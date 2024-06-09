Japanese Trend EA

The Japanese Trend is an algorithmic trading system that uses the EMA indicator to detect bullish or bearish trends. The strategy involves the use of pullback technical and RSI indicators. This EA places orders when the super trend appears and applies a hedging strategy to minimize potential losses. The risk/reward ratio is set at 1:17 and the martingale is adjusted to 1.3.

Trading statistics (2021-2024)

List Details
Initial Deposit $300-1,000
Currency Pair USD/JPY
Time Frame H4
Max DD 49.78%
Relative DD 51.40%
CAGR 441.58%
Profit factor 3.93
Winrate 35.92%
Account ECN, STD, Cent account
Recommended products
Golden Expert Dual Engine
Djuharjati
Experts
Golden Expert Dual Engine - Project Overview and Description Introduction and Evolution Golden Expert Dual Engine is the advanced, next-generation upgrade of the original "Golden Expert" automated trading system (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 4. The original version was highly regarded for its stability, but it relied on monitoring a single timeframe at a time, which occasionally led to periods of low trading activity or vulnerability to sudden market noise. This upgraded Dual Engine version
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Experts
Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
Quant MT4 Gold
Ng Jing Zhi
Experts
Quant King EA   — Built for Gold If you are interested in purchasing the full source code, feel free to contact me via private message. The source code is available for a one-time buyout at   10,999 USDT . Or Buy here then contact me. Trading gold was never meant to be guesswork. Quant King EA   is an intelligent trend-following grid system, purpose-built for XAUUSD. It doesn't chase noise. It doesn't trade blindly. It waits for the market to align — and when it does, it executes with precisio
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
MARSI Pro Adaptive RSI and MA System
Jurijs Gulkevics
Experts
The   MARSI Pro   is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, combining trend-following and mean-reversion strategies with robust risk management. Designed for Forex markets, it integrates: Core Components: Hybrid Signal Generation Moving Average (MA) Breakout : Identifies trend reversals through price crossovers of a customizable MA. RSI Confirmation : Filters entries using RSI overbought/oversold levels to avoid false signals. Martingale Logic : Dynamically adjusts position sizin
Carry Hedge Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Carry Hedge Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers located time GMT+2, GMT+3, UTC+2, UTC3, not included Exness broker He can recovery with level martingale and compare the position win and loss direction. Level 2 Steps Martingale and Hedging Duos position (Long and Short), No more indicator. For martingale step you can set via your money management and frequency trading too. Example1 No martingale   balance
Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Experts
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
Padthai Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Padthai Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now! The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and using percent level step of 1st lot size for MARTINGA
Duna1
Victor Gauto
Experts
DUNA — Algorithmic Forex Trading Expert Advisor DUNA is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for automated trading in the Forex market. Built on a disciplined algorithmic framework, DUNA continuously analyzes market behavior and executes trades based on predefined rules without emotional or discretionary intervention. The system monitors price movements in real time and identifies moments when market conditions become favorable for a potential trade. By applying a structured decision mode
Alien Golden Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Alien Golden Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now! The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and using percent level step of 1st lot size for MAR
WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M1-D1 Strategies Close by Money Profit  - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. Ne
Gold Trend Optimus
Sornchai Saisong
Experts
Gold Trend Optimus is an advanced Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a powerful trend-following strategy enhanced by AI-driven optimization. Built for the H1 timeframe , it focuses on capturing strong directional moves while minimizing noise and false signals. Strategy Concept Gold Trend Optimus combines: Trend identification algorithms (momentum + structure) Smart entry timing based on market conditions AI-based parameter optimization for adaptive performance T
Cristoforo Gold Rush EA
Filippo Morleo
4.58 (12)
Experts
Cristoforo Gold Rush: Your Ultimate Trading Ally Welcome, Traders and Investors! Join the Conversation:   Telegram Channel for Cristoforo Gold Rush Step into the world of advanced trading with "Cristoforo Gold Rush," the ultimate trading ally engineered to navigate the complexities of financial markets with unmatched precision. In this comprehensive guide, discover how this state-of-the-art trading tool can elevate your strategies, turning every trade into an opportunity. Now Available ! Don't m
FREE
Fast Lane
Panganani Sithole
Experts
Fast Lane Expert Advisor The Fast Lane expert advisor is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market trends and momentum. This powerful EA utilizes the Moving Average indicator to identify optimal entry points, while also incorporating advanced features to maximize trading potential. Key Features: Moving Average Indicator: The EA uses the Moving Average indicator to gauge market momentum and identify trends. Swing Highs and Lows: The EA checks for swing highs and lows
Currency Curator Ex4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Currency Curator: A Modern Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction Currency Curator   is an innovative multi-currency trading bot specifically designed to automate and enhance your Forex trading experience. By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, this expert advisor performs in-depth analysis of market conditions and executes trades with high efficiency. Its primary goal is to equip users with reliable tools for successful trading while minimizing risks and optimizing time management. Flexi
US30 Soldier Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
US30 Soldier Scalper The Elite Soldier of the US30 A high-frequency scalping EA designed specifically to trade the US30 (Wall Street 30) with precision. Key Features: Recommended Timeframe: M1 to M5 (optimal on M1) Trading Style: Aggressive Scalping + Intelligent Volatility Management Built-in Strategies: Keltner vs. Bollinger (Volatility Transition) ATR Expansion Breakout Volume Profile POC Bounce Volume Spike Follow Advanced Risk Management with Dynamic Trailing and Spread Control Time Filt
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
EA Sky7 Golden
Maulana Bin Ibrahim
Experts
For Pair Gold Only Martingle or Single Entry Type. Setting : Layer Entry Style : 1. Pip Step Entry (Recommended for Martingle type) =  Recommended  250 points 2. Instant Entry (Recommended for Single Entry type but no SL) Take Profit option : 1. By Golden Ratio Fibonacci Retracement 2. By Smart Averanging PIPS Lot Size Style : 1. Lot Size Auto 2. Lot Size Manual (Recommended) 3. Lot Size Percentage (Still Working on it) TimeFrame Signal Switch (Auto Scanning) : 1. M5 2. M15 3. M30 4. H1 I'm usi
Skillfully run away
Haimin Li
Experts
Skillfully run awayEA is a similar to Martin's EA, from Martin's theory, but the risk is far lower than Martin, built in risk control, so that you are not as open as pure Martin EA, after ten years of historical data retest, repeated modification of the strategy, so far, I have just released, in line with the responsibility of investors and users Prudence is prudent. On the parameters If you want to hang this EA on different varieties, be sure to set the parameters "bm" and "sm" without interfe
Gold Strike Predator
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
GoldStrike Predator – Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldStrike Predator is an advanced, high-precision Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading the XAUUSD pair (Gold vs. US Dollar) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Developed with a sophisticated hybrid architecture, it combines multiple layers of technical and predictive analysis to identify high-probability opportunities in the gold market, one of the world's most volatile and profitable instruments. Trading Strategy The sys
Primus Trading Engine
Philip Muga
Indicators
Primus Trading Engine is a trading system that combines price action,ratio based indicators & custom indicators to create this leading indicator with a multi-timeframe approach to give you high probability trade setups for forex,CFD cash/futures,metals & binary option to assist in making predictions on what is MOST likely to happen in the market Main Chart Features Price Action Signal-Arrow displayed on a specific bar;NOT buy/sell arrow;DOES NOT repaint;Bullish arrow on a bullish bar,price is l
Morning Fenix
Serhii Omelchuk
Experts
Every morning, the Morning Fenix expert advisor analyzes the selected instrument according to the pre-trading movement pattern and determines the expediency of entering the trade, filtering bad days by a complex algorithm based on price channels and areas of accumulation-distribution of past days trading volumes. Advisor closes 60-70% of transactions by Take Profit order. To improve the results, the author's method of money management is used. The effectiveness of this approach has been proven b
Prop Genius
Forex Retails Ltd
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing This expert advisor is designed for the management of your funded Prop Firm account. It is equipped with the Stealth Mode function, unique of its kind, which allows it to open operations with different timing compared to other accounts on which Prop Genius is active, in order to avoid the phenomenon of "copy trading". Reccomended pairs XAUUSD,EURUSD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF Lot 0.32 for 200K account Timeframe H1 Features loss management via "Soft" Martingala ( some pro
BreakoutGenius EA
Jan Burkhard
Experts
BreakoutGenius EA: Revolutionizing Trading Welcome to the BreakoutGenius EA, your reliable trading partner. This Expert Advisor uniquely combines the precision of the MACD indicator with an advanced breakout strategy to deliver consistent and stable returns in the financial markets. Innovative Trading Strategy : At the heart of our EA is the unique combination of an optimized MACD indicator with a sophisticated breakout strategy. This method has been carefully developed and perfected over years
