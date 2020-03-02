Intelligent Machine

The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe.





At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price.





Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods.





It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS).

Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, GBPJPY.

The adviser has an original methodology for loss control and position tracking.





Each position has a hard stop loss.





Settings: