Gold Trend Scalping MT5
- Experts
- Lo Thi Mai Loan
- Version: 5.3
- Updated: 6 July 2025
- Activations: 10
Welcome to Gold Trend Scalping
LAUNCH PROMO:
- The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases (9/10)
- Final price: $1999.99
Gold Trend Scalping is the first EA I designed specifically for gold.
The EA uses a following trend trading strategy based on larger time frames.
It employs a super trend to detect the main trend of the larger time frame and then opens trades on smaller time frames.
The EA always uses a fixed stop loss for each trade, set at 100 pips.
It also incorporates a trailing stop to secure profits.
The EA does NOT use risky strategies such as martingale or grid.
It aims to continue the success of predecessors like US30 Scalper, Quantum Algo, and Diamond Titan, always prioritizing safety and long-term targets.
Note
The EA does not use ChatGPT, nor does it employ AI or any other fictional elements that many authors intentionally include in their descriptions. Be cautious; don’t fall into that trap.
The EA also never generates profits in a straight line or wins 100% of the time. There is no system in the world that can do that; all claims of such nature have been manipulated.
I am always a developer who trades with real accounts and real systems, so experiencing losses during certain periods is normal. I do not attempt to deceive my customers. If you want to assess the quality of the EA, please wait at least 3-6 months to see its performance.
Setup:
- Currency Pair: XAU
- Timeframe: M15 or M12
- Minimum Deposit: Any (depending on your broker’s requirements)
- Account Type: Any; Live signal is using Standard Account, spread = 5-15 (2 digits)
Characteristics:
- Trades on XAU.
- Does not use Grid, Hedge, or multiple open trades.
- Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss.
- Built-in automatic lot sizing function.
- Very easy to install; no need to change settings; default settings are suitable for most brokers.
- Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (highly recommended).
Risk Warning:
- Be aware of the risks involved before purchasing the EA.
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also incur losses).
- Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.
THIS IS WHAT I WAS LOOKING FOR. PERFECT EA. PERFECT FOR PROP FIRM. SELLER GIVES ME RIGHT INSTRUCTIONS TO WORK WITH IT. THANK SDO MUCH