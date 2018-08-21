Skillfully run away

Skillfully run awayEA is a similar to Martin's EA, from Martin's theory, but the risk is far lower than Martin, built in risk control, so that you are not as open as pure Martin EA, after ten years of historical data retest, repeated modification of the strategy, so far, I have just released, in line with the responsibility of investors and users Prudence is prudent.

On the parameters

If you want to hang this EA on different varieties, be sure to set the parameters "bm" and "sm" without interfering with each other.

"Zhisun" parameter is to set a single variety loss X amount after all the liquidation.

In addition, a multi-empty switch can be flexibly used by traders to grasp the risks themselves.

"Point difference" parameters, do transactions know, in the day close to the closing time, the point difference will suddenly increase, in order to ensure that the user is not affected, can set a difference, when the variety of point difference is greater than the point difference you set, the transaction is suspended when the point difference returns to normal.

proposal

As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification.

EA settings: use the default settings or set the file.


Variety: suitable for all varieties with smaller points.


Time frame: M15.


Broker: ECN broker, low spread/commission, 1:400 lever, non-FIFO or FIFO.


Minimum deposit: $5000.


Note that in the event of a major news event, please close this EA


If there is a single before closing EA, set the parameter "zuida" = close this EA when there is no single.

Note: this EA is not suitable for a platform with a minimum of 0.1. If the minimum amount of your platform is 0.1, the minimum amount of gold is 30000USD, the parameter lot is not modified, only modify the stop loss; please buy it carefully.

