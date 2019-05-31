ZenFin
- Experts
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John DavisIntroducing John, an independent-minded coder and algorithmic trader who has forged a solo career crafting financial strategies using MetaQuotes languages, MQL4 and MQL5. Driven by a blend of analytical thinking and a love for technology, John has become a self-made expert, navigating the dynamic
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 31 May 2019
- Activations: 20
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing with Strategy Tester. Try the daily time-frame. Close at Fibonacci levels.