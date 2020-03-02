Intelligent Machine

The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe.

At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price.

Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods.

It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS).
Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, GBPJPY.
The adviser has an original methodology for loss control and position tracking.

Each position has a hard stop loss.

Settings:

  • Max Risk - Risk for calculating a trading lot;
  • If MaxRisk = 0, lot will be - If Max Risk = 0, the lot will be like this;
  • Max Lot - Limit the maximum lot;
  • Comment to orders - Comment on orders;
  • Take Profit - Take Profit;
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
  • Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop;
  • Trailing Step - step of the trailing stop;
  • From Trend Line - The number of points from the trend line to search for the entry point;
  • Bars - The number of bars for calculating the trend line;
  • Show trend line - show the trend line;
  • Line color - color of the trend line;
  • Line width - The width of the trend line;
  • Slip - level of slippage;
  • Max trades - the maximum number of open orders;
  • Max spread - the maximum spread;
  • Magic number - Magic number to distinguish your orders;
  • Show logo - Show logo.
