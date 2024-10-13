Gold Trend Scalping MT5

Welcome to Gold Trend Scalping

LAUNCH PROMO: 

  • The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases (9/10)
  • Final price: $1999.99

Details about params

Gold Trend Scalping is the first EA I designed specifically for gold. 

The EA uses a following trend trading strategy based on larger time frames. 

It employs a super trend to detect the main trend of the larger time frame and then opens trades on smaller time frames. 

The EA always uses a fixed stop loss for each trade, set at 100 pips. 

It also incorporates a trailing stop to secure profits. 

The EA does NOT use risky strategies such as martingale or grid. 

It aims to continue the success of predecessors like US30 Scalper, Quantum Algo, and Diamond Titan, always prioritizing safety and long-term targets.


Note

The EA does not use ChatGPT, nor does it employ AI or any other fictional elements that many authors intentionally include in their descriptions. Be cautious; don’t fall into that trap. 

The EA also never generates profits in a straight line or wins 100% of the time. There is no system in the world that can do that; all claims of such nature have been manipulated. 

I am always a developer who trades with real accounts and real systems, so experiencing losses during certain periods is normal. I do not attempt to deceive my customers. If you want to assess the quality of the EA, please wait at least 3-6 months to see its performance.


Setup:

- Currency Pair: XAU 

- Timeframe: M15 or M12

- Minimum Deposit: Any (depending on your broker’s requirements) 

- Account Type: Any; Live signal is using Standard Account, spread = 5-15 (2 digits)


Characteristics:

- Trades on XAU. 

- Does not use Grid, Hedge, or multiple open trades. 

- Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss. 

- Built-in automatic lot sizing function. 

- Very easy to install; no need to change settings; default settings are suitable for most brokers. 

- Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (highly recommended).


Risk Warning:

- Be aware of the risks involved before purchasing the EA. 

- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also incur losses). 

- Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.


Reviews
acen60
21
acen60 2025.06.30 09:53 
 

THIS IS WHAT I WAS LOOKING FOR. PERFECT EA. PERFECT FOR PROP FIRM. SELLER GIVES ME RIGHT INSTRUCTIONS TO WORK WITH IT. THANK SDO MUCH

Michail Pavlakis
434
Michail Pavlakis 2025.03.06 02:09 
 

Robust EA. Good results until now

hassanbenmat
40
hassanbenmat 2025.02.22 01:22 
 

I'm pleased to say that your EA is performing very well. It's very rare to find an EA that is accurate and yet safe. I can go to bed and sleep soundly knowing that this EA will not burn my account down. Great Job.

994kk
75
994kk 2025.10.08 18:25 
 

BEWARE - CONSISTENTLY UNPROFITABLE EA That's pretty much all you need to know. If you're into the details, keep reading. I've been using this bot for 3 months now. Here is a list of all the trades it made. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ew8GrIqs008BEluVZDdhgrKsyWwsgX46/view?usp=sharing - part 1 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TN3FlyLMnhH5DTO70vhPE_1bfIsRFhsj/view?usp=sharing - part 2 That's the full trading history since I started using it. At first glance it looks like it's profitable cause there are a lot of winning trades and not so many losing ones. When you calcuate though, it's actually around break even. While it probably won't blow your account, this EA is unlikely to make you any money either. Losing trades are 6-7-8 times bigger than winning ones so one loss wipes the profit and you're back at square one. Meanwhile gold's been making ATHs. I don't expect this EA to pay for itself ever. I think it's not worth its price at all. It's a waste of time and money. You're better off just buying physical gold. Just FYI, cause it's not mentioned in the description, this is a breakout strategy. I will also use this opportunity to leave a review for 2 other EAs I bought from this vendor, for which I can't leave a review on their respective pages. One of the EAs he just discontinued when I left a 1 star review for lol and the other one he just sent me the file in the chat so thechnically there's no record of me buying it. First one is US30 scalper. I bought it for $1330. It was advertised as an 85-90% winrate strategy. Here's the list of trades for that one: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1j90DX82cT4lFo0o8P3-z87Emxe9PRn-U/view?usp=drive_link I don't know if that's even 50% winrate. It was a breakout strategy on US30 obviously. If I could, I would give it 0 stars. Nuff said. I also bought TrendX gold scalper. Another breakout strategy that is about 20-30% correlated with Gold Trend Scalping. Here's what this one did: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1elIikdNiYoPLcBmLEa8JEnJuF-MrPmPA/view?usp=sharing It was the worst. All 3 bots I ran on barebone stock settings. No sets, no messing with any of it. Just buy it and slam it in. In backtesting they were doing all doing great averaging 30-50% year. I can have that. But consistently losing over 2-3 months, nah man. This I refuse to have. It's going to be close to impossible to convince me to continue running these EAs unless you want to give me your capital to fund them. I will continue running GoldTrend and US30 in demo. TrendX I can't even run in demo for whatever reason. Overall if this guy sells profitable EAs, they're none of these three. At this point if I see someone selling "bundles" or promo offers I'm thinking this guy is a marketer and not a real algo trader. That's my 2 cents. Hope it's helpful. Keep your money or invest it into other EAs. I don't know who's left positive reviews for this one. Maybe it was profitable in the past but right now it's far from it.