AnariGoldCircuit
Peter Otuke Anari
Experts
AGC – Intelligent Multi-Asset Expert Advisor Overview AGC (Anari Gold Circuit) is a professional Expert Advisor designed to automate trading using an advanced analytical framework that combines trend analysis, market structure recognition, and intelligent trade management. Instead of relying solely on traditional technical indicators, AGC evaluates multiple aspects of market behavior to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system automatically opens, manages, and closes trades wh
AutoSmartPro MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
Vision Fx v
Samuel Nancwat Isaac
Experts
Introducing the Vision fx EA, a sophisticated trading robot designed to capitalize on the dynamic interplay of short-term and long-term reversal patterns within the Forex market. Unlike other robots, this EA avoids grid, or arbitrage strategies, ensuring a secure and calculated trading experience. Perfect for traders of all backgrounds, whether seasoned or beginners, the vision fx EA accommodates all skill levels. This versatile trading system comes packed with features, including guarding aga
BreakBot
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
BreakBot: This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth. Key Features of the Expert Advisor ️ Smart Capital Management: Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses. Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both b
Axiom Engine
Shi Chao Ma
Experts
Product Positioning AdaptiveTrendGrid Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) that combines trend following with a grid execution strategy, designed for professional traders. At its core, the system anchors itself to an intraday trend reference point and dynamically deploys a multi-layered grid of pending orders along the direction of price movement. It integrates an eight-tier progressive risk-defense architecture and a quantitative market-monitoring module, enabling it to pursue trend pr
OsMa TrendSurfer
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
More from author
Oil investment mt5
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA is specifically designed for trading   USOil   on brokers that offer a   positive long swap , providing an advantage for both trading and long-term investment. The recommended minimum capital is   $1,000–$1,500   (Available for Cent Account Also). However, before using the EA, it is important to review your broker’s   USOil contract size   in order to set an appropriate lot size. For example, if the contract size is   1,000 , the user should consider setting a   lot size of 0.01 . The re
FREE
Oil investment
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA is specifically designed for trading USOil on brokers that offer a positive long swap , providing an advantage for both trading and long-term investment. The recommended minimum capital is $1,000–$1,500 (Available for Cent Account Also). However, before using the EA, it is important to review your broker’s USOil contract size in order to set an appropriate lot size. For example, if the contract size is 1,000 , the user should consider setting a lot size of 0.01 . The recommended time-fra
FREE
Hanuman Gold
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
Hanuman gold is an EA Forex that is created based on EMA indicator and grid system. The strategy of Hanuman gold is very simple and is designed for XAU/USD trading. This EA Forex is good and friendly with investors. Read more detail : eaforexcenter Backtesting detail Tick data 99.9% for 5 years Spread variable 1-30 Leverage 1:500 Optimize Slippage Delay of market 20-40 ms Delay of pending 20-40 ms Time Frame: H1
Stoch Trend EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA Forex is developed based on a stochastic oscillator indicator. It sets the parameters including %K, Slowing, %D, Price filed, and MA method to fit with XAUUSD trading. The grid martingale is used to improve the trading strategy also. Recommend List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 OR 10,000 USC Currency Pair XAU/USD Time Frame M30 Relative DD 61.23% Profit  135% per year Winrate 75.10% Duraion 2-24 hr. Account ECN, STD, Cent account
Euro Capital EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA was developed based on EUR/USD currency but was also used for trading other currency pairs. The Euro capital ea is a dynamic grid martingale EA that can adjust the number of orders, but we recommend this value of just 3 orders per trade. In addition, the auto lot size was used to increase the performance of EA and money management. However, we have 2 setting modes for this ea. Using the Lot_Ratio as 25000 for STD mode and 35000 for Safe mode. If you have the quations, please get in touch
The One percent EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
The 'One Percent Profit EA' is an algorithmic trading system that primarily uses the fractal indicator as its strategy. This EA is classified as a grid martingale EA. The lot size is calculated using a formula that adjusts the lot size automatically. The EA can also be switched to the fixed lot size mode to control drawdown. To secure your profits, you can choose to close orders by percentage or by monetary value. Trading statistics (2023-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 Currency Pair X
