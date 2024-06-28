Ultimate Bot
- Experts
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Mr James Daniel CoeForex developer, passionate about empowering individuals and helping people achieve financial freedom. I trade with my own bots.
- Version: 1.43
- Updated: 25 May 2025
- Activations: 10
Old version of the Ultimate Bot.
Please see the new version, Ultimate Bot 2.
Thank you for looking!
Also feel free to use my FREE EAs:
CAD Sniper Alpha
Smart US500
as well as have a look at my mid-priced EAs:
Prosperity
Gold Expansion
Past performance cannot be guaranteed in future. Trading CFDs is high risk when using leverage, do not trade with money you can't afford to lose.
I've backtested and demo'ed many many EAs on the market, the Ultimate Bot backtest results are impressive and I like the idea of an all-in-one EA. Excellent support also!