпадают с советниками за 1к $. Как говорится: "Не всегда самое дорогое, значит самое лучшее". После ручной торговли была просадка в 10%, этот торговый робот уже вывел мой счёт в безубыток всего за пару недель. Ну и + Денис всегда отвечает на вопросы по настройке, установке и всё, что связано с этим роботом!

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