Ultimate Bot

4.33

Old version of the Ultimate Bot.

Please see the new version, Ultimate Bot 2.

Thank you for looking!

Also feel free to use my FREE EAs:

CAD Sniper Alpha

Smart US500

as well as have a look at my mid-priced EAs:

Prosperity

Gold Expansion


Past performance cannot be guaranteed in future. Trading CFDs is high risk when using leverage, do not trade with money you can't afford to lose.

Reviews 24
Wingman0212
57
Wingman0212 2024.08.25 23:50 
 

I've backtested and demo'ed many many EAs on the market, the Ultimate Bot backtest results are impressive and I like the idea of an all-in-one EA. Excellent support also!

Daniel Morales
34
Daniel Morales 2024.08.17 19:20 
 

Very simple to use, excellent backtesting results... You can adjust strategies depending on market conditions for any particular pair but also do multiple strategies at once to diversify. Amazing!

KDest
728
KDest 2024.07.29 15:23 
 

EA's performance is excellent and stable. The author responded quickly.

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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Amr Gomaa Saleh Husain
593
Amr Gomaa Saleh Husain 2025.06.07 21:01 
 

His signal results from this EA say it all. I tested it on a live account and experienced significant losses. Hoping for better, I tried it again on a demo account—only to get the same disappointing outcome. There’s no original strategy here, just a copy of many other EAs on the market, most of which have already failed. I do not recommend this EA.

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2025.06.07 22:22
The EA has had bad results since launch. Instead of deleting signals and accounts to pretend otherwise, I continued to release new strategies and offer support. I also trade my own money using the same strats. I can't do any more than that. Sorry for your results
Wingman0212
57
Wingman0212 2024.08.25 23:50 
 

I've backtested and demo'ed many many EAs on the market, the Ultimate Bot backtest results are impressive and I like the idea of an all-in-one EA. Excellent support also!

Daniel Morales
34
Daniel Morales 2024.08.17 19:20 
 

Very simple to use, excellent backtesting results... You can adjust strategies depending on market conditions for any particular pair but also do multiple strategies at once to diversify. Amazing!

scoee
59
scoee 2024.07.30 08:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

KDest
728
KDest 2024.07.29 15:23 
 

EA's performance is excellent and stable. The author responded quickly.

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.29 16:06
Ty!
hinodeman
373
hinodeman 2024.07.26 06:42 
 

This is a very clever and functional EA. I use 5 of the 6 strategies in Ultimate because they overlap with other EAs I use. If you have a Yen account, you will need to set the currency conversion in pounds, so please be careful when using it.

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.26 20:19
Thank you!
Chi Kan Gary Chow
489
Chi Kan Gary Chow 2024.07.23 15:53 
 

I bought this ea because I like the idea of all in one, hope this is profitable and I m looking forward to the update version, James will give us more profitable Ea combine into the Ea , thanks

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.23 16:33
Thank you very much!
Bryan Arias
23
Bryan Arias 2024.07.22 05:48 
 

Hola, he comprado el Robot Ultimate, tiene buena pinta, a manera personal les recomiendo iniciar con un lotaje fijo mínimo en cuenta real, y pueden abrir una cuenta demo donde pueden poner a operar el bot como lo recomienda Mr James máximo a un riesgo 4. Por el momento muy contento con al atención y el servicio en general.

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.23 16:33
Thank you very much Bryan 👍
STOFX
360
STOFX 2024.07.18 05:52 
 

one of my favorite EA's so far , exceptional product and support.

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.23 16:32
Thanks STOFX!
Loskiveli O
896
Loskiveli O 2024.07.14 20:46 
 

Promising EA with multiple strategies. The author is supportive and plans to add more strategies in the future. I am currently testing on a small account.

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.23 16:32
Thank you!
Ewan Smith
103
Ewan Smith 2024.07.10 10:46 
 

A unique EA in that you receive multiple strategies in one along with the promise of future additions. The EA takes successful strategies already in the market and removes the risky martingale aspects of them to make them intelligent and safe strategies. Good profits so far, will update review in the future!

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.10 12:22
Thanks Ewan!
Rakesh Kumar
2310
Rakesh Kumar 2024.07.10 08:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.10 12:21
Thank you Rakesh 👌
Tomd91
48
Tomd91 2024.07.09 22:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.09 22:29
Nice one, thanks!
Robson Mangelschots
88
Robson Mangelschots 2024.07.06 15:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.08 15:24
Thank you Robson :)
EDDYCRONE
51
EDDYCRONE 2024.07.06 04:11 
 

This is my second purchased EA. If the Ultimate Bot lives up to even 50% of what it claims to be able to do....it's still a formidable gain over time. I'll update this review after some real live performance. Update: loss on AudCad on selloff July 16th to 25th. Let's see the recovery.

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.08 15:24
Thanks Eddy!
Yansong Sui
1023
Yansong Sui 2024.07.05 18:45 
 

After a few days of real trading , I found that for some strategies （maybe QUANTUM KING）, backtesting doesn't meat the real results very much .

And now , even the strategies of the EA are changed .

Those people who rate 5 stars got discount on the EA , but I didn't . So I can tell the truth with my real trading .

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.30 14:15
This guy wrote a 1 star review after two days, then changed it to 2.5(?). He asked for a discount but couldn't accept payment method, now claims this means you can trust him more? Think he's got a screw loose.
PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN
2285
PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN 2024.07.03 03:53 
 

.

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.05 19:49
Cheers Pui 👍
Clement Cheng
50
Clement Cheng 2024.07.01 01:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.05 19:48
Thank you Clem :)
MellyFundsOfficial
43
MellyFundsOfficial 2024.06.30 16:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.05 19:48
Thank you Melly!
220072256
4881
220072256 2024.06.29 23:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mr James Daniel Coe
21877
Reply from developer Mr James Daniel Coe 2024.07.05 19:48
Thank you for your review :)
12
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