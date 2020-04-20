Stock Trader Pro MT5

4.69

Download Presets >> and Backtests >>

Live Signal #1 (Admiral Markets, Risk 2%)

>> Announcements Channel <<

Stock Trader Pro MT5 is a long-term investment Expert Advisor for the US stock market, built around a systematic “buy the dip” approach with strict risk control.

The strategy is based on a well-known market behavior: in developed equity markets, price often moves in impulsive growth phases, followed by temporary corrective pullbacks. Instead of chasing breakouts or holding positions without protection, Stock Trader Pro is designed to enter only during controlled pullbacks inside a broader bullish market structure, while every trade is protected by a predefined Stop Loss.

This approach differs fundamentally from classical Buy & Hold:

  • positions are not opened blindly and are not held indefinitely,

  • each entry is validated by technical conditions across multiple timeframes,

  • downside risk is explicitly limited at the moment of trade execution.

The Expert Advisor operates in a low-frequency, selective trading mode, prioritizing quality of setups over quantity of trades. Its primary objective is to participate in medium- to long-term upward movements of stocks while avoiding high-risk market regimes, such as strong bearish phases or panic-driven sell-offs.

Stock Trader Pro supports a wide range of US stocks, including  (Download Presets >> and Backtests >>):

AAPL, AMZN, AXP, CAT, DELL, GD, GOOGL, JNJ, JPM, KO, LMT, MA, MCD, META, MSFT, NOC, ORCL, PG, TSLA, V, WMT


S&P 500 Market Regime Filter

Stock Trader Pro introduces an advanced S&P 500 trend filter, designed to protect the system during periods of market stress and high volatility.

  • The filter automatically blocks trading during market crashes and turbulent conditions

  • Helps avoid trading during large-scale sell-offs and panic-driven moves (e.g. COVID crash, macro-economic shocks)

  • Improves capital protection and reduces prolonged stagnation phases

How to configure the S&P 500 filter (symbol selection in Market Watch) here >>

Designed for Long-Term Investments

Stock Trader Pro is designed as a long-term investment Expert Advisor focused on systematic profit accumulation through controlled risk exposure.The strategy operates in a low-frequency, position-based mode, prioritizing trade quality and capital preservation over aggressive short-term trading.

The Expert Advisor can be used on both netting and hedging account types and is compatible with leveraged as well as non-leveraged (cash) accounts, depending on broker specifications.

The system does not rely on high leverage and is intended for trading real stocks or stock CFDs, subject to instrument availability and contract conditions provided by the broker.

Minimum recommended account balance: from $1,000. The required deposit may vary depending on traded symbols, broker conditions, and minimum trade size.

Key Features & Advantages

  • Exclusively Long Positions:
    Stock Trader Pro opens only long positions, operating under the assumption of a long-term upward bias historically observed in the US equity market, as reflected by major broad-market indices such as the S&P 500.

  • Technical Analysis:
    The strategy employs several technical indicators—including Moving Average, ATR, Stochastic, and RSI—to generate trading signals. Each trade is equipped with built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, reflecting a conservative approach with a limited number of trades.

  • Customizable & Versatile:
    All input parameters are available for adjustment, allowing you to fine-tune the system or create your own presets. This design also permits adaptation to other stocks or markets if desired.

  • Risk Management:
    Stock Trader Pro is built with risk management in mind and avoids methods such as Martingale or Grid strategies. Its conservative approach, with a low number of trades, is intended to help reduce drawdowns.

Reviews 13
Joao Jara Carvalho
1698
Joao Jara Carvalho 2025.12.12 09:34 
 

I’ve been using the Stock Trader Pro EA for some time now and I can honestly say that it stands out from many other EAs I’ve tested. What I like most is that this EA is built on a real and logical trading strategy, not on over-optimized or unrealistic concepts. The entries and exits make sense, risk is managed properly, and the behavior of the EA is consistent with what you would expect from a solid stock-based strategy. The EA does exactly what it promises: it trades with discipline, follows its rules, and generates returns in a realistic and sustainable way. There are no “magic” trades, just a well-designed system that focuses on probabilities and long-term performance. Another strong point is reliability. The EA runs smoothly, handles different market conditions well, and does not require constant manual intervention. This gives confidence, especially for someone who values consistency over short-term hype. Overall, I genuinely like this EA. It’s clear that it was developed by someone who understands the market and trading logic. For anyone looking for a serious stock trading EA with a real strategy and proven return potential, Stock Trader Pro is definitely worth considering.

d1masr
69
d1masr 2025.10.04 19:01 
 

I'm new to trading, and Stock Trader Pro is one of the few products I've tried that actually works and shows stable performance at the distance. It's not for those looking for a quick money, but for those who want a serious and professional approach to investing. If you're looking for something reliable - I would definitely recommend this trading bot. Good Job, Ivan!

Laurence Walter Holder
435
Laurence Walter Holder 2022.06.30 17:04 
 

Great product and great support

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NN
1184
NN 2026.02.20 20:49 
 

This EA isn’t profitable. I understand that it only executes BUY trades and that its performance depends on market conditions. Other EAs are programmed more effectively and therefore deliver better results. If the developer updates this EA and improves its performance, I may reconsider my rating.

Ivan Pochta
13157
Reply from developer Ivan Pochta 2026.02.20 21:19
Thank you for your comment. The stock market moves in waves. It is a relatively slow, cyclical market — not a place where 100% monthly returns are a realistic or healthy expectation. This EA is built as an investment strategy, not a scalper. For the past six months, the S&P 500 — the primary benchmark of the U.S. stock market — has effectively been moving in a range, with increased turbulence and capital rotation. Large tech giants that previously drove growth are currently under pressure. You started using the EA during a period when the index was near historical highs and the market structure was shifting. The important question is: Is the EA losing money? Is it blowing the account? No. It remains profitable — modestly, but stable — thanks to sector diversification. While some high-growth stocks are declining, capital is rotating into more traditional sectors. That diversification is exactly what the system is designed for. This strategy is long-only by design. If the market corrects and the system does not collapse, that is not a weakness — it is proof of structural robustness. It simply means that during the next upward cycle, performance will accelerate. I am not planning to change the core logic. A major update was recently released, and the system has demonstrated profitability year after year — in many cases outperforming long-term benchmarks such as Berkshire Hathaway’s annual returns. This is a disciplined investment approach. It is not meant to produce daily profits, but to compound capital over time. I respect your opinion, but the system is functioning exactly as designed.
Joao Jara Carvalho
1698
Joao Jara Carvalho 2025.12.12 09:34 
 

I’ve been using the Stock Trader Pro EA for some time now and I can honestly say that it stands out from many other EAs I’ve tested. What I like most is that this EA is built on a real and logical trading strategy, not on over-optimized or unrealistic concepts. The entries and exits make sense, risk is managed properly, and the behavior of the EA is consistent with what you would expect from a solid stock-based strategy. The EA does exactly what it promises: it trades with discipline, follows its rules, and generates returns in a realistic and sustainable way. There are no “magic” trades, just a well-designed system that focuses on probabilities and long-term performance. Another strong point is reliability. The EA runs smoothly, handles different market conditions well, and does not require constant manual intervention. This gives confidence, especially for someone who values consistency over short-term hype. Overall, I genuinely like this EA. It’s clear that it was developed by someone who understands the market and trading logic. For anyone looking for a serious stock trading EA with a real strategy and proven return potential, Stock Trader Pro is definitely worth considering.

Ivan Pochta
13157
Reply from developer Ivan Pochta 2025.12.12 09:51
Thank you for the detailed and thoughtful feedback 🙂 I’m glad you understand the core idea behind the EA. Stock Trader Pro doesn’t promise “space-level” profits in the strategy tester followed by real-life disappointment. The system simply does its job honestly and consistently.
d1masr
69
d1masr 2025.10.04 19:01 
 

I'm new to trading, and Stock Trader Pro is one of the few products I've tried that actually works and shows stable performance at the distance. It's not for those looking for a quick money, but for those who want a serious and professional approach to investing. If you're looking for something reliable - I would definitely recommend this trading bot. Good Job, Ivan!