EDIT IN RESPONSE TO THE VENDOR:

Brother, are we running the same EA? And do you realize you're telling me I should trust what you say the EA does over what's actually happening in my account? The screenshots I posted ARE the actual performance of the EA. They are from a live account I've been running for the past 3 months. What backtests are you talking about? How is this EA making money for you? How is it up 10% in September? Check my screenshots above. There's no 10% profit there. What settings are you using? We're using the same broker AFAIK which is IC trading. So how is it possible that there is such a tremendous difference? There's something severely wrong here. Either the default settings are crap or the results you're posting are faux. I see no other way. The screenshots you post have no correlation with my results. You're showing trades of different sizes, multiple trades at the same time. None of this happens on my account. Either you're using the EA with several different settings at the same or you're making things up. Which one is it? Please let me know what your settings are. I'm open to being uneducated and having used your otherwise profitable EA in an unprofitable manner simply because of setup. I'm looking forward to your response. I really WANT this EA to be profitable. Don't get me wrong.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
12593
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2025.10.22 01:57
Thank you for taking the time to write such a detailed review. However, I would like to clarify that your statement saying the EA is unprofitable is not accurate. I have a live signal that clearly proves the EA’s consistent profitability: August: +3.8% September: +10.81% October (so far): -1.7% Summary: Total 2024: +26% Current 2025 performance: +19% These are real, transparent, live results, not just backtests. This EA has been running for over a year, not just 3 months.
It does not use martingale, grid, or any high-risk strategy, and it has never blown an account.
The goal of this EA is to deliver steady, safe, and sustainable profits, which it continues to do. I respect your personal experience, but please don’t misrepresent the actual performance.
Each trader may have different setups, brokers, or expectations — and that’s perfectly fine. Once again, thank you for your feedback.
I wish you profitable trading and all the best in your journey. 2025/10/22
-------------
Replied - 1
You’re welcome to request a **remote check** of the **real account** anytime — I’m fully transparent with all my trades. But unless you have **proof** that the live signal isn’t using the correct EA, **don’t spread false accusations**. Stop trying to **bring others down** the way you’re doing right now.
acen60
21
acen60 2025.06.30 09:53 
 

THIS IS WHAT I WAS LOOKING FOR. PERFECT EA. PERFECT FOR PROP FIRM. SELLER GIVES ME RIGHT INSTRUCTIONS TO WORK WITH IT. THANK SDO MUCH

Michail Pavlakis
434
Michail Pavlakis 2025.03.06 02:09 
 

Robust EA. Good results until now

salman abuzamzam
23
salman abuzamzam 2025.03.04 07:20 
 

After using it on a real account, the loss-to-profit margin is extremely high—one loss wipes out the profit from ten trades. I’ve decided to cancel it despite having purchased it. Don’t waste your money on this.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
12593
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2025.03.04 07:30
Hello, May I ask how long you have been using the EA? My live signal has been running for over 6 months with a 50% profit. There have been losing trades in the past, not none at all. However, the EA is generating a lot of profit for customers. Please use it and leave an honest review. If you don’t know how to use it, feel free to message me for guidance, as I have never received any messages from you. But if you are a competitor, please stop this immediately.
hassanbenmat
40
hassanbenmat 2025.02.22 01:22 
 

I'm pleased to say that your EA is performing very well. It's very rare to find an EA that is accurate and yet safe. I can go to bed and sleep soundly knowing that this EA will not burn my account down. Great Job.

vcolon23
40
vcolon23 2025.02.12 17:08 
 

I want to thank Lo for an excellent product. Thanks to the Gold Trend, I have made a 10% profit in my account in just 2 weeks, something I thought was impossible. Follow the instructions, and it will work wonderfully for you. I highly recommend it.

Lee Wai Chong
2399
Lee Wai Chong 2025.01.09 13:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko
437
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko 2024.12.04 15:09 
 

Lo Thi Mai Loan is an exceptional developer. This user-friendly product and outstanding customer service make the services highly recommended for anyone wanting to improve their trading success! The EA is in operation for over 3 weeks on live account. The performance is very good and similar to the live signal.

Nice Trader
2743
Aller Uja 2024.11.21 13:43 
 

I’ve been testing this on a demo account for a short time, and now I’ve added it to a real-money account with lower risk. The developer is trustworthy, very helpful, and keeps their promises. I also own some of their other EAs. While the end of 2024 hasn’t been the most EA-friendly market, I definitely have faith in this developer’s EAs—they seem to be sustainable for the long term.

stewartfoo1975
117
stewartfoo1975 2024.11.19 10:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lo Thi Mai Loan
12593
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2024.11.19 11:24
Thank you for your review. I always strive to deliver the best products to my customers.
Joshua Cohen
414
Joshua Cohen 2024.11.14 04:53 
 

Once again, Lo Thi Mai Loan has put together, created, tested, a truly amazing and reliable EA! Very few developers care so much about their customers and EA's as Los does. Can not recommend it enough!

Lo Thi Mai Loan
12593
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2024.11.14 11:25
Thank you very much for being the first to review my first gold product. I will continue to bring quality products to my customers.
