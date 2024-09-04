Mean Machine

4.76

Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System.

Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024.

Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it.

Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management.

It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable market balance, whether the surrounding structure still supports a return, and how the position should be handled if the first entry does not resolve immediately.

The objective is not to trade every movement. It is to identify imbalance, evaluate the wider regime, and manage the return with structure.

This is not a replacement for the original Mean Machine.

It is the original Mean Machine strategy evolved into a persistent specialist intelligence.

What Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 Does

Mean Machine continuously evaluates price behavior, volatility, trend conditions, market structure, timing, and the relationship between current price and its wider trading range.

It is designed to identify situations where price may have moved too far from equilibrium while avoiding the assumption that every extended move must immediately reverse.

When a valid opportunity is identified, Mean Machine can enter, monitor the developing position, and apply the selected management structure according to the user's configuration.

Mean reversion provides the core opportunity. Trend awareness helps determine whether that opportunity remains valid.

Built Around Commonwealth Markets

Mean Machine was developed around specialized behavior commonly found across Commonwealth currency pairs and lower-volatility trading conditions.

These markets can develop extended directional movement, compression, retracement, and rebalancing behavior that may suit a disciplined mean-reversion framework when the surrounding regime supports it.

Mean Machine does not assume that every pair behaves identically. Its strategy is built around a defined market family and a specific trading objective.

Focused market specialization instead of one generic strategy applied everywhere.

Mean Reversion With Trend Awareness

Mean reversion alone can become dangerous when a market is trending strongly.

Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 therefore combines its core reversion logic with trend-following and regime-awareness components designed to evaluate whether the current move is likely to rebalance, continue, or require greater caution.

This does not eliminate losing trades or extended adverse movement, but it allows the system to consider more than distance from an average before committing capital.

Price being extended is not enough. The wider market condition must still support the trade.

Persistent Specialist Intelligence

Most automated systems evaluate the current setup and then begin again from zero when the next opportunity appears.

Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 retains decision context.

It can remember previous setups, accepted entries, rejected opportunities, position-management decisions, recovery behavior, market responses, and final outcomes.

This creates a growing record of how its mean-reversion and trend-awareness decisions interacted with real market conditions across different sessions and regimes.

Instead of treating every setup as an isolated event, Mean Machine can use retained context to improve the consistency and quality of future decision making.

Multi-Model Consensus

Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 can use multiple supported frontier AI models to evaluate the same trading situation from different reasoning perspectives.

Rather than depending entirely on one model response, the system can compare available analysis and use consensus-based decision support according to the selected configuration.

This architecture is designed to provide broader reasoning depth, model flexibility, and additional resilience.

The selected providers, models, and API configuration remain under the user's control.

Choose Your Management Structure

Mean Machine is not restricted to one rigid approach after entry.

Depending on the selected configuration, it can use:

  • Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss targets.
  • AI-derived Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.
  • Active position-management logic.
  • Grouped basket management.
  • Optional Sacred Phi recovery.
  • Account-level equity and drawdown protection.

The strategy remains focused on mean reversion while the position-management structure can be matched to the trader's account, risk tolerance, and deployment objective.

Optional Sacred Phi Recovery

Sacred Phi is Mean Machine's structured Secondary Strategy for situations where the original position does not resolve as expected.

When enabled, it can use controlled retracement entries, configurable sizing, position limits, grouped management, drawdown pausing, and account-level protection.

Sacred Phi is optional and can be completely disabled.

The recovery method is not the risk plan. Lot sizing, position limits, margin protection, equity boundaries, and capital allocation define the risk plan.

Structured recovery can improve the path to resolution, but it can also increase exposure, drawdown, margin usage, and holding time.

Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 in Action

Attach Mean Machine to the required chart, select the markets and management profile, configure the preferred risk settings, and allow it to continuously evaluate suitable opportunities.

Mean Machine can then manage:

  • Market and regime analysis.
  • Mean-reversion opportunity selection.
  • Trend and continuation awareness.
  • Setup acceptance or rejection.
  • Trade execution.
  • Take Profit and Stop Loss selection.
  • Position and basket management.
  • Optional Sacred Phi recovery.
  • Trade and basket resolution.

From imbalance identification to structured position resolution.

Complete Standalone System

Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 does not require Syna or another product to analyze markets, enter positions, manage its strategy, operate persistent memory, use multi-model reasoning, or apply Sacred Phi recovery.

It is a complete autonomous trading system with its own specialized entry logic, risk controls, targeting options, management framework, and recovery architecture.

Focused enough to specialize. Complete enough to operate independently.

Optional Syna Agent Integration

Mean Machine can also operate as a specialized Agent inside the Syna ecosystem.

