MaxProfitDz v4

MaxProfitDZ

Expert adviser MaxProfitDz v1.4

 

 

Recommendations

  • Symbol: ALL PAIRS ..i Recommended    EURUSD.
  • Time Frame:1M.
  • Brokers: ALL brokers .  low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage
  • Minimum Deposit Recommended : $500 USD 

  • Lot Size for 500$   : 0.01
  •  Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 0.1-2 points. A very fast VPS is required


Parameters EA

TrendON=true (Read the note )

MMType = 2

LotMultiplikator = 1

LotConst_or_not = TRUE

Take profit :5-10 pips  for accounts with five-digit Take profit is 50-100

Step : 40 pip for accounts with five-digit  step is 400

RiskPercent = 10.0

MaxTrades = 30

UseEquityStop = FALSE

TotalEquityRisk = 20.0

ShowTableOnTesting = TRUE

Parameters INDICATOR 

Trend MagicX_v1.2

Use default settings 

LINK :

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31959


important note

  • TrendON=true     (EA trading with the indicator Trend MagicX v 1.2) It  very is important to place the indicator in the chart
  • TrendON=false   (EA  Trading without  the indicator Trend MagicX v 1.2)

  • if the Trendon = true ( Backtest it does not work  IF you not  place the indicator  Trend MagicX_v1.2 on the chart  
         but the indicator Trend MagicX does not work well on Backtest..but you take an idea how the EA works)

  • If the Trendon = false (you can do the Backtest but the EA V1.4 becomes like the EA V 1.3)













































































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Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
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4.75 (4)
Experts
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Experts
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Fan Yang
Experts
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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What Is Currency StrengtT Indicator? A currency strengthT indicator is a graphical tool that shows the strength of a currency. Common indicators usually show the strength of a currency in relation to another currency, however, with some calculations it is possible to find the absolute strength of each individual currency. Therefore, a currency strength matrix indicator (or meter) is a tool that tries to express the absolute strength of a currency, so that you can compare this strength with the
Action Alerts
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
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Stochastic EA mt
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Profit is just like a capricious lady, that comes and goes, however today, the PROFIT can be BOUGHT! Having installed Forex Pips Hunter just once, you assure yourself of a long-awaited source of income. WHY? Because of some reasons listed below. Forex Pips Hunter...is...   The product that conquered the hearts of some of the world’s best beta-testers.   The product that redefined the definition of Real Success.   Fully automated system that combines some of the best qualities of the modern day s
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