MaxProfitDz v4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
MaxProfitDZ
Expert adviser MaxProfitDz v1.4
Recommendations
- Symbol: ALL PAIRS ..i Recommended EURUSD.
- Time Frame:1M.
- Brokers: ALL brokers . low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage
- Minimum Deposit Recommended : $500 USD
- Lot Size for 500$ : 0.01
- Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 0.1-2 points. A very fast VPS is required
Parameters EA
TrendON=true (Read the note )
MMType = 2
LotMultiplikator = 1
LotConst_or_not = TRUE
Take profit :5-10 pips for accounts with five-digit Take profit is 50-100
Step : 40 pip for accounts with five-digit step is 400
RiskPercent = 10.0
MaxTrades = 30
UseEquityStop = FALSE
TotalEquityRisk = 20.0
ShowTableOnTesting = TRUE
Parameters INDICATOR
Trend MagicX_v1.2
Use default settings
LINK :
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31959
important note
- TrendON=true (EA trading with the indicator Trend MagicX v 1.2) It very is important to place the indicator in the chart
- TrendON=false (EA Trading without the indicator Trend MagicX v 1.2)
- if the Trendon = true ( Backtest it does not work IF you not place the indicator Trend MagicX_v1.2 on the chart
- If the Trendon = false (you can do the Backtest but the EA V1.4 becomes like the EA V 1.3)