EA Voltz

5

EA Voltz Gold



EA Voltz was designed based on recommendations from the lovely EA Calmed customers.

EA Voltz features 2 Strategies with 3 optional enhancements in addition EA Voltz has an option to avoid Support and Resistance Zones;

We have tried to test it on Gold and BTC but nothing is guaranteed, please do your own tests and assess your risk before going live.


EA VOLTZ MAIN PARAMETERS

SESSION TIMER Settings (1.5 = 1:50): Enables the ability to set Session timing for the EA Voltz.

EA Trade Day Settings : Enable trading days from Monday to Sunday.

Trade Rate Settings: Controls how frequents trades are entered

Signal TF Settings: The trading strategies are selected here

Orders Settings: All order settings are here including TPs and SLs

Healer Settings: This is where the setting for the healer is enabled

Support and Resistance Settings:  The support and resistance settings are done here to avoid some regions

Martingale Settings: Martingale settings are done here. Not recommended for small capitals

Protection Settings: This is where the account protections are setup

News Filter Settings: All settings of the news filter

Alert Settings: Reporting setup is done here

Version Settings: This allows the user to display some text on the chart to identity the EA

EA Panel Settings: The panel colour and position settings are done here

Join the Xtraders Discussion Group HERE.

Please add  to your Expert Adviser Allowed URL for the news source and auto GMT==>  
http://ec.forexprostools.com/  

Thank you for your interest in our EA Voltz.

Reviews 4
peterwong777
448
peterwong777 2021.11.22 13:40 
 

I have been demo trading and live trading with Voltz1.1 and 1.2. I used two accounts, one with AVA (equity 2000$) and one with IC Markets (equity $300). The AVA account have 2 charts eeach trading 0.01 starting lots. Both are profitable for more than two weeks. I am confident I can generate at least 20-40% per month. The IC Market account starting with $300 is now $344. and it is only about half a month! Caution: if you prefer safer (ie lower DD) trading, please obtain a safer preset files. I personally can go without "aggressive" profits with lower DD, especially when beast appears! Please check with author (or his help), they are supportive and wonderful people. (After all, they have to justify the high price we pay! Not only the Product must be good, the team must also support and help us when we are in need. Part of the our payment goes to the support!)

Ajay Ogale
85
Ajay Ogale 2021.09.30 17:57 
 

Thanks author for this excellent EA!!!

Ruengrit Loondecha
3828
Ruengrit Loondecha 2021.09.25 11:07 
 

🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼

Purchased :) Pretty well work base on XAUUSD no need setting again run fine on M15 (FXs set files he told coming next 💋💋💋💋💋 ).

With Voltz strategies

1. Human Mind

2. SR Avoid (can choose TF)

3. Healing System

4. Tons of Filter system he is very STRONGER AI for FIGHTING and SUPPORTING both.

Thank Azasoo.

Danny

🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼

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peterwong777
448
peterwong777 2021.11.22 13:40 
 

I have been demo trading and live trading with Voltz1.1 and 1.2. I used two accounts, one with AVA (equity 2000$) and one with IC Markets (equity $300). The AVA account have 2 charts eeach trading 0.01 starting lots. Both are profitable for more than two weeks. I am confident I can generate at least 20-40% per month. The IC Market account starting with $300 is now $344. and it is only about half a month! Caution: if you prefer safer (ie lower DD) trading, please obtain a safer preset files. I personally can go without "aggressive" profits with lower DD, especially when beast appears! Please check with author (or his help), they are supportive and wonderful people. (After all, they have to justify the high price we pay! Not only the Product must be good, the team must also support and help us when we are in need. Part of the our payment goes to the support!)

AtSierra743
139
AtSierra743 2021.10.01 17:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ajay Ogale
85
Ajay Ogale 2021.09.30 17:57 
 

Thanks author for this excellent EA!!!

Ruengrit Loondecha
3828
Ruengrit Loondecha 2021.09.25 11:07 
 

🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼

Purchased :) Pretty well work base on XAUUSD no need setting again run fine on M15 (FXs set files he told coming next 💋💋💋💋💋 ).

With Voltz strategies

1. Human Mind

2. SR Avoid (can choose TF)

3. Healing System

4. Tons of Filter system he is very STRONGER AI for FIGHTING and SUPPORTING both.

Thank Azasoo.

Danny

🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼

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