UltraGold EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA was designed for xauusd trading. Three indicators were used as the stretagy. The lot size can be multiplied by 2.0 and 3.0 (martingale). Maximun order can be adjusted to be 6 to 9 orders. Recommend List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 OR 10,000 USC Currency Pair XAU/USD Time Frame M1 Relative DD 48.55% CAGR 54.29% Profit factor 13.94 Winrate 61.99% Account ECN, STD, Cent account
Euro Invester EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA is developed based on an RSI indicator that can trade on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD. However, it is designed to trade on H4 only. The martingale is used as the strategy, but the fixed lot size also works. In addition, when the fix lot function is ignored, the lot size will be calculated automatically (Lot ratio = 10,000 is recomment). The Risk Ratio (SL:TP) is 1:1.2. --> This is the eighth wonder of the world. (compound interest), so it is worth the investment.  Trading statistics Lis
Ichinoku Japan EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
The Ichimoku Japan EA is a trading algorithm that uses two indicators, EMA and Ichimoku, to make decisions. While it was initially created for trading USD/JPY, it can also be used for EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The risk ratio for this EA is 1:2, meaning that the potential reward is twice the risk. The stop loss, take profit levels, and Lot size are determined by market volatility. Trading statistics List Details Initial Deposit $100 (minimum) but $1,000 is   recomment Currency Pair USD/JPY, EUR/USD, G
Double SAR EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA is based on twin Parabolic SAR indicators, with a Risk ratio of 1 per 4 and a 1.5-time martingale money management. Trading statistics (2018-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $500 (minimum), $1,000 Currency Pair NZD/USD, GBP/JPY Time Frame H4 Max DD 31.27% Relative DD 31.27% CAGR 50.95% Profit factor 2.60 Winrate 30.5% Account ECN, STD, Cent account
Trend Diamond Analyzer
Taman Talappetsakun
Utilities
The Trend Diamond Analyzer, also known as Trend Advisor Diamond, is a market theory cycle used to analyze both the "buy side" and "sell side" and can identify various market phases. This tool was created by eaforexcenter based on the theory developed by Chuck Dukas. It combines technical indicators and market behavior, making it an excellent tool for analyzing market trends and phases.
RSI pro bot
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
The RSI Pro-EA is an algorithmic trading system that utilizes the RSI indicator and the 1-day rate of change as its strategy. The grid and martingale are calculated using fundamental knowledge, with a martingale ratio of 1.3 and a maximum of 3 orders. The system's weakness lies in its susceptibility to super trends. Trading statistics (2020-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $100 is minimum but $1,000 is Recommend Currency Pair AUD/CAD Time Frame H1 Max DD 24.68% Relative DD 32.25% CAGR 32.56 %
Trend Analyzers based on EMA
Taman Talappetsakun
Utilities
The EA is a trend analysis tool that utilizes the moving average (MA) to assess the strength of a trend. You have the ability to customize the MA period, time frame, and digits. This tool offers information about the trend percentage, direction, and strength. It is developed by eaforexcenter using software called fxDreema. If you are interested in exploring other tools, please visit us at eaforexcenter
One day relative performance FINVIZ 1
Taman Talappetsakun
Utilities
In Forex trading, the 1-day relative performance statistic gives an overview of the movements of various currency pairings in a single day. For traders who want to quickly make trading decisions and comprehend short-term market movements, this statistic is essential. Here's a thorough explanation of the 1-day relative performance, its importance, and a closer look at several particular Finviz cases. Understanding 1-Day Relative Performance The percentage change in a currency pair's value between
Divergen Pro
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
Enhance Your Trading Potential with an Intelligent Combination of Divergence and Grid Strategies. (This EA was developed using fxDreema software by eaforexcenter) Key Features of This EA Professional-Grade Divergence Trading The EA utilizes Bollinger Bands (BB) and RSI to identify highly accurate Divergence signals : Buy Signal : RSI forms a Higher Low while the price makes a Lower Low. Sell Signal : RSI forms a Lower High while the price makes a Higher High. Divergence lines are drawn directly
Volatility LOT EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA is developed using fxDreema software. The Bollinger Band and Parabolic SAR were used as the strategy of this EA. The risk ratio is one per one point two. This EA is designed to trade on GBP/JPY (H4). The lot size is calculated based on volatility and balance. Trading statistics List Details Initial Deposit $3,500 ( recomment ) but $1,000 is   high risk Currency Pair GBP/JPY Time Frame H4 Max DD 46.29% Relative DD 26.84 % AHPR 0.98 % Profit factor 2.15 Winrate 83.52 % Account ECN, STD, Ce
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review