Laurence Walter Holder
435
Laurence Walter Holder 2022.06.30 17:04 
 

Great product and great support

Victor Minaev
2819
Victor Minaev 2021.11.16 20:53 
 

Отличный продукт, полностью готовый к работе! Спасибо автору за поддержку и готовые качественные сет файлы.

gammag
1927
gammag 2021.08.28 14:14 
 

This is the best EA on the MQL5 market for stock trading. Author provides support and customized settings on request.

Dmitrii Kozachenko
2467
Dmitrii Kozachenko 2021.08.14 14:41 
 

This is a professional-grade EA for stock trading that performs well on both Spot and CFD markets. It is versatile enough to be used with the "out-of-the-box" recommended settings or customized via optimization for your specific broker's conditions.

5-Year Update: After five years of testing across both demo and live accounts, this EA has proven its value. It has delivered positive annual results consistently over the long term. The author is highly professional, responsive, and provides excellent support for technical inquiries.

Recommendation: Highly recommended for patient traders. Ensure you pair this with a reliable, high-liquidity broker to manage consistent withdrawals effectively.

pavlovstrukov
329
pavlovstrukov 2021.07.23 18:20 
 

Good and friendly contact with Ivan and Stock Trader Pro is a good profitable strategy! Thanks

Roberto Alencar
1380
Roberto Alencar 2021.02.14 02:25 
 

Sistema confiavel e bem feito, meus trades são semelhantes aos sinais

Xi Ning Zhou
872
Xi Ning Zhou 2021.02.14 01:29 
 

I believe it is a long term profitable EA no doubt, with one setting, it can work with many symbols with great results.

melnickel
140
melnickel 2021.02.05 15:00 
 

i have been using this ea for last 3 months with success . its one of the few that has worked and i have confidence in ! there is enough adjustment in the ea to suit your trading style with stop loss settings and take profit settings . overall well done. in that time i have taken profit of about 6500 . which has well paid for the ea. WELL DONE IVAN !

Islask
972
Islask 2020.12.03 09:43 
 

I have been using this EA for 3 months and the results have been good, it had a dip in late October when the market went down fast (hard to do anything about for a stock ea) but otherwise it has generated profits in a safe and controlled way. It is still too early to say how it will handle a bigger and longer drawdown in the stock market but hopefully it will manage it safely. Ivan is always fast to reply and helpful with questions. I can highly recommend!

2025-02-12:

Update after using it for over 4 years.

This is the only EA that works year after year, i've been profitable every single year while other EAs usually stops working after a few months (or doesn't work even from the start).

I've been doing trading with EAs for over 15 years so i've done and tried it all, this is simply the best EA out there. It can be configured and optimized down to the smallest detail, but it will be profitable right away with Ivans presets, they still work fine after 4.5 years, i don't think any other EA can match that.

If you want to make money, buy this EA, don't waste money and time on other EAs, they promise a fortune but will only drain your account.

Ivan Pochta
13157
Reply from developer Ivan Pochta 2025.02.12 15:36
Thank you so much for your review and experience! I sure, Stock Trader Pro will work for a lot of years!
Georgios B.
563
Georgios B. 2020.08.29 02:12 
 

This EA from Ivan is great and one of the most unique in mql5 market! I used it in live and does great. If you are about setting this live, you should carefully backtest it in MT4 mode first, cause for some reason MT5 gives different results while it actually trades live or demo exactly and right like in MT4. To find the most suitable broker that support stocks and for your balance and risks you should research carefully. Also ask the author for this, who is always helpful. Finally, bear in mind that you should manually stop the EA before serious event like US election, and major crisis like the covid-19 crash that happened in spring 2020. Although EA backtests showed that passed successfully such periods, in future you may be in a bad long position that such a gap can destroy your account.

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