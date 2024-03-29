Uranus STO expert is developed on the basis of a deep mathematical analysis, using the popular indicators: Stochastic, WPR, ATR, RSI. The Expert is optimized for EURUSD trading. The expert analyzes past periods, comparing them to the current period. According to the degree of probability and market behavior, the expert places orders at levels calculated for the best result. The strategy also features a permeability tool: Impact Bar. It works as a probability filter. The range of the Band is from 1 to 3%, with the higher the percentage, the greater the signal filtering. Due to the differences between different brokers, it is a good idea to optimize the results according to your broker by setting filter values from 1 to 3 %. This results in fewer trades, but more likely to be profitable. Each position is secured with Stop Loss and Take Profit. It is recommended do not use the trail stop.I recommend using no more than 5 open positions . Uranus STO does not use neural networks, artificial intelligence, martingales, or grids.

Friday Filer and Christmas Filter it's good for them to be TRUE.

I recommend using no more than 5 open positions.

When Risk Management is turned off, the expert works with a fixed lot, and when it is turned on, it automatically calculates the value of the lot and the corresponding risk.

I do not recommend a risk greater than 20%.

Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended.

Pair EURUSD



Time period: M30