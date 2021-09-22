EA Voltz
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 14 March 2022
- Activations: 10
EA Voltz Gold
EA Voltz was designed based on recommendations from the lovely EA Calmed customers.
EA Voltz features 2 Strategies with 3 optional enhancements in addition EA Voltz has an option to avoid Support and Resistance Zones;
We have tried to test it on Gold and BTC but nothing is guaranteed, please do your own tests and assess your risk before going live.
EA VOLTZ MAIN PARAMETERS
SESSION TIMER Settings (1.5 = 1:50): Enables the ability to set Session timing for the EA Voltz.
EA Trade Day Settings : Enable trading days from Monday to Sunday.
Trade Rate Settings: Controls how frequents trades are entered
Signal TF Settings: The trading strategies are selected here
Orders Settings: All order settings are here including TPs and SLs
Healer Settings: This is where the setting for the healer is enabled
Support and Resistance Settings: The support and resistance settings are done here to avoid some regions
Martingale Settings: Martingale settings are done here. Not recommended for small capitals
Protection Settings: This is where the account protections are setup
News Filter Settings: All settings of the news filter
Alert Settings: Reporting setup is done here
Version Settings: This allows the user to display some text on the chart to identity the EA
EA Panel Settings: The panel colour and position settings are done here
Join the Xtraders Discussion Group HERE.
Please add to your Expert Adviser Allowed URL for the news source and auto GMT==>
http://ec.forexprostools.com/
Thank you for your interest in our EA Voltz.
I have been demo trading and live trading with Voltz1.1 and 1.2. I used two accounts, one with AVA (equity 2000$) and one with IC Markets (equity $300). The AVA account have 2 charts eeach trading 0.01 starting lots. Both are profitable for more than two weeks. I am confident I can generate at least 20-40% per month. The IC Market account starting with $300 is now $344. and it is only about half a month! Caution: if you prefer safer (ie lower DD) trading, please obtain a safer preset files. I personally can go without "aggressive" profits with lower DD, especially when beast appears! Please check with author (or his help), they are supportive and wonderful people. (After all, they have to justify the high price we pay! Not only the Product must be good, the team must also support and help us when we are in need. Part of the our payment goes to the support!)