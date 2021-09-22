EA Voltz Gold







EA Voltz was designed based on recommendations from the lovely EA Calmed customers.

EA Voltz features 2 Strategies with 3 optional enhancements in addition EA Voltz has an option to avoid Support and Resistance Zones;

We have tried to test it on Gold and BTC but nothing is guaranteed, please do your own tests and assess your risk before going live.







EA VOLTZ MAIN PARAMETERS

SESSION TIMER Settings (1.5 = 1:50): Enables the ability to set Session timing for the EA Voltz.

EA Trade Day Settings : Enable trading days from Monday to Sunday.

Trade Rate Settings: Controls how frequents trades are entered

Signal TF Settings: The trading strategies are selected here

Orders Settings: All order settings are here including TPs and SLs

Healer Settings: This is where the setting for the healer is enabled

Support and Resistance Settings: The support and resistance settings are done here to avoid some regions

Martingale Settings: Martingale settings are done here. Not recommended for small capitals

Protection Settings: This is where the account protections are setup

News Filter Settings: All settings of the news filter

Alert Settings: Reporting setup is done here

Version Settings: This allows the user to display some text on the chart to identity the EA

EA Panel Settings: The panel colour and position settings are done here

Join the Xtraders Discussion Group HERE.

Please add to your Expert Adviser Allowed URL for the news source and auto GMT==>

http://ec.forexprostools.com/





Thank you for your interest in our EA Voltz.