Stock Trader Pro MT5
- Experts
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Ivan Pochta=======================================================================================
⭐️ Market Gold Award for Achievement in EA Creation!
⭐️ 9+ years experience at MQL5.Market
⭐️ 1000+ satisfied customers
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 20 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Download Presets >> and Backtests >>
Live Signal #1 (Admiral Markets, Risk 2%)
Stock Trader Pro MT5 is a long-term investment Expert Advisor for the US stock market, built around a systematic “buy the dip” approach with strict risk control.
The strategy is based on a well-known market behavior: in developed equity markets, price often moves in impulsive growth phases, followed by temporary corrective pullbacks. Instead of chasing breakouts or holding positions without protection, Stock Trader Pro is designed to enter only during controlled pullbacks inside a broader bullish market structure, while every trade is protected by a predefined Stop Loss.
This approach differs fundamentally from classical Buy & Hold:
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positions are not opened blindly and are not held indefinitely,
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each entry is validated by technical conditions across multiple timeframes,
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downside risk is explicitly limited at the moment of trade execution.
The Expert Advisor operates in a low-frequency, selective trading mode, prioritizing quality of setups over quantity of trades. Its primary objective is to participate in medium- to long-term upward movements of stocks while avoiding high-risk market regimes, such as strong bearish phases or panic-driven sell-offs.
Stock Trader Pro supports a wide range of US stocks, including (Download Presets >> and Backtests >>):
AAPL, AMZN, AXP, CAT, DELL, GD, GOOGL, JNJ, JPM, KO, LMT, MA, MCD, META, MSFT, NOC, ORCL, PG, TSLA, V, WMT
S&P 500 Market Regime Filter
Stock Trader Pro introduces an advanced S&P 500 trend filter, designed to protect the system during periods of market stress and high volatility.
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The filter automatically blocks trading during market crashes and turbulent conditions
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Helps avoid trading during large-scale sell-offs and panic-driven moves (e.g. COVID crash, macro-economic shocks)
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Improves capital protection and reduces prolonged stagnation phases
How to configure the S&P 500 filter (symbol selection in Market Watch) here >>
Designed for Long-Term Investments
Stock Trader Pro is designed as a long-term investment Expert Advisor focused on systematic profit accumulation through controlled risk exposure.The strategy operates in a low-frequency, position-based mode, prioritizing trade quality and capital preservation over aggressive short-term trading.
The Expert Advisor can be used on both netting and hedging account types and is compatible with leveraged as well as non-leveraged (cash) accounts, depending on broker specifications.
The system does not rely on high leverage and is intended for trading real stocks or stock CFDs, subject to instrument availability and contract conditions provided by the broker.
Minimum recommended account balance: from $1,000. The required deposit may vary depending on traded symbols, broker conditions, and minimum trade size.
Key Features & Advantages
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Exclusively Long Positions:
Stock Trader Pro opens only long positions, operating under the assumption of a long-term upward bias historically observed in the US equity market, as reflected by major broad-market indices such as the S&P 500.
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Technical Analysis:
The strategy employs several technical indicators—including Moving Average, ATR, Stochastic, and RSI—to generate trading signals. Each trade is equipped with built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, reflecting a conservative approach with a limited number of trades.
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Customizable & Versatile:
All input parameters are available for adjustment, allowing you to fine-tune the system or create your own presets. This design also permits adaptation to other stocks or markets if desired.
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Risk Management:
Stock Trader Pro is built with risk management in mind and avoids methods such as Martingale or Grid strategies. Its conservative approach, with a low number of trades, is intended to help reduce drawdowns.
I’ve been using the Stock Trader Pro EA for some time now and I can honestly say that it stands out from many other EAs I’ve tested. What I like most is that this EA is built on a real and logical trading strategy, not on over-optimized or unrealistic concepts. The entries and exits make sense, risk is managed properly, and the behavior of the EA is consistent with what you would expect from a solid stock-based strategy. The EA does exactly what it promises: it trades with discipline, follows its rules, and generates returns in a realistic and sustainable way. There are no “magic” trades, just a well-designed system that focuses on probabilities and long-term performance. Another strong point is reliability. The EA runs smoothly, handles different market conditions well, and does not require constant manual intervention. This gives confidence, especially for someone who values consistency over short-term hype. Overall, I genuinely like this EA. It’s clear that it was developed by someone who understands the market and trading logic. For anyone looking for a serious stock trading EA with a real strategy and proven return potential, Stock Trader Pro is definitely worth considering.