In this role, it continues contributing its mean-reversion, trend-awareness, and recovery specialization while participating in a broader structure containing other strategies, symbols, speeds, and trading behaviors.

This integration is optional. Mean Machine remains fully functional on its own.

Independent specialist intelligence when used alone. Broader coordination when connected to Syna.

Mean Machine and Mean Machine One

Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is the full flagship system.

It combines adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, persistent intelligence, flexible position management, multi-model reasoning, and optional Sacred Phi recovery.

Mean Machine One is a separate focused interpretation for traders who prefer a more streamlined single-entry structure.

Mean Machine is the complete adaptive platform. Mean Machine One is the focused single-entry alternative.

Who Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 Is For

Mean Machine is designed for traders who want a mature autonomous system built around a clearly defined market edge rather than a general-purpose EA attempting to trade every condition.

It is particularly suited for traders who value:

  • Adaptive mean-reversion trading.
  • Trend and regime awareness.
  • Commonwealth-pair specialization.
  • Lower-volatility market opportunities.
  • Persistent context across trading sessions.
  • Multi-model AI reasoning.
  • Flexible Take Profit and Stop Loss options.
  • Optional Sacred Phi recovery.
  • Standalone operation with optional Syna integration.

Live Performance

Review the available publicly tracked trading accounts and follow ongoing performance.

View Live Signals

Built for Live Market Intelligence

Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is designed to use live market information, AI reasoning, persistent decision context, and adaptive position management.

Historical testing can help evaluate portions of its structural logic, but some features depend on information and services that may not be fully reproduced inside the strategy tester.

Live results can also differ because of spreads, commissions, execution speed, broker conditions, symbol specifications, settings, and market environment.

Important Risk Information

Trading involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of some or all deposited capital.

Artificial intelligence, persistent memory, mean-reversion analysis, trend awareness, multi-model consensus, position management, and Sacred Phi recovery do not eliminate risk or guarantee profitable results.

Mean-reversion strategies can experience extended adverse movement when markets trend strongly or remain displaced from historical balance.

Sacred Phi can use multiple positions and may increase exposure, floating drawdown, margin usage, and holding time when price moves against the initial entry.

Position limits, lot sizing, equity protection, drawdown controls, margin protection, and conservative capital allocation should be configured before live deployment.

Broker conditions, internet interruptions, terminal shutdowns, price gaps, slippage, and extreme volatility can affect actual results.

Test Mean Machine on a demo account before live use and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Original Specialist, Evolved.

The original strategy remains.

Mean reversion. Trend awareness. Persistent intelligence. Structured recovery.

The flagship Mean Machine platform continues evolving.

Reviews 46
maddeekay
114
maddeekay 2026.06.01 01:19 
 

Mean Machine is the OG of Brandon’s products, and there’s a reason it has stayed relevant. It’s reliable, structured, and has its own identity as a standalone EA. What I like about it is that it doesn’t try to be everything at once. It has a more measured character — selective entries, cleaner mean-reversion and trend-following logic, and a trading style that feels patient rather than random. That’s what gives it staying power. It can run independently and make complete sense on its own, but if you do have SYNA, it can also become part of a wider connected setup without losing its own personality. For me, Mean Machine feels like the dependable foundation piece. Not flashy for the sake of it — just a solid, reliable, intelligent EA that has earned its place.

guldguden
74
guldguden 2026.04.05 18:57 
 

Have been using MM for over a year now, and i am more than satisfied. Its absolutely worth the money, and the community that follows along, is a absolute win. Not to mention the other EA's Brandon has made, they're all hands down the best on the market.

Cristóbal Manuel
524
Cristóbal Manuel 2026.02.09 19:44 
 

Very good the future its here¡¡¡¡¡

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Luis Pedraza
238
Luis Pedraza 2026.08.15 02:47 
 

I bought this EA over a year ago, when it was almost $2,000. Brandon tries hard to help, but each version has more problems than the last. The last version that worked well for me was version 8. I don't use it anymore; it's too risky. Martingale EAs will eventually ruin your account.

William Brandon Autry
21690
Reply from developer William Brandon Autry 2026.08.15 21:04
Luis, your original assessment of this EA was positive. You have now changed that assessment more than a year later. The EA currently available is not the same system you originally evaluated. Its trading engine has undergone extensive redevelopment, resulting in a fundamentally different system with updated configuration requirements and documentation. Since these changes were introduced, you have not contacted us for the current documentation, requested the baseline settings, or asked for assistance with the configuration or operation of the current version. Without those steps, we cannot establish whether the current system was configured and operated as intended. Accordingly, the conclusions expressed in this updated review are not supported by a verified use of the EA in its current configuration.
maddeekay
114
maddeekay 2026.06.01 01:19 
 

