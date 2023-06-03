Perfect Smart Scalper

5

We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source.
After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group.

Also You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30.

Based on a 25-year backtest with high-quality modeling data, the system delivered strong results across multiple currency pairs:

  • GBPUSD: 2235% net profit | 5% max drawdown

  • GBPCHF: 108% net profit | 13% max drawdown

  • NZDCHF: 18500% net profit | 3.6% max drawdown

  • EURCHF: 3392% net profit | 4.9% max drawdown

To help control risk, the system includes Input option filter that allows only one currency pair to trade at a time. This feature is enabled by default and is designed to help reduce overall maximum drawdown.



Instructions:

Recommend to use the Default Setting

Timeframe :
5 Minute

Forex Pairs:
1- GBPUSD
2- EURCHF
3- NZDCHF
4- GBPCHF

Important:
 We recommend starting with an account size of at least $1000. Ensure your broker offers a minimum leverage of 1:500. 

Don't use it on other currencies or time frames.

 

Perfect Smart Scalper Features:

  • Our product is characterized by many great features, as it is developed using the latest modern technologies in the field of automated trading. It is also characterized by high reliability and superior performance, as the robot analyzes historical data with high accuracy and performs trades automatically and effectively.

  •   You can use the Input Settings option to enable Smart Risk and Smart Filters. When these options are enabled, the EA automatically adjusts the risk and filter settings based on the selected currency pair, so there is no need to use set files.
  • It Has been retroactively tested for 25 years using high-quality historical data include Slippage and commission simulation, and has achieved amazing and tangible results in achieving profits and increasing wealth.

  • It is also easy to use and install, as anyone can use it easily, even if they are beginners in the field of trading.
  • Acquiring our product will be a smart and profitable long-term investment, as it will help you achieve your financial goals and increase your wealth effectively.
  • Our product is different from other products that claim to provide quick and illusory profits, as it achieves real, stable, and safe profits on a permanent and continuous basis, rather than just empty promises.
  • It is designed for serious investors who want to achieve real and continuous profits in the long term, rather than seeking quick and transient gains.

  • You Can choose the risk type you wanted or choose 'Smart Risk' to let the bot choose the risk depend on the pair back-tested performance.


Perfect Smart Scalper Technical Features:

  • It's Use Scalping Trading Strategy with Smart Recovery System.
  • Trades are often closed on the same day.
  • It's recommend Account Size 1000$ or More.
  • I made back-tested using 99.9% data modeling quality for 25 Years (Include slippage and commission simulation) to be sure it's safe and stable.

 

We are committed to providing the best service to our customers, which is why we have decided to offer our excellent product at Low-Start price. The final price of our product will be $1250.

We started at a low price to attract more sales in the beginning, but customers should be aware that this special price will Increased Soon, We also want to remind our valued customers that the price of the product will increase by 10% with every 10 copies sold.

We understand that some customers may be concerned about the performance of the product, which is why we offer a trial period of 3 months for only $30, equivalent to $10 per month. This will allow customers to try the product on their real account before making a purchase.

Reviews 3
Henri Speek
271
Henri Speek 2024.03.22 12:40 
 

After renting this bot for 3 months I have now bought it. Performance is stable and profitable, and the approach to trading multiple pairs is very clever. Author's service is also very good.

Anaenugwu Ebele Gloria
36
Anaenugwu Ebele Gloria 2023.07.10 12:10 
 

Wow this is the most powerful bot in the mql5 market if you don’t have this bot running in your prop firm or personal account you’re really missing a lot

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MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Demiro
Mehmet Serdar Demir
Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
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Henri Speek
271
Henri Speek 2024.03.22 12:40 
 

After renting this bot for 3 months I have now bought it. Performance is stable and profitable, and the approach to trading multiple pairs is very clever. Author's service is also very good.

Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
674
Reply from developer Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh 2024.03.24 18:37
Thank you for the rating and for your trust. I hope to live up to your expectations
Daniel Chait
207
Daniel Chait 2023.08.08 12:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anaenugwu Ebele Gloria
36
Anaenugwu Ebele Gloria 2023.07.10 12:10 
 

Wow this is the most powerful bot in the mql5 market if you don’t have this bot running in your prop firm or personal account you’re really missing a lot

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