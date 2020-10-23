MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA

  • Experts
  • Klein Gyula
    Klein Gyula

    Klein Gyula

    I use my own programmed robot in my trade. I programmed my own trade into an mt4 mt5 robot.

    Hungary:

    Magam programozot robotomat használom a kereskedésemben. Saját kereskedésemet magam programoztam le mt4 mt5 robotba.
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 23 October 2020
  • Activations: 5

I speak in Hungarian.

Magyarul beszélek benne.

- You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  "Utam MA High Low"

- Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  "Utam MA High Low"

Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp;ab_channel=GyulaKlein

(Első felvétel. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be

Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s 

Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI

Második felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc

Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw

Második felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s

Harmadik felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ

Negyedik felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU)

Nice Day Signalos!

  • Positive building Muving Average Turn. Positive construction for Moving Average Round.
  • If the Muving Average closes the candle over the candle. Buy takes.
  • If the Muving Average closes the candle under the candle. Sell takes.
  • MA trend. It can be set for him.
  • Positive MA SL followed. MA SL. Can be used.
  • Positive SL. Long can be the bottom of the candle.
  • Positive SL. Short can be the top of the candle.
  • SL TP. It can be set for him.
  • Pip distance. There is a setting.
  • The robot is trading between the set price.

  • MA = Moving Average (SMA)

  • MA 7-4000 recommended settings.

Szép Napot Signalos!

  • Pozicíó épités Muving Average fordulóra.
  • Ha a Muving Average felett zárodik a gyertya. Buy vesz.
  • Ha a Muving Average alatt zárodik a gyertya. Sell vesz.
  • MA trend. Be lehet állitani neki.
  • Pozitív MA SL követő. MA SL.  Be lehet álltani neki.
  • Pozitív SL. Longnál lehet a gyertya alja.
  • Pozitív SL. Shortnál lehet a gyertya teteje.
  • SL TP. Be lehet állitani neki.
  • Pip távolság. Beállítás van.
  • Beállított ár között kereskedik a robot.
  • MA 7-4000 ajánlot beállítások.




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Mohamed Nasseem
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Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
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