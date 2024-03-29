Uranus STO

Uranus STO expert is developed on the basis of a deep mathematical analysis, using the popular indicators: Stochastic, WPR, ATR, RSI. The Expert is optimized for EURUSD trading. The expert analyzes past periods, comparing them to the current period. According to the degree of probability and market behavior, the expert places orders at levels calculated for the best result. The strategy also features a permeability tool: Impact Bar. It works as a probability filter. The range of the Band is from 1 to 3%, with the higher the percentage, the greater the signal filtering. Due to the differences between different brokers, it is a good idea to optimize the results according to your broker by setting filter values from 1 to 3 %. This results in fewer trades, but more likely to be profitable. Each position is secured with Stop Loss and Take Profit. It is recommended do not use the trail stop.I recommend using no more than 5 open positions . Uranus STO does not use neural networks, artificial intelligence, martingales, or grids.

Friday Filer and Christmas Filter it's good for them to be TRUE.

I recommend using no more than 5 open positions.

When Risk Management is turned off, the expert works with a fixed lot, and when it is turned on, it automatically calculates the value of the lot and the corresponding risk.

  • I do not recommend a risk greater than 20%.
  • Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended.
  • Pair EURUSD
  • Time period: M30

Result here is no guarantee for the future.

Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com.


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Abandon Dangerous Grid Algorithms. Transition to Logic-Driven Gold Trading. XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 is a strict anti-grid, anti-martingale trading engine. It is engineered specifically for traders who demand 100% transparent logic, asymmetric risk-to-reward profiles, and evaluation-ready capital protection. PATH A: PLUG & PLAY (For Hands-Off Traders & Busy Professionals) Don't want to spend hours running backtests and optimizing settings? You don't have to. We do the heavy lifting for you. Be
EA Legendary Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (5)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
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