Stock Trader Pro MT5 is a long-term investment Expert Advisor for the US stock market, built around a systematic “buy the dip” approach with strict risk control.

The strategy is based on a well-known market behavior: in developed equity markets, price often moves in impulsive growth phases, followed by temporary corrective pullbacks. Instead of chasing breakouts or holding positions without protection, Stock Trader Pro is designed to enter only during controlled pullbacks inside a broader bullish market structure, while every trade is protected by a predefined Stop Loss.

This approach differs fundamentally from classical Buy & Hold:

positions are not opened blindly and are not held indefinitely,

each entry is validated by technical conditions across multiple timeframes,

downside risk is explicitly limited at the moment of trade execution.

The Expert Advisor operates in a low-frequency, selective trading mode, prioritizing quality of setups over quantity of trades. Its primary objective is to participate in medium- to long-term upward movements of stocks while avoiding high-risk market regimes, such as strong bearish phases or panic-driven sell-offs.

Stock Trader Pro supports a wide range of US stocks, including (Download Presets >> and Backtests >>):

AAPL, AMZN, AXP, CAT, DELL, GD, GOOGL, JNJ, JPM, KO, LMT, MA, MCD, META, MSFT, NOC, ORCL, PG, TSLA, V, WMT



S&P 500 Market Regime Filter



Stock Trader Pro introduces an advanced S&P 500 trend filter, designed to protect the system during periods of market stress and high volatility.

The filter automatically blocks trading during market crashes and turbulent conditions

Helps avoid trading during large-scale sell-offs and panic-driven moves (e.g. COVID crash, macro-economic shocks)

Improves capital protection and reduces prolonged stagnation phases

How to configure the S&P 500 filter (symbol selection in Market Watch) here >> Designed for Long-Term Investments



Stock Trader Pro is designed as a long-term investment Expert Advisor focused on systematic profit accumulation through controlled risk exposure.The strategy operates in a low-frequency, position-based mode, prioritizing trade quality and capital preservation over aggressive short-term trading.

The Expert Advisor can be used on both netting and hedging account types and is compatible with leveraged as well as non-leveraged (cash) accounts, depending on broker specifications.

The system does not rely on high leverage and is intended for trading real stocks or stock CFDs, subject to instrument availability and contract conditions provided by the broker.

Minimum recommended account balance: from $1,000. The required deposit may vary depending on traded symbols, broker conditions, and minimum trade size.

Key Features & Advantages

