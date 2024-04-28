EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge

Dear users!

- This is a Forrex trading expert advisor following the trend trading method. It has proven its effectiveness in overcoming 2 rounds of FTMO fund challenges. This is a modified and optimized version after completing the process of passing 2 rounds of FTMO challenges.

- Max drawndown auto caculate by risk initial setting.

Telegram instruction for backtest and using:

https://t.me/+0lDs0UXiJUVjM2Jl

 I. Application Highlights:

1. Safe and easy to use.

2. Martigale and grid are not applicable.

3. No DCA price.

4. Automatically calculate lot size according to asset decline risk ratio setting.

 5. Automatically analyze waves, trade with the trend.

6. Automatic trailing according to market volatility.

7. Automatically calculate Stop loss and profit points.

II. User manual and Input parameter setting

1. Instruction for Symbol trading:

This is an EA that trades with multi symbols ( Multi current pair ). Most suitable for XAUUSD, USDJPY, Index.

2. Parameter input seting:

                                                        

                                                                        Default Parameter

                                                          ******** HIGH/LOW PERIOD*********         

1. Expert_Magic:                                          1234567

2. HL_PERIOD                                                26

3. HL_SHIFT                                                    1

                                                           ********  RSI_FILTER*********  

4. RSI_PERIOD                                                 14

5. RSI_SHIFT                                                    1

                                                       ********  RSISK PROFILE*********  

SET UP INITIAL RISK ACCORDANCE WITH MAX DRAWDOWN EQUITY

6. INITIAL RISK

                                                    ********  CUSTOM_SYMBOL*********  

                                                           XAUUSD,USDJPY,BTCUSD

Enter a comma to separate symbols:


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Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a selective, fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who prioritize controlled exposure and drawdown protection over constant market activity. It trades XAUUSD, EURUSD and EURJPY on the H1 timeframe, with a maximum of one qualified trade per day, percentage-based position sizing and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry.
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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5 (2)
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Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
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