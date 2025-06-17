Dynamic Pips MT5

5

  • Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets

  • Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging

  • The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical instability

  • Economic nationalism is on the rise, while global cooperation is breaking down

  • Supply chains remain fragile, and inflationary pressures are mounting across major economies

Financial markets are becoming more vulnerable and unpredictable than ever before. Have you truly planned your trading strategy to navigate this new reality?

To navigate this turbulent period, traders need more than just traditional strategies.
You need a system that doesn’t rely solely on large market moves from a few currency pairs, but instead captures consistent profits across a broad range of opportunities. You also need better risk protection—one that can cut losses intelligently when initial market assumptions fail. And above all, you need full flexibility to customize the strategy to match your unique trading style and risk tolerance.

Dynamic Pips EA was purpose-built to help traders thrive in volatile and uncertain markets—offering a comprehensive solution across three key pillars: diversification, capital protection, and deep customization.

1. Diversification through multi-pair trading:

Rather than concentrating risk on just a few currency pairs, Dynamic Pips EA actively trades across more than 10 major and minor forex pairs. This broader market coverage increases the number of potential entry opportunities while reducing reliance on any single market movement. In times of global instability—when one region’s currency may be affected by political decisions, sanctions, or economic news—this diversification helps smooth performance and uncover gains from more stable or trending markets elsewhere.

2. Smart group-based stop-loss system for better risk control:

Dynamic Pips EA introduces a unique pip-based group stop-loss mechanism that closes all trades in a group once a predefined pip-loss threshold is reached. This helps prevent runaway losses and ensures that your capital is preserved even when your initial market outlook becomes invalid. The system is tailored for each currency pair, making it adaptive to the unique volatility and behavior of different markets.

3. Full flexibility through deep customization:

Every trader has a different approach to risk, preferred currency pairs, trade management, and overall strategy. Dynamic Pips EA offers complete control over its internal parameters, allowing you to customize everything—from signal reliability and trade frequency to risk exposure per pair and even desired trade direction. Whether you're a conservative trader focused on long-term capital preservation or a high-frequency scalper aiming to seize short-term opportunities, the EA can be finely tuned to reflect your unique trading philosophy.

Together, these three features form a resilient, adaptive, and trader-centric tool—helping you stay ahead of market uncertainty instead of being caught off guard by it.


Please refer to the Dynamic Pips Input & Installation Guide here.

See the Dynamic Pips EA Settings File here.

MT5 version for Dynamic Pips EA: MT4

Other Products and Live trading performance: Live signals


Features

 Name

 Dynamic Pips

 Version

 2.1

 Platform

 MT4, MT5

 Trading strategies

 Momentum, Supply and Demand zones, Fibonaci retracement,   Artificial intelligence

 Recommended pairs

 AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF,   EURGBP, EURUSD, USDCAD, CADCHF, NZDCHF

 Time-frame

 M5

 Single-symbol EA

 Yes. One chart for one symbols

 Takeprofit

 Yes. Trailing

 Stoploss

 Yes. Fixed

 Grid

 Optional

 Martingale

 Optional

 Risk Manegement

 1. Stop entry/close all positions at configured drawdown limit.
 2. Group-based stop-loss system when initial assumption fails.
 Full Control  Signal filters, trading frequency, trading direction, gap, TP, SL,  volume, risk distribution, closing and more.


Recommended minimum capital to use the EA is $1000.
Here are the portfolio suggestions based on your account size:

  • $1000: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD

  • $1500: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

  • $2000: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP

  • $2500 or more: All 11 supported pairs — AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, USDCAD, CADCHF, NZDCHF

Note: These are fast-start portfolio recommendations based on the preset files prepared in: "Dynamic Pips EA: Installation File".


Disclaimer:

The performance figures and expected results presented are derived from Anti-overfitting research based on third-party tick data (Tick Data Suite and Tickstory) for the period 2010–2023, under the assumption that past market characteristics will fully or partially persist in the future.

Backtest results are provided solely for illustrative purposes to demonstrate the behavior of the trading strategy and should not be regarded as a guarantee, indication, or reliable basis for any future performance, returns, or risk levels.

If you have any inquiries or feedback regarding Dynamic Pips, please feel free to send me a private message

Reviews 16
Kbneoinvest
115
Kbneoinvest 2025.10.08 04:05 
 

Running with medium for 2 weeks, so far so good. will continue to monitor to update my review. Andy, I sent you a message regarding Boring pips. please respond.

Lars Laeremans
248
Lars Laeremans 2025.08.25 17:33 
 

I’ve been running Dynamic Pips for about 1–2 months now, so this is still an early-stage review rather than a final conclusion.

So far, the drawdown has stayed very low, never going above 1–2% on my account. I’m currently using it on a $14k account with AUDUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, EURGBP and AUDNZD.

The EA places trades in a controlled grid structure, but it doesn’t overload the account. This is actually the second EA I’ve been running from this developer, and both have shown the same level of stability. Communication and updates from the developer are also very good, which adds confidence imo :)

It’s still early days, so I want to see how it behaves over several more months and in different market conditions. But based on the first results, Dynamic Pips looks like a steady, low-DD option for diversified pair trading.

Justin The Trader
890
Justin The Trader 2025.07.25 16:46 
 

Been using for two weeks and is doing very good, stable, i use a little less pairs than the 11 and a little less risk because i use boring pips and other EAs too, is a good EA. I recomend both EAs from Andy, just be careful to not use high risk. And wait for the compound effect!!

Update 11-8-25: I been running succesfully the EA, doing constant profits, i adjust a little less risk to add to my portafolio. Doing good!

More from author
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.8 (41)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.54 (13)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool t
Reply to review