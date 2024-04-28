EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge

Dear users!

- This is a Forrex trading expert advisor following the trend trading method. It has proven its effectiveness in overcoming 2 rounds of FTMO fund challenges. This is a modified and optimized version after completing the process of passing 2 rounds of FTMO challenges.

- Max drawndown auto caculate by risk initial setting.

Telegram instruction for backtest and using:

https://t.me/+0lDs0UXiJUVjM2Jl

I. Application Highlights:

1. Safe and easy to use.

2. Martigale and grid are not applicable.

3. No DCA price.

4. Automatically calculate lot size according to asset decline risk ratio setting.

5. Automatically analyze waves, trade with the trend.

6. Automatic trailing according to market volatility.

7. Automatically calculate Stop loss and profit points.

II. User manual and Input parameter setting

1. Instruction for Symbol trading:

This is an EA that trades with multi symbols ( Multi current pair ). Most suitable for XAUUSD, USDJPY, Index.

2. Parameter input seting:

Default Parameter

******** HIGH/LOW PERIOD*********

1. Expert_Magic: 1234567

2. HL_PERIOD 26

3. HL_SHIFT 1

******** RSI_FILTER*********

4. RSI_PERIOD 14

5. RSI_SHIFT 1

******** RSISK PROFILE*********

SET UP INITIAL RISK ACCORDANCE WITH MAX DRAWDOWN EQUITY

6. INITIAL RISK

******** CUSTOM_SYMBOL*********

XAUUSD,USDJPY,BTCUSD

Enter a comma to separate symbols: