SunnyScalp

Odin AI Nestor Alejandro Chiariello 5 (1) Experts

Hello traders, I have designed ODIN AI with real results rigorously, impeccable for his wisdom and intelligence , tool based on several of my previous Strategies , adapting it to the Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the artificial intelligence of machine learning , that is, the AI will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innova