Recommended products
Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Experts
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
Adaptive Trend Hunter
Andrii Holiev
5 (2)
Experts
Adaptive Trend Hunter is a professional fully automated Expert Advisor adapted for trading the most popular EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. It uses its own algorithms for recognizing stable trends, which are determined by proprietary trend indicators, that you will not find on sale. The Adaptive Trend Hunter Expert Advisor is an intelligently advanced automated trading tool. The Expert Advisor is notable for its self-renewing algorithm when trading conditions change. The Expert Advisor
ANQA RoBot
Ali Saber Abdulrahman Hamamji
Experts
PHD.ALI HAMAMJI DFTA & CFA  Doctorate Financial Technical Analysis Chartered Financial Analyst Trading Bot Developer https://youtube.com/@anqafx?si=c7GArmr47lbUfWM3 Hello gays: - I developed this EA for all Currency and Crypto and Commodities and Stocks. - you can mange your risk management and profit target. - Minimum deposit is $100 can you work with 0.01 a lot. - The EA available on MT4 & MT5. - I update it all month. - if you have any Questions do not hesitate with me. - you can us
Carry Expo Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Carry Expo Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers located time GMT+0, UTC+0, such as Exness broker He can recovery with level martingale and compare the position win and loss direction. Level 2 Steps Martingale and Hedging Duos position (Long and Short), No more indicator. For martingale step you can set via your money management and frequency trading too. Example1 No martingale   balance $1000, lot = 0.01
Jobot Basic Martingale
Jakkarin Chinsuwan
Experts
This EA can run on every currencies pairs recommend EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD Timeframe 30 Minute (M30) The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $1000 min imum initial Deposit. And the robot can support your manual transactions on EURUSD. ACCOUNT LEVERAGE: 1:100 ACCOUNT (Stop Out): 50% or less ACCOUNT TYPE: Real account ACCOUNT MODE: Hedging account Take Profit: Automatically Stop Loss: Automatically LOT size: Manual first order
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Golden Expert Dual Engine
Djuharjati
Experts
Golden Expert Dual Engine - Project Overview and Description Introduction and Evolution Golden Expert Dual Engine is the advanced, next-generation upgrade of the original "Golden Expert" automated trading system (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 4. The original version was highly regarded for its stability, but it relied on monitoring a single timeframe at a time, which occasionally led to periods of low trading activity or vulnerability to sudden market noise. This upgraded Dual Engine version
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro2 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 15 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto currency pairs, Push No
Gold Trend Optimus
Sornchai Saisong
Experts
Gold Trend Optimus is an advanced Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a powerful trend-following strategy enhanced by AI-driven optimization. Built for the H1 timeframe , it focuses on capturing strong directional moves while minimizing noise and false signals. Strategy Concept Gold Trend Optimus combines: Trend identification algorithms (momentum + structure) Smart entry timing based on market conditions AI-based parameter optimization for adaptive performance T
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Trendalgo AI MT4
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
TRENDALGO is an EA that uses ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE to trade 100% automatically and as the name says it is a TREND FOLLOWING EA, it works well on ASSETs that are TRENDING. AI is used to identify the moment in which volumes, volatility and momentum explode, according to a proprietary equation created by me which takes these values ​​into consideration as objective data and never uses any indicator. TRENDALGO opens a new TRADE and follows it by continuously adjusting STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT, f
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Panther
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor looks for technical analysis patterns formed on the higher (hourly) timeframe to start working on the 5-minute chart. Technical analysis patterns used: double top/double bottom, head/shoulders, flag, expanding/narrowing triangles. The Relative Vigor Index technical indicator is used as the filter for opening deals. It is based on the idea that on the bull market the closing price is, as a rule, higher, than the opening price. It is the other way round on the bear market. This
Gold Go Goal
Kittipong Runganotipanich
Experts
GOLD GO GOAL ( GGG SYSTEM ) NEW RELEASES..!! Updated June 2020 Pure Indicator Technical Not  Martingale Not  Hedging Not  Grid Less  risk / More  reward Lots Size : 200 $ / 0.01 standard lots Currency : best on GOLD (XAUUSD) & SILVER (XAGUSD) **********  : ( not recommended ) NZD , JPY , CHF  Time Frame : H1 ( recommended ) or higher Survive on Sideway / Strong gain on Trend / Lower Drawdown ( less than 30% )
PowerEA1
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