Mean Machine is the OG of Brandon’s products, and there’s a reason it has stayed relevant. It’s reliable, structured, and has its own identity as a standalone EA. What I like about it is that it doesn’t try to be everything at once. It has a more measured character — selective entries, cleaner mean-reversion and trend-following logic, and a trading style that feels patient rather than random. That’s what gives it staying power. It can run independently and make complete sense on its own, but if you do have SYNA, it can also become part of a wider connected setup without losing its own personality. For me, Mean Machine feels like the dependable foundation piece. Not flashy for the sake of it — just a solid, reliable, intelligent EA that has earned its place.

guldguden
74
guldguden 2026.04.05 18:57 
 

Have been using MM for over a year now, and i am more than satisfied. Its absolutely worth the money, and the community that follows along, is a absolute win. Not to mention the other EA's Brandon has made, they're all hands down the best on the market.

Cristóbal Manuel
524
Cristóbal Manuel 2026.02.09 19:44 
 

Very good the future its here¡¡¡¡¡

[Deleted] 2025.12.03 09:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergio Yucra
36
Sergio Yucra 2025.10.24 18:58 
 

It is not a good EA, I bought it in January and I lost 50% of my account, there is a lot of risk for the little profit it offers. For now I don't recommend it

William Brandon Autry
21690
Reply from developer William Brandon Autry 2026.08.15 04:18
Works great for me. 11 accounts, all positive. I recommend it. Take care.
Michael Schuster
1664
Michael Schuster 2025.09.30 23:50 
 

I am a loyal user since the beginning. Everything's good, nice performace. Keep it up, Brandon! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur
1255
Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur 2025.07.09 16:35 
 

Après plusieurs mois de trading avec cet outil qui n'est pas si simple à configurer mais heureusement la communauté est active et fourni de bons conseils comme son programmeur. Et surtout cet ea génère des profits constants et ce que je recherchais également c'etait un EA sur du long terme. Merci pour cette pépite !

Mario Popov
45
Mario Popov 2025.06.08 11:30 
 

Excellent EA—Profitable and Reliable! I've been using Mean Machine for 7 months, and it's exceeded my expectations. The performance has been consistent, generating steady profits while effectively managing risks. Setup was straightforward, and customer support has been responsive whenever I had questions. Highly recommend MM to anyone looking for an automated, stress-free trading solution! My account profit so far is 92%, avarage monthly profit is 10-12% which is impressive. Brandon was super responsive (answering up to 10 min) and supportive to any of my questions. This app uses AI for real.

Ma-E Ma-L
43
Ma-E Ma-L 2025.05.21 17:43 
 

I'm impressed with MM. It has exceeded my expectations. It’s a safe and stable choice for anyone looking to automate their trading confidently. I really appreciate that it doesn’t flood the account with excessive trades — it executes just a few well-selected positions per day, which keeps risk low and performance steady. The profits are consistent, and the strategy feels well thought out. Hats off to Brandon for creating such a dependable and disciplined tool!

Predictor
83
Predictor 2025.04.08 17:10 
 

I have been using MM for two months now and I can say that it is the best I have ever purchased. I have achieved almost 8% profit per month with medium security settings. DD is only 12% which I got due to Trump's tariff announcement. This is an incredible result! Normally DD is only 1%. I can only say the best words about William, you can contact him at any time and get a quick answer and advice. I have bought many EAs, but after buying a product the developer immediately disappeared and did not write back. If William advises something, it is better to listen and do what he tells you, he knows what he is talking about. Thank you for your hard work!

Bishop
31
Bishop 2025.03.05 18:25 
 

Mean Machine isn’t just a trading EA—it’s a masterclass in what truly intelligent, adaptive trading should look like. From the moment I started using this tool, I could feel the difference: an EA that thinks, analyzes, and evolves with the market in real time. The integration of cutting-edge AI isn’t a marketing gimmick here—it’s the core of every decision, working seamlessly to turn volatility into opportunity. What truly sets this product apart, though, is the developer, William. His approach isn’t just professional—it’s deeply collaborative. Every question I’ve asked, every idea I’ve shared, has been met with genuine attention and rapid implementation. He doesn’t just update the EA—he refines it obsessively, ensuring it stays ahead of market shifts while maintaining a level of transparency that builds unwavering trust. The AI-driven APM (AI Position Management) system operates with surgical precision, adjusting strategies dynamically to match market conditions. Whether facing sudden volatility or unexpected news events, the EA handles it all with the calm expertise of a seasoned trader. And the best part? You don’t need to be a tech wizard to benefit—William’s design philosophy prioritizes intuitive usability without sacrificing depth. If you’re looking for an EA that replaces empty promises with genuine innovation—a tool powered by real AI and backed by a developer who treats your success as his mission—Mean Machine is the answer. This isn’t just automation; it’s the future of trading, delivered with quiet confidence and relentless professionalism.

