SunnyScalp

EA has a Signal monitoring

MT5 Signal:

https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1438233?source=Site+Signals+My (normal risk)

Effective scalping system with high stability and low risk.EA runs in a specific time period, automatically determines TP and SL, and does not need to adjust parameters, and works with multiple currency pairs.

Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF,USDCAD,EURGBP

Timeframe: M5

MT5 EA Version:https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/79030?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fzh%2Fmarket%2Fmy#description

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support,4-6 currency paris by default
  • Solid backtest and signal monitoring
  • not use martingale or grid
  •  each trade protected by sl and tp !EA automatically determined
  • $100 can run 4 currency pairs, 0.01 lot per pair
  • Self Diagnostic System
  • No need to optimize parameters
How to install
  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, EURUSD is recommended
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Use recommended pairs . But you can test with other currency pairs 
  • The EA works well for most currency pairs
Requirements
  • Hedging account!
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously
  • Good ECN broker is preferable
Setting
  • Run currency pairs:4-6 currency paris by suggestion,but you can select other paris or add, you must test.separated by "," ,only onepair=false efficient
  • onepair: Use one pair on the chart, false is recommended, run with multiple currency pairs
  • Lot-sizing Method - Select the lot sizing method according to the MMper you want to take: MM option=false,Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, MM percent Trade will calculate lots based on % MM percent trade
  • MM: Suggestion true. 0.01lots/$100
  • Account loss closing option:Account Balance Loss Percentage Close Out. Suggestion:false
  • account loss closing percent:Set closing ratio.Suggestion:15-30
  • Max Spread, in pips - Max allowed spread for open position. Set:30 












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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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Nightingalr
Xiao Hong Bian
Experts
EA Signal monitoring： MT5 Signal: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1438233?source=Site+Signals+My  (normal risk) Effective scalping system with high stability and low risk.EA runs in a specific time period, automatically determines TP and SL, and does not need to adjust parameters, and works with multiple currency pairs. Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF,USDCAD,EURGBP Timeframe: M5 MT4 EA version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/79335?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#descr
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