The expert advisor opens daily trades with specific lot sizes based on complex mathematics. It does not engage in risky behavior, does not use martingale, does not average down, and does not hedge. The results of the expert advisor become apparent after a long period, more than 3 months, and it annually multiplies the capital several times. It can multiply $1,000 to $100,000 or more within two or three years. You can see its performance through backtesting. When you purchase the product, open th
Gold Velocity Pro
ramana ajameera
Experts
Universal Scalper Pro   is a high-performance automated trading system engineered for one purpose:  May get  consistent profit generation.    [ read full : i used the inputs for more profitable mentioned as Hint [underlined]]  Unlike restrictive EAs that lock you into a single pair, this universal engine works on   ANY Symbol   (XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, Indices) and   ANY Timeframe . It is designed to adapt to market volatility, securing quick profits while protecting your capital with institutio
Aureus Quantum Surge
Ren Cheng Yao
5 (1)
Experts
Aureus Quantum Surge-H1: Unlock the Potential of Gold Automated Trading Limited Time Offer: Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next price: $899 Real Account Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller Overview Aureus Quantum Surge-H1 is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.   It integrates multiple technical indicators with robust risk management techniques to deliver consistent performance in th
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M1-D1 Strategies Close by Money Profit  - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. Ne
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Forex Go
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This development is a scalping system. The Forex Go bot shows excellent results, which can be seen in the screenshots. You can shamelessly start the protest and the bot with such a rite, self-confidently churning in your abilities. The bot can be tested on high currency pairs and high periods. In order to install the test tester so it is indicated on the screenshots, for correct test. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade on any instrument. It is preferable
Meta PX
Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
Experts
MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
FXCoreNuclearV6OverBoster
Davide Fucarino
1 (1)
Experts
EA FXCoreNuclear V6 Overboster Automatic trading algorithm on MT4 platform, trend detection, support of manual operations, integrated DD reduction system to avoid losses. This EA Expert works with very precise signals generated by its market strength indicators it follows the primary trend avoids positions in counter trend as a whole with a convenient dashboard buttons to integrate positions or additional orders Enter the dedicated telegram group:  https://t.me/FXCoreNuclear_EA
Phoenix Gold EA MT4
Nuttapol Chantrasmi
Experts
"Phoenix Gold is a great choice for hands-off investors who plan to do a long-term investment in gold" #Non-Martingale #Always SL #Robust #Adaptive #Fully Automated #AI #XAUUSD Phoenix Gold is a non-martingale expert adviser generated from our AI-driven pipeline which learns diversified trading strategies from 10-years historical data of the gold market. Phoenix Gold  project aims to provide a robust adaptive trading system that can harmonize with the dynamic of the market. We value risk manage
WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
Brave man EA
Haimin Li
Experts
Brave man EA Brave man EA is a Martin-like EA, from Martin's theory, but the risk is much lower than Martin's, built-in risk control, so that you do not like pure Martin EA, after ten years of historical data review, repeated revision strategy, I have just released, in line with investors and users responsible for Caution is prudent. On the parameters control : You can control this EA as you like. Reap profit1  and  Reap profit1  ：Profit point。 proposal As the world's most knowledgeable person,
Aureus Mind EA
Adria Diaz Hernandez
Experts
Aureus Mind EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for precision execution on M5 timeframes. Built around volume confirmation, dynamic market filtering and a custom trailing stop engine, it delivers intelligent trade entries and manages them with surgical accuracy. Ideal for traders seeking high-quality trade signals and robust internal risk controls — without relying on unreliable martingale or grid strategies. Aureus Mind EA uses no dangerous money management techniques. Every positio
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
More from author
Chengecolor
Haimin Li
Indicators
Look at the picture can see clearly, multi-space color index is very useful index. Indicator parameters can be set at will, I usually use this indicator to measure the judgment of many and empty when trading. Although the index is delayed, I think the performance and appearance of this index can make you judge the empty, I think the index is a trader's reference. Color description in the index When the indicator turns green to white, it means that the price rise has ended, or falls or shocks,
MACDbeili
Haimin Li
Indicators
The translation of MACDbeili metrics into English means MACDdeviation. It is based on the requirement of the investor to write the high end EA's artifact, which can get a MACD deviation signal well according to this index. Some investors like to do MACD deviations, and use this index to write EA on the deviation of the MAcd. Investors know that MACD deviation is a good way to operate, according to the signal of MACD deviation, the success rate is very high. On the parameters of MACDbeili The M
Homeopathic breakthroughs
