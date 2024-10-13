Gold Trend Scalping MT5

Gold Trend Scalping is the first EA I designed specifically for gold.

The EA uses a following trend trading strategy based on larger time frames.

It employs a super trend to detect the main trend of the larger time frame and then opens trades on smaller time frames.

The EA always uses a fixed stop loss for each trade, set at 100 pips.

It also incorporates a trailing stop to secure profits.

The EA does NOT use risky strategies such as martingale or grid.

It aims to continue the success of predecessors like US30 Scalper, Quantum Algo, and Diamond Titan, always prioritizing safety and long-term targets.