Vikram Phatak
176
Vikram Phatak 2025.03.04 04:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexander Dubenskiy
2334
Alexander Dubenskiy 2025.03.02 15:15 
 

Just as many reviewers in here I’ve had the chance to go through substantial amount of EAs over many many years and I’d rate this EA in my top..Few favorite EAs of all time. What does that entails exactly? This is not backtesting friendly EA, in fact I haven’t even inquired if I can or should backtest it. Due to level of integration between MM and various AI vendors to truly test this EA one need to put MM on demo or live account for some months to get enough quality data and then make a decision as to which parameter set best suited trader’s trading style. With that said if you stick with default settings and minimum deviations from these and using the same broker as Brandon (coinexx) you’ll be profitable. If memory not deceiving me I’ve setup MM (true, it went through various revisions) on November 30 and since that date I was/is profitable with a very modest MAE (maximum adverse excursion) values 5-10%. As many have mentioned this EA doesn’t trade often and within the context of work Brandon put into coding this beauty I consider it a plus not a minus. MM is very cautious pertaining to positions it opens but once position gets opened.. Yep that is exciting time heh. Ok just checked my losing trades and thankfully there are few and they are very very much controlled and of course there are less of these than profitable trades. I’m mentioning it because I have not seen behavior in MM which I’ve seen in quite a few other EAs when you can have let say 50 profitable positions and one loss wiping few months worth of profits. Now with that said this EA have a HUGE depth to it as many have mentioned so is it possible to make profitable EA into losing EA? I’d say yes, depends on how you set it up. So if someone will go experimenting it is fully expected you’ll see losing and winning parameter sets or.. You can stick with Brandon’s default sets and especially if using same broker as Brandon (coinexx) you’re in excellent spot. iMO you can purchase this EA with confidence and also I think this EA is heavily undervalued/underpriced. i think this EA worth between 3-5k closer to 5k within the context of current state of mql5 MT5 EA marketplace.

Amr Gomaa Saleh Husain
593
Amr Gomaa Saleh Husain 2025.02.17 00:15 
 

Updated 2026: Just a bad grid EA with AI hype. The dev doesn't trust his own EAs, he runs all of them on tiny $500 accounts while he sells them for $x,xxx.

William Brandon Autry
21690
Reply from developer William Brandon Autry 2026.08.15 21:03
Amr, your previous review of this EA was 5 stars. You have now changed it to 1 star more than a year later. Since your previous review, the EA has undergone a complete redevelopment of its trading engine. The current system is fundamentally different from the one you originally reviewed. Since these changes were introduced, you have not contacted us for the current documentation, requested the baseline settings, or asked for any assistance with the configuration or operation of the new system. Without any of these steps, we have no basis to establish that the current EA was configured or operated as intended. For this reason, the statements in this updated review do not provide a substantiated assessment of the EA currently available.
sepjed
76
sepjed 2025.02.07 08:08 
 

I am truly impressed with the expertise and dedication that William has put into developing this EA. His attention to detail and sense of pride in his work are evident. From setup to operation, he has been extremely attentive, providing thorough explanations and guidance even for those who are not tech-savvy. His professionalism and approach to trading are outstanding, and the operating principles of this EA are both excellent and effective. I highly recommend William and his EA to anyone looking for a trustworthy and well-developed solution.

Jan Peter Derluyn
1959
Jan Peter Derluyn 2025.01.30 16:24 
 

Very nice creation. Surprisingly cheep when looking at the possibilities and the amount of time and energy spent. Even though initially my settings were wrong and did not manage to get profitable, William gave and keeps giving nice support which made all my trades since then profitable. The same comments also go for his other AI-EA (Golden Phoenix)

taddowilliams
50
taddowilliams 2025.01.26 01:28 
 

This is a powerful EA and worth the investment. The EA generated good returns after only a month. The author is genuine and supportive of the community's success with this EA. Highly recommended.

eLkier
19
eLkier 2025.01.24 17:37 
 

I’m someone who lost a lot of money trading forex without much knowledge, but somehow I came across the EA and decided to try William’s. I’m truly impressed and amazed by his work. I love everything about this EA—the settings and the AI features are incredible. As for William, I don’t even know where to start. Words don’t do him justice. He’s genuinely a great person who really cares about his customers. As a trader, patience is key. Many people think buying an EA will make them rich overnight, but it doesn’t work that way. Success depends on the individual and how well they set up and manage their system.

Imaniel
30
Imaniel 2025.01.21 15:08 
 

Although the number of trades is not high, the AI-driven EA is refreshing and extremely accurate. It seems like it will continue to evolve, so I'm looking forward to it. Thank you.

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