Haimin Li
Experts
Homeopathic breakthroughs This EA is based on the homeopathic breakthrough principle, according to the wave theory, suitable for any time period of operation. Break through the high point, I write this EA's original intention is to be able to better serve the majority of investors, as long as you feel good is my greatest comfort. On the setting of parameters This EA parameter is very simple, just use the initial parameters on the line, do not need any settings. EA settings: use the default setti
Stochdeviation
Haimin Li
Indicators
Stochdeviation Stochdeviation index is what we usually call the KDJ deviation index, according to this index we can judge whether the market reversal, with my previous MACDbeili index, can effectively filter out some false signals, help investors effectively grasp the top or bottom of the market, deviation is divided into one deviation and two deviations. Deviation, the second deviation shows that the possibility of market reversal is still relatively large, can be very good to help investment t
Dragon flight
Haimin Li
Experts
Dragon flight EA Dragon flight is a Martin-like EA, from Martin's theory, but the risk is much lower than Martin's, built-in risk control, so that you do not like pure Martin EA, after ten years of historical data review, repeated revision strategy, I have just released, in line with investors and users responsible for Caution is prudent. On the parameters control : You can control this EA as you like. Reap profit1 and Reap profit1 ：Profit point。 proposal As the world's most knowledgeable person
Big Dipper
Haimin Li
Experts
Big DipperEA Big DipperEA is According to the indicators, Martin Geer should cooperate with each other. From Martin's theory, but the risk is much lower than Martin's, built-in risk control, so that you do not like pure Martin EA, after ten years of historical data review, repeated revision strategy, I have just released, in line with investors and users responsible for Caution is prudent. As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can dire
Brave man EA
Haimin Li
Experts
Brave man EA Brave man EA is a Martin-like EA, from Martin's theory, but the risk is much lower than Martin's, built-in risk control, so that you do not like pure Martin EA, after ten years of historical data review, repeated revision strategy, I have just released, in line with investors and users responsible for Caution is prudent. On the parameters control : You can control this EA as you like. Reap profit1  and  Reap profit1  ：Profit point。 proposal As the world's most knowledgeable person,
Tai ChiEA
Haimin Li
Experts
Tai Chi EA Tai Chi EA is according to the system's own indicator Written。Strong trend capability，you can to be try. As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification. Use default settings. Broker: ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO. If you want to run in different currency pairs, please modify the parameters BM and SM. Please use default parameters.
TaiChi2
Haimin Li
Experts
Tai Chi2EA Tai Chi2EA is according to MACD indicator deviation written a trend oriented EA。 Broker:  ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO. If you want to run in different currency pairs, please modify the parameters BM and SM。 Please use default parameters.  As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification.
TaiChi3
Haimin Li
Experts
TaiChi3 Tai Chi3EA Tai Chi2EA is according to MACD indicator deviation written a trend oriented EA。 Broker:  ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO. If you want to run in different currency pairs, please modify the parameters BM and SM。 Please use default parameters.  As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification. The historical data of the test may not be accurate, b
Three Hedging
Haimin Li
Utilities
This EA is based on the relationship between the three currencies, interaction, and thus hedging, I now find the most ideal pair of currencies is the default parameter of the three pairs of currencies, On the parameters Parameter setting is very simple, "Huoli" is profitable n USD. Users can determine the number of orders according to the funds of the account.
Tai Chi4
Haimin Li
Experts
TaiChi4   Tai Chi4EA Tai Chi2EA is according to MACD indicator deviation written a trend oriented EA。 Broker:  ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO. If you want to run in different currency pairs, please modify the parameters BM and SM。 Please use default parameters.  As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification.
TaiChi6
Haimin Li
Experts
Tai Chi6EA    Time frame:   M30 ,H1. Tai Chi6是在之前的TaiChi系列的EA基础上，加上马丁格尔的理论，对下单做了适当的调整，基础理论还是MACD指标的背离，删减了一些正确率不高的信号，最终编写成的一款TaiChi升级版。以前购买过Tai Chi（1---5)朋友可能对这款EA比较了解，在这里我就不做过多的解释了，有兴趣可以测试一下看看效果。 关于参数 我个人认为我自己的默认参数还是比较理想的，使用默认参数就可以了。 EA设置： 使用默认设置或设置文件。 品种： 适合所有点差较小的品种。 时间框架： M30及以上。 Time frame: M30 ,H1. 经纪人： ECN经纪人，低传播/佣金，1:400杠杆，非FIFO或FIFO。 最低存款额：3000美元。 欢迎下载测试，请在评论中留下你们的宝贵意见，我们会不断的改进和提升！
Small bee
Haimin Li
Experts
小蜜蜂EA是根据MACD指标，KDj指标等多个指标产生共振，结合波浪理论，编译的一个趋势加马丁类型的EA，成功率是非常高的。 使用周期是M30以上的周期，下单的频率不高，大部分时间这款EA是出于观望状态，已有机会，稳准狠的对交易品种进行下单， 关于参数 参数设置有点复杂，但是使用者没必要害怕，我已经把参数调成了最理想的参数，下载就可直接使用， 最少资金不少于3000美金， EA is based on MACD index, KDj index and other indicators resonance, combined with wave theory, compiled a trend plus Martin type EA, the success rate is very high. Usage cycle is more than M30 cycle, order frequency is not high, most of the time this EA is out of wait-and-see state, has the opportunity to
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review